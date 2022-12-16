Read full article on original website
Unrestrained Commercial Vehicle Driver from Mississippi Killed in Rollover Crash on I-10
Unrestrained Commercial Vehicle Driver from Mississippi Killed in Rollover Crash on I-10
Louisiana – A single-vehicle crash on eastbound Interstate 10 in Louisiana has resulted in the death of a 47-year-old commercial vehicle driver after the truck he was driving left the roadway, entered a wooded area, and rolled over.
Driver dies after 18-wheeler overturns on I-10 East
MARINGOUIN, La. (BRPROUD) – Robert Wilson, 47, of Gloster, Miss. was killed while driving an 18-wheeler on I-10 East. The deadly accident took place around 8 p.m. in Iberville Parish. The 2009 International Prostar 113 was the only vehicle involved in this accident near milepost 136. LSP said that...
Driver Killed in Louisiana Crash on I-12 After a Tractor Truck Struck a Disabled Vehicle
Driver Killed in Louisiana Crash on I-12 After a Tractor Truck Struck a Disabled Vehicle
Covington – Louisiana State Police are investigating a two-vehicle collision on I-12 that left one driver dead and the other unharmed after a 2005 Nissan Altima was struck by a 2019 International LT625 tractor-truck.
30-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested After Allegedly Throwing Drugs Out the Window During a High-Speed Chase in a Stolen Vehicle
30-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested After Allegedly Throwing Drugs Out the Window During a High-Speed Chase in a Stolen Vehicle
Louisiana – A Louisiana man was arrested in St John the Baptist Parish, Louisiana after failing to stop for a traffic stop and throwing drugs out of a stolen vehicle during a high-speed chase. Wooten was reportedly found in possession of marijuana, MDMA, Adderall, Oxycodone, cocaine, and a digital scale.
18-wheeler crash on I-10 Monday night leaves driver dead
18-wheeler crash on I-10 Monday night leaves driver dead
MARINGOUIN - An 18-wheeler crashed and overturned on I-10 Monday evening, leaving its driver dead. Louisiana State Police said Robert Wilson, 47, was driving on I-10 around 8 p.m. Monday when, for unknown reasons, he veered off the road and into the woods, overturning the vehicle. Wilson was not restrained...
Driver identified in I-12 crash that left vehicle 'fully engulfed in flames'
Driver identified in I-12 crash that left vehicle 'fully engulfed in flames'
The St. Tammany Parish Coroner's Office has identified the woman killed in a car crash near Covington as 21-year-old, Consuela Marie Garcia. Garcia died of multiple blunt force trauma and thermal injuries, according to the Coroner's Office. Her death was ruled as accidental. The crash happened early Sunday morning on Interstate 12 near Louisiana 21 when Garcia's vehicle became disabled while traveling eastbound in the left lane.
UPDATE: I-10 East Reopens
Louisiana State Police are reporting an accident at mile marker 132 on Interstate 10 eastbound. This has closed the eastbound lanes early Tuesday morning.
LSP: Unidentified driver dies in early morning crash near Covington
LSP: Unidentified driver dies in early morning crash near Covington
COVINGTON---On Sunday morning, shortly after 4:30 a.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a two vehicle crash on Interstate 12 near LA Hwy 21 in St. Tammany Parish. The crash claimed the life of an unidentified driver. The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as a 2005...
Beauty store theft leaves employee ‘critically injured’; 2 individuals sought
3 people in La. killed in house fires in a little more than 24 hours. The Louisiana State Fire Marshal's Office is warning the public after three people were killed in house fires. Woman found guilty of poisoning her boyfriend sentenced to life in prison.
La. drivers reminded about ‘Move Over’ law, other safety measures ahead of Christmas travel
La. drivers reminded about 'Move Over' law, other safety measures ahead of Christmas travel
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana drivers are being reminded about the state's "Move Over" law ahead of the busy Christmas and New Year's Day travel season. According to AAA, 23% of drivers don't know about Louisiana's "Move Over" law. In addition, 15% of people don't understand the potential consequences that come with violating the law.
Two from Louisiana Sentenced for Their Roles in the Theft of 116 Firearms from Gun Stores in the State
Two from Louisiana Sentenced for Their Roles in the Theft of 116 Firearms from Gun Stores in the State
Lafayette, Louisiana. – Salih Reed has been sentenced to 270 months in prison for stealing 54 guns from the Youngsville location of Sentry Defense and 62 guns from Guns-N-Ammo in Benton, Louisiana. He will also be required to pay $38,148.07 in restitution and will be placed on 6 years of supervised release. Jessica Moore, who participated in the robbery of Guns-N-Ammo, was sentenced to time served and two years of supervised release.
Louisiana State Fire Marshal Urging Public to Increase Fire Safety Awareness and Prevention Efforts After 3 Deaths in 26 Hours
Louisiana State Fire Marshal Urging Public to Increase Fire Safety Awareness and Prevention Efforts After 3 Deaths in 26 Hours
Louisiana – On December 20, 2022, the Louisiana State Fire Marshal's Office (LASFM) announced that three individuals perished in residential fires over the course of 26 hours. As deputies continue to investigate multiple tragic home fires around the state in a single day, LASFM is asking the public to enhance fire safety awareness and prevention efforts.
2 Louisiana women arrested after allegedly stealing over 60 items from Walmart
2 Louisiana women arrested after allegedly stealing over 60 items from Walmart
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, the Monroe Police Department was dispatched to the Walmart Supercenter on Louisville Avenue in reference to a theft. Once police arrived at the store, they were informed that K'Drecia Jackson, 20, and Shameka White, 18, allegedly exited the store with 61 unpaid items.
Louisiana Man Cited for Multiple Deer Hunting Violations in St. Charles Parish
Louisiana Man Cited for Multiple Deer Hunting Violations in St. Charles Parish
Louisiana – A Destrehan, Louisiana resident has been cited by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries for failing to tag and validate a deer harvest and for failing to comply with harvest card requirements.
NWA Was Right! 5 Louisiana Cops Charged For Homicide Of Ronald Greene In Killing, Conspiracy, And Cover-Up
NWA Was Right! 5 Louisiana Cops Charged For Homicide Of Ronald Greene In Killing, Conspiracy, And Cover-Up
Ronald Greene was killed in one of the shadiest evilest displays of police brutality that we've covered in quite some time. Today, the chickens come home to roost. Five white Monroe, Louisiana police officers have been arrested and charged with various crimes related to Greene's brutal killing according to an AP report. BOSSIP published a story about this back in 2021 and we're glad to see that the process of justice has finally begun. Greene was killed back in 2019 after leading authorities on a high speed chase and crashing into a tree. Initially, police tried to convince people that Greene died on impact, however, the body camera footage that was released proved otherwise. In fact, one officer was heard bragging about how badly he beat the man saying, "I beat the ever-living f— out of him, choked him and everything else…"
Louisiana Man Arrested Charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute Fentanyl and Carfentanil, and Other Charges
Louisiana Man Arrested Charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute Fentanyl and Carfentanil, and Other Charges
Alexandria, Louisiana – An Alexandria man was arrested and charged with possession of fentanyl and carfentanil with the intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, and other charges after the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement Unit had received complaints about the sale of illegal narcotics from Freeman's residence and began an investigation. During a search of Freeman's car, a digital scale containing an unidentified white powdery substance was found, leading to a search of Freeman's residence.
Louisiana Man Sentenced to Prison for Threatening to Shoot a US Congressperson
Louisiana Man Sentenced to Prison for Threatening to Shoot a US Congressperson
Monroe, Louisiana – A man in Louisiana has been sentenced to three years in prison for threatening to shoot a US congressperson in a series of over 100 phone calls. The threats were made in October 2021, and the perpetrator was subsequently investigated by the US Capitol Police and the FBI.
Bicyclist in Louisiana Struck and Killed by Vehicle in Nighttime Crash on LA 42
Bicyclist in Louisiana Struck and Killed by Vehicle in Nighttime Crash on LA 42
Louisiana – The Louisiana State Police reported on December 14, 2022, that on December 13, shortly after 9:00 p.m., troop A responded to a crash involving a cyclist on LA 42 at Giles Road in Springfield. Perry Winder, 59, from Springfield, Louisiana, perished as a result of this accident.
Three Adults and Two Juvenile Suspects Arrested in Louisiana in Connection with Large Fentanyl Trafficking Operation
Three Adults and Two Juvenile Suspects Arrested in Louisiana in Connection with Large Fentanyl Trafficking Operation
Narcotics agents in East Baton Rouge Parish, Louisiana recently dismantled a large fentanyl trafficking operation, which involved three operational locations in Baton Rouge and one in Livingston Parish. The operation resulted in the arrest of four suspects, including two minors, and the seizure of 2.8 pounds of fentanyl, 1220 pressed fentanyl pills, half a pound of heroin, 2 pounds of methamphetamine, 14 dosage units of Xanax, 16 grams of marijuana, and various firearms. More arrest warrants are expected in the case.
Louisiana Christmas drive-thru light show gets shut down
Louisiana Christmas drive-thru light show gets shut down
As first reported last month, Acadiana's first drive-thru Christmas light show at Bridge Point Farms opened for business on Thanksgiving Day, but it is closing a week before Christmas.
