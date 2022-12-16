ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Trump suggests he can’t be criminally charged over Jan 6 as he’s already been impeached

Donald Trump has suggested that he should not be prosecuted by the Department of Justice over his role in the January 6 insurrection as he has already been impeached for it.The one-term president took to his Truth Social platform after the House January 6 committee officially voted to refer him to the Justice Department for prosecution.The committee decided that charges should be brought from alleged violations of at least five separate sections of the United States criminal code.Mr Trump became the first president in US history to be impeached twice, even though the two-thirds mark needed to convict him...
The List

Donald Trump Is Demanding To Be Put Back In The White House After Elon Musk's Twitter Exposé

Donald Trump's reaction to a Twitter exposé was one for the history books. On December 2, "Chief Twit" Elon Musk promised a breaking news story showing that Twitter stopped "free speech" before the 2020 presidential election, according to The Washington Post. Before the internal files were shared, Musk tweeted, "This will be awesome." However, the nearly 40-tweet storm posted by journalist Matt Taibbi turned out to be less exciting than advertised.
New York Post

Republicans denounce new House Dem leader Hakeem Jeffries as an ‘election denier’

Republicans blasted newly elected House Democratic Leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries on Wednesday for repeatedly denying the legitimacy of former President Donald Trump’s 2016 election.  The social media offensive came from both GOP lawmakers and the Republican National Committee shortly after Jeffries was elevated as the leader of his party in the lower chamber. “Hakeem Jeffries called the 2016 election ILLEGITIMATE. Why are Democrats electing an ELECTION DENIER to lead their party? Where is the media outrage labeling Jeffries a THREAT to Democracy?” Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-Tenn.) said in a tweet Wednesday.  RNC staffer Kyle Martinsen tweeted out a thread highlighting eight times...
Washington Examiner

Republicans ‘flabbergasted’ by RNC response to Trump, emails reveal

Several members of the Republican National Committee were reportedly angry with former President Donald Trump after he was seen hosting white nationalist Nick Fuentes and rapper Kanye West at his Mar-a-Lago home in November, calling on the committee chairwoman to denounce his actions. In private emails that were sent to...
The Independent

Eric Trump claims draft-dodging father ‘fought for this country’ and compares him to Tom Brady

Donald Trump’s middle son Eric Trump has claimed that the ex-president, who escaped service in the Vietnam War after a doctor claimed he suffered from bone spurs, somehow “fought” for the US despite never spending a single day in uniform.The Trump Organization executive made the outrageous claim in a video posted to social media by attorney Ron Fillipowski. Eric Trump tells an interviewer who is shown speaking to him remotely: “My father fought for this country. Tom Brady always fought and played for his team.”Continuing, Mr Trump adds that his father is “playing for Team America”.The twice-impeached ex-president and...
TheDailyBeast

Jan. 6 Committee Staffers Are Reportedly Peeved at Liz Cheney

Liz Cheney has made some enemies for her role in the Jan. 6 committee—and this time, it’s coming from the committee members themselves. As the group sets to wrap in six weeks, some panel members reportedly feel frustrated by Cheney’s influence and her singular focus on former president Donald Trump. Fifteen staffers told The Washington Post they were frustrated to learn a draft report would focus almost solely on Trump, leaving reports on law enforcement and the intelligence community’s failures on the cutting-room floor. “We were told this would be an important fact-finding investigation that would inform the public,” one former committee staffer said. “But when [the committee] became a Cheney 2024 campaign, many of us became discouraged.” Cheney has doubled down on her Trump laser focus, with her spokesperson sending a statement to the Post saying some staff submitted “subpar material” that “reflects long-held liberal biases.” “She won’t sign onto any ‘narrative’ that suggests Republicans are inherently racist or smears men and women in law enforcement, or suggests every American who believes God has blessed America is a white supremacist,” her spokesperson said.Read it at The Washington Post
POLITICO

Democrats bashed the GOP for its near-total silence after Donald Trump called for the "termination" of the Constitution to restore himself to power.

One Republican who did speak out is outgoing Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Ala.), who has repeatedly criticized the former president after Trump withdrew his endorsement of Brooks in the Alabama Senate primary subsequently won by Sen.-elect Katie Britt (R-Ala.). Brooks had previously said in March that Trump asked him to illegally "rescind" the results of the election and call a new special presidential contes.

