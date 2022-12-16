Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Los Angeles Chargers Star Player ArrestedOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Average Los Angeles rent climbs to $3,874 a month for a two-bedroom apartmentBeth TorresLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles Angels Sign Star Free AgentOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Get Swept Off Your Feet By This Newport Beach SteakhouseRebekah BartonNewport Beach, CA
The Best Holiday Things to Do in Los Angeles this WeekCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Related
NHL
Recap: Maple Leafs 4, Lightning 1
Tampa Bay's five-game winning streak comes to an end on Tuesday in Toronto. A 36-save performance from Andrei Vasilevskiy wasn't enough for the Lightning to overcome a slow offensive night Tuesday in Toronto. Tampa Bay was limited to just 19 shots on goal as they saw a five-game winning streak...
NHL
2 Sabres home games rescheduled to due impending inclement weather
Original tickets for both games can be used for entry to the rescheduled date and time. Due to impending inclement weather in Western New York, and out of an abundance of caution, the NHL has postponed the Buffalo Sabres' home game on Friday against the Tampa Bay Lightning. The game...
NHL
Hoffman, Canadiens defeat Coyotes in OT to end 3-game skid
TEMPE, Ariz. -- Mike Hoffman scored 1:08 into overtime to give the Montreal Canadiens a 3-2 win against the Arizona Coyotes at Mullett Arena on Monday. Hoffman's wrist shot from the high slot eluded Karel Vejmelka to seal the victory. "We were trying to regroup in the neutral zone and...
NHL
Lightning-Sabres game scheduled for Friday postponed
NEW YORK - NHL Game No. 536 on Friday, Dec. 23 between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center has been postponed, and rescheduled to Saturday, March 4 at 12:30 p.m. ET, due to the severe winter storm expected to impact the area. NHL Game No....
NHL
PRACTICE NOTEBOOK - 21.12.22
A day after picking up their second straight win over the San Jose Sharks, the Flames were back on the ice for an up-tempo practice in LA. With a pair of solid performances in Northern California, the Flames ran with the same lines and pairings used in both games against the Sharks during their skate:
NHL
Detroit completes three-team trade with Florida and Anaheim
DETROIT - The Detroit Red Wings today acquired defenseman Michael Del Zotto from the Florida Panthers in exchange for right wing Givani Smith and subsequently traded Del Zotto to the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for center Danny O'Regan. O'Regan, 28, has spent the entire 2022-23 season with the American Hockey...
NHL
PREVIEW: Red Wings welcome Lightning to Little Caesars Arena on Wednesday
DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings will look to snap a six-game winless streak on Wednesday night when the defending Eastern Conference Champion Tampa Bay Lightning visit Little Caesars Arena. Puck drop between the Red Wings (13-11-7; 33 points) and Lightning (20-10-1; 41 points) is set for 7 p.m., with...
NHL
NHL extends exclusive paint partnership with PPG
PITTSBURGH - - PPG (NYSE: PPG) and the National Hockey League (NHL®) today announced a three-year extension of their North American partnership. PPG will continue to be the Official Paint of the NHL in the U.S. and Canada. Financial details and terms were not disclosed. PPG will participate as...
NHL
Preview: Ducks Begin Franchise-Record Homestand Tonight vs. Minnesota
The Ducks return to home ice tonight for the start of a franchise-record 10-game homestand, hosting the Minnesota Wild on Future's Night at Honda Center. PUCK DROP: 7 P.M. | TV: BALLY SPORTS WEST | DUCKS STREAM | NHL GAMECENTER | GET TICKETS. The Ducks will play 10 consecutive games...
NHL
SAY WHAT: 'DOING WHAT I LOVE'
What the Flames were saying after Wednesday's practice in L.A. "Felt good to be back out there and playing and having fun and doing what I love." "It's awesome to be back at it. Huge thanks to our trainers, and Doc Thorne and Doc Auld and then the doctors in Montreal, they were awesome and sort of made sure I didn't have any serious stuff wrong with my neck and brain and made sure I was able to travel safely and things like that. So, I mean, can't thank them enough. To be back after sort of going through a few days and then going through the protocol, it's something that I'm grateful for and happy for. I mean, I know sometimes it can take a lot longer than that so for it to be just over a week is something that I'm grateful, thankful and happy to be out there."
NHL
Stars look to carry road momentum into matchup against McDavid, Draisaitl
Back on home ice and facing Edmonton, Dallas has another opportunity to shut down top NHL scorers. The Stars have a lot of things swirling around on Wednesday night. One, they're coming off a long road trip, and the first home game afterward can often be a trap in the NHL.
NHL
Kraken mascot Buoy recreates iconic 'Love Actually' scene
Troll holds ups signs to thank Seattle fans for their support. Seattle mascot Buoy feels it in his fingers and his toes love all around for Kraken fans. The Kraken mascot recreated the iconic note card scene from the hit Christmas movie "Love Actually" to thank fans for their support this season.
NHL
MTL@COL: What you need to know
DENVER - The Canadiens (15-15-2) will try to make it two wins in a row out west when they visit the Colorado Avalanche (17-11-2) on Wednesday. Here's everything you need to know heading into the matchup:. 1. The Canadiens will need to acclimatize quickly to the altitude in Denver following...
NHL
Lightning's game in Buffalo on Friday rescheduled for March 4
NEW YORK (Dec. 21, 2022) - NHL Game No. 536 on Friday, Dec. 23 between the Tampa Bay Lightningand the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center has been postponed, and rescheduled to Saturday, March 4 at 12:30 p.m. ET, due to the severe winter storm expected to impact the area. NHL...
NHL
POSTGAME 5: Flyers Down Columbus, 5-3
The Philadelphia Flyers defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets, 5-3, at the Wells Fargo Center on Tuesday evening. The Philadelphia Flyers defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets, 5-3, at the Wells Fargo Center on Tuesday evening. Two goals apiece by Travis Konecny (13th and 14th of the season) and Owen Tippett (9th and 10th) paced Philly offensively. Morgan Frost (6th) also scored for Philly.
NHL
NHL Network announces exclusive United States coverage at World Juniors
Panel also on site for Winter Classic in Boston on Jan. 2. NHL Network today announced it will serve as the exclusive U.S. TV home of the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship for the 15th consecutive year. Live game telecasts, plus comprehensive analysis, highlights, and interviews from Halifax and Moncton, NS, Canada will air throughout NHL Network's programming.
NHL
Hertl suspended 2 games for actions in Sharks game
NEW YORK -- San Jose Sharks forward Tomas Hertl has been suspended for two games, without pay, for high-sticking Calgary Flames forward Elias Lindholm during NHL Game No. 501 in San Jose on Sunday, Dec. 18, the National Hockey League's Department of Player Safety announced today. The incident occurred at...
NHL
Islanders-Sabres Start Time Changed on Jan. 19
Game to start at 7:30 p.m. The National Hockey League announced today a time change to the New York Islanders-Buffalo Sabres game scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 19 at KeyBank Center. The game, originally scheduled for 7 p.m. ET, will now begin at 7:30 p.m. ET as the Sabres will induct former goaltender Ryan Miller into the Sabres Hall of Fame and retire his number 30 to the KeyBank Center rafters.
NHL
NO CHUM OF MINE
Lindholm shines as Flames open road trip with impressive win over Sharks. The Flames kicked off a crucial, California swing with an impressive 5-2 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Sunday at the SAP Center, snapping a four-game slide. NEED-TO-KNOW. STAT PACK. Say What - 'Awesome to See Him...
NHL
Connor scores twice as Jets beat Senators
WINNIPEG - Josh Morrissey said it "wasn't a Picasso" but the 5-1 win over the Ottawa Senators was exactly what the Winnipeg Jets needed. The busy schedule, the injuries, and all the travel have certainly added up this month. At the same time, the Jets don't want to use it as an excuse.
Comments / 0