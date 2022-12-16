MIDDLE SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Chuckey-Doak Sweeps Rebels

AFTON — Ryland Grindstaff didn’t waste any time energizing his teammates, and the Chuckey-Doak Middle School student body.

After his second basket, the Black Knights never trailed again and cruised to a 40-18 win over South Greene Middle in Thursday’s in-school game.

Grindstaff scored nine points to match Knox McAmis for the team high, three of his baskets coming in the first quarter. His aforementioned layup came through contact and broke a 4-4 tie, also starting a 9-0 Chuckey-Doak run.

The Rebels stayed within 16-10 in the second quarter, on Jude Dyer’s pull-up jumper and an Eli Fillers floater. But the Black Knights responded with 18 consecutive points, a run which lasted until late in the third quarter and built a 34-10 cushion.

McAmis made all of his foul shots after being fouled on a 3-point attempt to start the run. He added two more field goals in the third quarter.

Jaime Hernandez and Kaine Ricker both scored six points, each making two layups and a pair of free throws. Shane Cook, whose first field goal made it 23-10 at halftime, added four points. Landon Baker and Bradley Caldwell each hit a 3-pointer in the fourth quarter.

Dyer scored seven points to lead the Rebels, making both of South Greene’s first-quarter baskets. Noah Wright added three with Fillers, Trenton Haynes, Brennan Gregg and Simon Burns each scoring two.

GREENEVILLE 32 JOHN SEVIER 26

Greeneville Middle saw its lead shrink to three points before the fourth quarter began. But the Greene Devils answered the call and fought off John Sevier on Thursday.

Yordan Gomez-Mills, who made two 3s in his eight-point first quarter, added one basket and a free throw in the fourth to finish with 11.

Taren Claridy scored seven points, Cole Smith had six, Parker Quillen hit a 3-pointer to match Braylen Kidwell’s three points, and Cole Englehardt had two.

The Devils led 14-4 after one quarter and 21-13 at the half, before Sevier closed the gap to 23-20.

BULLS GAP 65 NORTH GREENE 17

Isaiah Jones got Bulls Gap started, and Grant Johnson kept it going after halftime as the Bulldogs defeated North Greene Middle on Thursday.

Bulls Gap led 22-9 after the first quarter and 33-13 at the half, before erupting in the third quarter to take a 57-17 lead.

Matt Boyd made three field goals in the first quarter and two more in the third for North Greene, leading the Huskies with 10 points. Colton Cutshall made an early 3-pointer, with Leon Johnson and Kelson Eastep scoring two each.

Grant Johnson scored 21 points, and Jones 17 for Bulls Gap.

GIRLS CHUCKEY-DOAK 38 SOUTH GREENE 5

The Chuckey-Doak Middle School girls didn’t allow any points after halftime, adding to their 20-point advantage before eventually defeating South Greene 38-5.

Rylee Rawlings scored eight points of her own in the first quarter, two field goals in the paint and four free throws, before finishing with 11 points.

Gabby Atchison just missed double figures with nine points, and her two second-quarter layups put the Lady Black Knights up 25-5 at the half. Her 3-pointer late in the fourth quarter capped the scoring.

Madison Fillers pulled South Greene within 4-2 early, but Chloe Kirkpatrick’s ensuing 3-pointer began an 18-1 Chuckey-Doak run.

Kirkpatrick scored five of her seven points in the first quarter, and Tralyn Southerland had scored all six of her points by halftime. Isabelle Karriker and Katie Johnson each hit a field goal in the second half, scoring three and two points respectively.

Fillers had three points for the Lady Rebels, before Sadie Knowles added two in the second quarter.

NORTH GREENE 39 BULLS GAP 8

Kinlea Eastep helped North Greene Middle start strong in both halves, as the Lady Huskies rolled to victory Thursday night.

Eastep made three baskets in both the first and third quarters, finishing with a game-high 12 points.

Addison Dean buried North Greene’s lone 3-pointer and finished with nine points, and Destiny Seaton added six. Hannah Brooks and Josie Graham each had four, with Chloe Keys and Veronica Abrosikov adding two apiece.

The Lady Huskies allowed just two points in the first half and led 19-2 at the break, before taking a 35-6 lead to the final quarter.

JOHN SEVIER 52 GREENEVILLE 16

Three players scored in double figures, two by halftime, as John Sevier took down Greeneville Middle on Thursday.

Leading 13-2 after one quarter, Sevier built a 32-8 halftime lead and took a 50-13 lead to the fourth.

Julia Woolsey scored all seven of Greeneville’s points during the first and third quarters, making three field goals and a free throw. Allison Hayes made two 3-pointers for her six points, and Kaydynse Gibson buried one.

Sally McReynolds scored 19 points, Carter Jones 17 and Afton Baker 10 to lead Sevier.