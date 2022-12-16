Read full article on original website
Related
Experience grows in women’s game, a test for young teams
Kiki Rice arrived at No. 11 UCLA knowing it would take time to adjust to the college game, even as a touted recruit. These days, that’s tougher than usual. Women’s college basketball has typically kept players around compared to the frequent early exits to the professional ranks that are so common on the men’s side. But the women’s game has gotten even older — meaning there is much more experience on the roster — with players having extra eligibility granted because of the pandemic.
Look: Arch Manning Officially Signs With College Football Program
It's official, Arch Manning will be playing for the Texas Longhorns when the 2023 college football season kicks off. On Wednesday morning, the five-star quarterback recruit officially signed his letter of intent to attend the University of Texas and play for the football team. While this was the expected move, nothing in college football recruiting is set in stone until the ink on the paper is dry.
Patriots aim to move past last-second loss, brace for Bengals
If there ever was a time for the New England Patriots to have a short memory, it's now.Coming off one of the most baffling ways to lose a game in recent memory, the Patriots will attempt to get back on…
Breaking: Ohio State loses 2023 cornerback as he flips to Auburn
Another hit for the Buckeyes program as this early signing period has been very rough on Ryan Day and his coaching staff. They added one player today in Indiana defensive end Joshua Mickens, but missed out on 5-star DE Matayo Uiagalelei. Now, Georgia cornerback commit Kayin Lee has flipped his...
Matayo Uiagalelei commits to Oregon Ducks over USC
2023 Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco edge rusher Matayo Uiagalelei has committed to the Oregon Ducks. His coach from St. John Bosco, Jason Negro, announced his commitment during a signing day ceremony on Wednesday. USC was absolutely a big-time player late in his recruitment and some sources felt up until...
Comments / 0