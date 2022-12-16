ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Experience grows in women’s game, a test for young teams

Kiki Rice arrived at No. 11 UCLA knowing it would take time to adjust to the college game, even as a touted recruit. These days, that’s tougher than usual. Women’s college basketball has typically kept players around compared to the frequent early exits to the professional ranks that are so common on the men’s side. But the women’s game has gotten even older — meaning there is much more experience on the roster — with players having extra eligibility granted because of the pandemic.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Look: Arch Manning Officially Signs With College Football Program

It's official, Arch Manning will be playing for the Texas Longhorns when the 2023 college football season kicks off. On Wednesday morning, the five-star quarterback recruit officially signed his letter of intent to attend the University of Texas and play for the football team. While this was the expected move, nothing in college football recruiting is set in stone until the ink on the paper is dry.
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy