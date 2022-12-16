Kiki Rice arrived at No. 11 UCLA knowing it would take time to adjust to the college game, even as a touted recruit. These days, that’s tougher than usual. Women’s college basketball has typically kept players around compared to the frequent early exits to the professional ranks that are so common on the men’s side. But the women’s game has gotten even older — meaning there is much more experience on the roster — with players having extra eligibility granted because of the pandemic.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 19 MINUTES AGO