GOLDSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Two men are dead after a shooting at a North Carolina law firm office on Monday afternoon, police said. Goldsboro police spokesperson LaToya Henry said officers went to the Riddle & Brantley law firm around 4 p.m. and found two men dead with apparent gunshot wounds, the News Argus reported. The officers learned that one of the fatally shot men was the shooter, Henry said. No other injuries were reported.

GOLDSBORO, NC ・ 19 HOURS AGO