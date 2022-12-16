ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Statesville Record & Landmark

NC Lottery

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Tuesday:. (four, eleven, fifteen, thirty-three, thirty-nine) (twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-six, thirty-four, thirty-nine; Lucky Ball: seventeen) Mega Millions. 03-04-33-36-52, Mega Ball: 17, Megaplier: 4. (three, four, thirty-three, thirty-six, fifty-two; Mega Ball: seventeen; Megaplier: four) Estimated jackpot: $510,000,000. Pick 3 Day. People are...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Statesville Record & Landmark

Appleby, Wake Forest upend No. 14 Duke 81-70 in ACC play

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Wake Forest had survived close games this season, even twice winning on a last-second shot. It was enough to have coach Steve Forbes deliver a message that resonated before playing No. 14 Duke. “Don't play to survive," Forbes said. "Play to win.”. The Demon Deacons...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Police: 2 dead after shooting at NC law firm office

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Two men are dead after a shooting at a North Carolina law firm office on Monday afternoon, police said. Goldsboro police spokesperson LaToya Henry said officers went to the Riddle & Brantley law firm around 4 p.m. and found two men dead with apparent gunshot wounds, the News Argus reported. The officers learned that one of the fatally shot men was the shooter, Henry said. No other injuries were reported.
GOLDSBORO, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

ALL-COUNTY CROSS COUNTRY: Dingmans take top honors

Lake Norman—and one family, for that matter—swept top honors for All-County Cross Country this year. Senior Logan Dingman and freshman Kasey Dingman were named the R&L County Boys and Girls Cross Country Runners of the Year, respectively. In his final season with the Wildcats, Logan captured the Iredell...
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Critically ill mountain lion cub rescued in California

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Wildlife officials rescued a critically ill mountain lion cub in Northern California, and veterinarians named her "Holly" for the holiday season as they treat her in intensive care, the Oakland Zoo said Tuesday. A Santa Cruz resident noticed the cub on her property on Monday...
SANTA CRUZ, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy