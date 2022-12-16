ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 5' game

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Cash 5" game were:. (four, eleven, fifteen, thirty-three, thirty-nine) Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
RALEIGH, NC
Critically ill mountain lion cub rescued in California

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Wildlife officials rescued a critically ill mountain lion cub in Northern California, and veterinarians named her "Holly" for the holiday season as they treat her in intensive care, the Oakland Zoo said Tuesday. A Santa Cruz resident noticed the cub on her property on Monday...
SANTA CRUZ, CA
ALL-COUNTY CROSS COUNTRY: Dingmans take top honors

Lake Norman—and one family, for that matter—swept top honors for All-County Cross Country this year. Senior Logan Dingman and freshman Kasey Dingman were named the R&L County Boys and Girls Cross Country Runners of the Year, respectively. In his final season with the Wildcats, Logan captured the Iredell...
IREDELL COUNTY, NC

