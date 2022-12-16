Read full article on original website
Statesville Record & Landmark
Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 5' game
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Cash 5" game were:. (four, eleven, fifteen, thirty-three, thirty-nine) Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Critically ill mountain lion cub rescued in California
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Wildlife officials rescued a critically ill mountain lion cub in Northern California, and veterinarians named her "Holly" for the holiday season as they treat her in intensive care, the Oakland Zoo said Tuesday. A Santa Cruz resident noticed the cub on her property on Monday...

Most frigid Christmas since 2000, see if it'll snow that week in Snow Search
The potent Dec. 22-23 storm, which will mainly be rain, will unlock a plunge of polar air just in time for Christmas. The coldest holiday since 2000 is likely from New Jersey to North Carolina. For the snow lovers out there, the cold air will remain in place for the...

ALL-COUNTY CROSS COUNTRY: Dingmans take top honors
Lake Norman—and one family, for that matter—swept top honors for All-County Cross Country this year. Senior Logan Dingman and freshman Kasey Dingman were named the R&L County Boys and Girls Cross Country Runners of the Year, respectively. In his final season with the Wildcats, Logan captured the Iredell...
