Madison, WI

tonemadison.com

Cribshitter grows up, but just a little

Karl and Christine Christenson open up about Cribshitter’s latest album, “Goin’ Soft.”. Eighteen years ago, Cribshitter formed. No one in their right state of mind could’ve possibly seen the first iteration of Madison’s most unapologetically unhinged band and predicted they’d be one of the most enduring acts the city would have throughout the 2000s, 2010s, and into the 2020s. In 2011, the band released their first major effort, Cry A Little Rainbow, which had a scattershot offering of tracks that were nonsensical, horny, antagonistic, romantic, wild-eyed, and, somehow, resoundingly beautiful. At To Cry A Little Rainbow‘s best, it managed to be all of those things simultaneously.
MADISON, WI


Madison’s Metro Transit and the missing $7 million

A budgeting decision from the city cuts throws Metro under the bus. Every year in the city of Madison, we follow the same pattern to hammer out the budget. Each city agency—from the assessor’s office to public health—asks for their slice of the pie. The mayor’s office counter-proposes with their own vision, and finally the alders get to hammer out exactly who gets what.
MADISON, WI


The City signs up to increase Overture Center’s subsidy to $2.3 million, with a catch

Madison’s Common Council passed the new 10-year agreement on December 6. The City of Madison and the Overture Center for the Arts will enter into a new 10-year “structural agreement” on January 1, 2023, that sets expectations for the relationship between the City and the venue. Madison’s Common Council approved the agreement during its December 6, 2022 meeting without discussion. If the City keeps to the terms of the agreement in future budget cycles, its annual subsidy for Overture will increase to $2.3 million, starting in 2024.


