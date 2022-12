NEW ORLEANS, La. – Trey Munoz, the 13th-ranked wrestler in the nation at 184 lbs. – went 2-0 to headline 25th-ranked Oregon State at the National Duals on Monday in New Orleans. The Beavers dropped decisions to No. 7 Iowa State and 14th-ranked Cornell in the two-day competition.

