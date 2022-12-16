Read full article on original website
franklincounty-news.com
Oral arguments presented for challenge of Illinois’ no-cash bail law
(The Center Square) – Opening arguments are set to begin Tuesday in an Illinois courthouse over a lawsuit that calls the criminal justice package known as the SAFE-T Act unconstitutional. Here’s a link to the story at Center Square.
franklincounty-news.com
Severin, Windhorst push petition opposing latest gun control bill
(WSIL) — State Representatives Patrick Windhorst (R-Metropolis) and Dave Severin (R-Benton) are collecting petition signatures for those opposed to recent gun legislation in Illinois. Here’s a link to the story.
franklincounty-news.com
Illinois Farm Bureau urges bipartisanship on new farm bill
(The Center Square) – The farm bureau continues to ask for both sides of the political spectrum to work together for the sake of America’s agricultural livelihood. Here’s a link to the story.
Adam Kinzinger’s future might not be in Illinois
(WTVO) — Illinois GOP Representative Adam Kinzinger is talking about his future after announcing that he is leaving Congress. The 44-year-old discussed his next moves in an interview with the Chicago Sun-Times Friday. He said that he is entertaining a move to TV, but academia, corporate boards or even a return to politics could be […]
ourquadcities.com
Illinois could be on an island with assault weapons ban
Lighter gun laws in surrounding states could minimize effectiveness of ban. Congress considers giving marijuana businesses access to banks. Illinois state lawmakers plan to push through an assault weapons ban. And Libertarians in Iowa apply for major party status in the state. We talk about that with former Iowa State...
thesouthlandjournal.com
Governor Pritzker Issues Proclamation of Passage for Workers’ Rights Amendment
Governor Pritzker Issues Proclamation of Passage for Workers’ Rights Amendment (Chicago, IL) — Governor JB Pritzker yesterday celebrated the passage of the Workers’ Rights Amendment to the Illinois Constitution. Governor Pritzker issued a proclamation announcing passage of the amendment and joined labor leaders and legislators in celebrating the achievement.
franklincounty-news.com
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker named next NCAA president, will succeed Mark Emmert at pivotal time
Massachusetts governor Charlie Baker will be the next president of the NCAA, the association announced Thursday. Baker succeeds Mark Emmert and takes over as the lead figure of the collegiate sports governing body at a transformational time. Baker, a Republican, is nearing the end of his second term as governor.
franklincounty-news.com
Inmate scheduled for Jan. 3 execution asks Missouri governor for mercy
ST. LOUIS — A Missouri prisoner sentenced to die Jan. 3 for stabbing an ex-girlfriend to death 19 years ago in Earth City is asking Gov. Mike Parson for mercy. Here’s a link to the story.
Financial impact from Illinois' no cash bail discussed
(The Center Square) – As the SAFE-T Act remains in legal limbo, some are concerned about the added costs the law will place onto the Illinois justice system at the local level. Illinois is set to become the first state in the country to eliminate cash bail on Jan....
Semi-auto gun ban only part of solution, Illinois House told
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — At an Illinois House committee hearing Thursday, researchers and community activists said having fewer firearms in communities will help stop bloodshed — from the persistent gun violence haunting Chicago to mass shootings like the one at a suburban July Fourth parade — but this must be followed by programs to change attitudes and give people alternatives.
Missouri asks woman to pay back pandemic funds
A Florissant woman is facing a real struggle because of the State of Missouri’s push to force her to repay pandemic unemployment funds; the state says she was overpaid.
aclu-il.org
Ending Money Bond in Illinois
On January 1, 2023, Illinois officially will become the first state to completely abolish the unfair and archaic practice of jailing people accused of crimes simply because they cannot afford to pay a money bond. The Pretrial Fairness Act was signed into law in early 2021 as part of the SAFE-T Act, a broader package of policing and criminal legal system reforms championed by the Illinois Legislative Black Caucus. This achievement was made possible by the national Black Lives Matter movement in response to police murders of Black people across the country.
Is it legal to shoot a porch pirate in Illinois?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — As package thefts are on the rise in Illinois, especially around the holidays, homeowners are scrambling to protect themselves. Some Illinois residents are even getting locked an loaded and are ready to use deadly force if these specialized thieves decide to strike. But, is it legal to shoot a porch thief in […]
franklincounty-news.com
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says end of Title 42 will bring ‘total chaos’
With Title 42 expected to be lifted in a matter of days, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said he anticipates catastrophe at the southern border. Here’s a link to the story.
Illinois helpless to stop panhandling thanks to U.S. court ruling
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Municipalities across Illinois are still struggling to find ways to stop panhandling. But, because of two federal court rulings, their hands remain tied. “What we used to do in the past is send out Health and Human Services staff and go out and talk to (panhandlers) and say, ‘Do you need help?’ […]
Which City in Illinois is Shrinking the Fastest?
No, it's not Chicago, but the city that is shrinking quickly can probably blame Chicago for some of its issues. People are leaving Illinois in droves, but which city here in the Land of Lincoln is shrinking the fastest?. According to the website earnspendlive.com, the town of Thorntonship is the...
New year, new laws: Here's what to look out for in Illinois for 2023
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — By now, almost everyone in Illinois has heard that Jan. 1 will mark the beginning of a significant change in the state’s criminal justice system – the elimination of cash bail. It’s an issue that dominated the 2022 campaigns and has been both praised...
New Illinois laws beginning in the New Year
2023 is quickly approaching and Illinoisans can expect to see some changes when it arrives. The New Year will not only bring new beginnings, but it will bring 185 new laws for the state. More than 180 new laws go into effect on January 1, 2023, and many are expected to impact existing policies on […]
Why Are Flags Flying at Half-Staff in Illinois, But Not Wisconsin?
While driving around Rockford today I noticed flags flying at half-staff, but when crossing over into Wisconsin all of the flags were at full-staff. What is up with that? Or what I suppose I should ask is, what is half up with that?. Before personally doing the research to see...
Transgender inmate on Missouri’s death row asks for mercy
The first openly transgender woman set to be executed in the U.S. is asking Missouri's governor for mercy, citing mental health issues.
Comments / 4