MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Adam Kinzinger’s future might not be in Illinois

(WTVO) — Illinois GOP Representative Adam Kinzinger is talking about his future after announcing that he is leaving Congress. The 44-year-old discussed his next moves in an interview with the Chicago Sun-Times Friday. He said that he is entertaining a move to TV, but academia, corporate boards or even a return to politics could be […]
ourquadcities.com

Illinois could be on an island with assault weapons ban

Lighter gun laws in surrounding states could minimize effectiveness of ban. Congress considers giving marijuana businesses access to banks. Illinois state lawmakers plan to push through an assault weapons ban. And Libertarians in Iowa apply for major party status in the state. We talk about that with former Iowa State...
thesouthlandjournal.com

Governor Pritzker Issues Proclamation of Passage for Workers’ Rights Amendment

Governor Pritzker Issues Proclamation of Passage for Workers’ Rights Amendment (Chicago, IL) — Governor JB Pritzker yesterday celebrated the passage of the Workers’ Rights Amendment to the Illinois Constitution. Governor Pritzker issued a proclamation announcing passage of the amendment and joined labor leaders and legislators in celebrating the achievement.
The Associated Press

Semi-auto gun ban only part of solution, Illinois House told

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — At an Illinois House committee hearing Thursday, researchers and community activists said having fewer firearms in communities will help stop bloodshed — from the persistent gun violence haunting Chicago to mass shootings like the one at a suburban July Fourth parade — but this must be followed by programs to change attitudes and give people alternatives.
aclu-il.org

Ending Money Bond in Illinois

On January 1, 2023, Illinois officially will become the first state to completely abolish the unfair and archaic practice of jailing people accused of crimes simply because they cannot afford to pay a money bond. The Pretrial Fairness Act was signed into law in early 2021 as part of the SAFE-T Act, a broader package of policing and criminal legal system reforms championed by the Illinois Legislative Black Caucus. This achievement was made possible by the national Black Lives Matter movement in response to police murders of Black people across the country.
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Is it legal to shoot a porch pirate in Illinois?

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — As package thefts are on the rise in Illinois, especially around the holidays, homeowners are scrambling to protect themselves. Some Illinois residents are even getting locked an loaded and are ready to use deadly force if these specialized thieves decide to strike. But, is it legal to shoot a porch thief in […]
97ZOK

Which City in Illinois is Shrinking the Fastest?

No, it's not Chicago, but the city that is shrinking quickly can probably blame Chicago for some of its issues. People are leaving Illinois in droves, but which city here in the Land of Lincoln is shrinking the fastest?. According to the website earnspendlive.com, the town of Thorntonship is the...
WGN News

New Illinois laws beginning in the New Year

2023 is quickly approaching and Illinoisans can expect to see some changes when it arrives. The New Year will not only bring new beginnings, but it will bring 185 new laws for the state.   More than 180 new laws go into effect on January 1, 2023, and many are expected to impact existing policies on […]
