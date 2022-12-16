Pat Poore retires as winningest assistant in Saluki Football history Poore will be recognized on-court during the first half of Friday night’s men’s basketball game versus Chicago State.

Read full article on original website
Walker’s Bluff starts dealer school, holding career fair
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) — Walker’s Bluff Casino Resort is making more progress. Here’s a link to the story.
Warming Centers prepare for influx of guests as temps drop
CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) — The Carbondale Warming Center is preparing for an increase in guests as temperatures drop. Here’s a link to the story.
Quiet Tuesday and Wednesday, dangerous cold and winter weather by the end of the week
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) — The next few days will relatively quiet. If you have any last minute errands you need to run ahead of the holiday, the next two days will be your best bet. Tuesday and Wednesday will bring more clouds, with high temperatures in the low 40s. Here’s...
Catherine Wheatley-Royalton, IL
Catherine Wheatley, 85, of Royalton, passed away on Sunday December 18, 2022 at her home. She was born on November 28, 1937 in Christopher to James and Delphine (Peinchion) Parino. She married Wilbur Wheatley and he preceded her in death. She is survived by her children Frank (Melinda) Wheatley of...
