ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Anti-social use of e-scooters seen by most people – study

By Neil Lancefield
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11xyBF_0jki0dLs00

Electric scooter riders engaged in anti-social behaviour such as racing each other and performing dangerous stunts has been witnessed by the vast majority of people, according to a Government-commissioned study.

More than 3,600 residents in England were surveyed about e-scooters in 10 areas hosting trials of rental schemes.

Some 93% of respondents reported seeing at least one form of anti-social behaviour by users of either rental or private e-scooters.

Department for Transport">

The most common issues witnessed were the devices being used on pavements (86%) and riders going too fast (77%).

Other forms of misbehaviour observed included riders racing each other (43%), performing dangerous tricks (32%) and snatching valuables from pedestrians (13%).

The survey was part of a study by professional services company Arup and social research organisation NatCen Social Research, which were commissioned by the Department for Transport (DfT).

A poll of more than 6,800 e-scooter users indicated that a fifth (22%) admit to riding on the pavement, despite 94% understanding that is not permitted.

Interviews with local authorities, police forces and operators delivering rental trials found that people riding e-scooters while drunk is a “common cause of collisions”, according to the report.

Other types of “improper” riding highlighted include users jumping red lights, performing wheelies – a maneuver in which the front wheel comes off the ground – and wearing headphones.

A DfT spokesman said: “Safety is at the heart of our e-scooter trials which aim to protect riders, pedestrians and other road users, and we continue to work with local authorities to ensure the trials are as safe as possible.

“This report highlights the benefits that e-scooters provide like affordable, low emission travel, and we continue to monitor data from the trials to make sure they run effectively.”

Separate DfT figures show one pedestrian was killed and 62 were seriously injured in collisions with e-scooters in Britain during the 12 months to the end of June.

A further 180 suffered minor injuries.

Eleven e-scooter users died in crashes over the same period.

The death toll for 2022 increased on December 6 when 12-year-old Mustafa Nadeem died after the e-scooter he was riding collided with a bus in Birmingham.

Private e-scooters are banned in the UK but are often used on public roads and pavements.

Legal trials of rental e-scooters on roads in dozens of towns and cities across England have been extended until May 2024.

To rent an e-scooter, riders must be at least 16-years-old and hold the correct driving licence.

In its response to the Arup and NatCen Social Research report, the DfT said it will “learn lessons from this evaluation and we look forward to releasing further information on the future policy around e-scooters and similar light electric vehicles”.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Workers reveal how dying their hair forced bosses to stop blaming them for hair in customers’ food

A woman has sparked a debate after revealing that she dyed her hair blue in order to stop her boss from blaming her for customers finding hair in their food.In a viral Reddit post shared to the popular forum r/pettyrevenge, Reddit user u/throwaway7261518993 explained how their boss had immediately blamed them for getting hair in customers’ food. In retaliation, the worker dyed their brown hair blue to avoid blame.“I used to work for a sandwich shop,” the Reddit post began. “All the other employees there were Indian women with very long black hair. Mine was sort of similar I...
The Independent

Three dead after scores of beachgoers hit by ‘freak wave’ in South Africa

A large wave has killed three people and injured over a dozen in South Africa’s coastal Durban city, sparking an abrupt closure of the beach and an investigation into the cause of what authorities called a “freak” accident.The incident took place on Saturday at around 5pm at Durban’s North Beach when a massive wave washed the shore, emergency services officials told local media outlets.The beach was busy with people relaxing when the “freak wave” hit, leaving many injured. Medical services say they “responded to reports of a freak wave that swept a group of beachgoers against the pier causing multiple...
The Independent

Rail operator tells passengers not to travel as software fault causes disruption

People across vast swathes of northern England and parts of Scotland have been told to avoid rail travel on Wednesday.Operator TransPennine Express (TPE) issued a “do not travel” alert because a software problem is causing severe disruption.It expects to cancel around a third of the 325 services planned for Wednesday.The issue was caused by an overnight fault affecting rostering software designed to ensure workers and trains are in the correct location at the right time to run services.⚠️ Please do not travel on our North Route today. Due to a significant rostering system issue, many services have been cancelled. We're...
The Independent

Body of baby found at recycling centre was likely in household bin – police

The body of a newborn boy found at a recycling centre is likely to have been collected from a household bin, detectives said.Cambridgeshire Police said that the infant, named Gabriel by medical staff, was discovered at the site in Ely Road, Waterbeach on November 29.The force said inquiries with recycling centre staff suggest it is “likely” that the baby came from recycling collected from household blue bins in Peterborough and its surrounding villages, March, Whittlesey, Melbourn or streets off Mill Road in Cambridge.A post-mortem examination carried out on December 5 returned inconclusive results about how Gabriel died.It is important to...
The Independent

Hundreds of rough sleepers to spend Christmas in hotels across London

Hundreds of homeless people who would otherwise have been sleeping on the capital’s streets will spend Christmas in hotels.The charity Crisis has opened its Christmas services, with at least 450 rough sleepers given beds in three hotels across London for over two weeks.Guests will have their own room, companionship and three hot meals a day, while a Crisis case worker will provide support and help develop a plan for moving out of homelessness.There is so much suffering and hardship to confront in the work @crisis_uk does, but joy and creativity can be found too. One of our volunteers (Sally) made...
The Independent

Travel influencer’s list of business class ‘complaints’ goes viral

A social media influencer has divided the internet with a video of “complaints” from her experience on a business class flight.Estelle Berglin, from Sweden, posted a jokey video with the title “Things that upset me during my business class flight” to the video sharing platform TikTok.It appears to have been taken on a six-hour FlyDubai flight, on which Ms Berglin had taken a previous video saying she’d been treated to a free upgrade.In the video, which has been viewed 1.1 million times and attracted 630 comments, the first feature of the business class cabin she complains about is “fresh towels”.“Were...
The Independent

Striking ambulance workers forced to leave picket line to attend emergencies

Striking ambulance staff have been forced to leave picket lines to attend emergency calls, union official have said.Thousands of workers, including paramedics and call handlers, walked out across the country on Wednesday morning in a row over pay and conditions.Before the strikes began, union officials said they would continue responding to all Category 1 calls - the most life-threatening requests, such as cardiac arrest.Nathan Holman, the GMB Union’s South West and Wales representative, said all its striking members had to be called away from the picket line in Cardiff to attend emergency calls.Outside pentwyn Ambulance station. Most members already...
The Independent

Asylum seekers could be housed on cruise ships awaiting scrapheap, Braverman suggests

The home secretary has suggested that asylum seekers could be housed on disused cruise ships that are waiting to be scrapped.Suella Braverman was questioned by the Lords home affairs committee about plans announced by the prime minister last week, to use “alternative sites” including disused holiday parks, former student halls and surplus military accommodation, to reduce the use of hotels.The cost of hotel rooms has rocketed to £5.5m a day for asylum seekers awaiting decisions on their claims, because of a lack of proper accomodation and record waiting times caused by a record Home Office backlog.Committee chair Baroness Hamwee...
The Independent

Voices: There’s no point telling Brits not to get ‘blind drunk’ during an ambulance strike – we can’t help ourselves

As ambulance strikes continue, Steve Barclay, the “low-energy health secretary”, has urged the public to “use their common sense” – and Professor Sir Stephen Powis, medical director of NHS England, has warned people not to get “blind drunk”.There’s something deeply depressing about this. Why do we – the British public – need to be told not to imbibe so much alcohol that we need emergency medical attention? Can you imagine the French or Germans having to be told the same thing?No, you can’t because they don’t drink like we do in this country. We drink like we don’t want...
The Independent

Iceland nightmare for thousands of travellers stuck at Keflavik airport during heavy snow

Thousands of airline passengers have been stuck for days at Keflavik airport in Iceland due to extreme weather.Heavy snow and blizzards have forced the almost complete closure of the international airport serving Iceland since Saturday.The Foreign Office warned: “There is a severe weather warning across the whole of Iceland and many roads are closed.“Police are advising people to stay at home. High winds and dangerous icy road conditions are causing major flight disruption and affecting movement to/from Keflavik international airport due to road closures.”Besides being shut to flights, Keflavik has been cut off from the capital, Reykjavik, as snow blocked...
The Independent

‘You’re doing terrible damage’: Steve Barclay confronted by mother of sick daughter over state of NHS

Health secretary Steve Barclay was confronted by the mother of a three-year-old girl with cystic fibrosis about the “terrible damage” done to the NHS during a visit to a London hospital.Sarah Pinnington-Auld told Mr Barclay the government had failed to properly fund the health service as he visited the bedside of her daughter Lucy at King’s College Hospital.“The damage you’re doing to families like myself is terrible,” she told the minister. “We’re so lucky as a nation have our NHS – I feel like you’re criticising it all the time.”Ms Pinnington-Auld suggested Tory ministers had unfairly blamed record waiting...
The Independent

Rail union confirms strikes at three train operators after Christmas

A rail union has confirmed plans for strikes at three train operators after Christmas in the deadlocked row over jobs, pay and conditions.Hundreds of members of the Transport Salaried Staffs Association (TSSA) at CrossCountry, Great Western Railway and West Midlands Trains will walk out between December 26 and 29.The union said the action will have a “severe impact” on rail services, especially in the Midlands and South West.The CrossCountry strike will be from 9pm Boxing Day to 9pm on December 27, on Great Western Railway from noon on Wednesday December 28 to 11.59 am on Thursday December 29 and on...
The Independent

Paramedics in Coventry walk out as 10,000 ambulance workers go on strike in England and Wales

Ambulance workers gathered on a picket line in Coventry as they went on strike on Wednesday, 21 December, over pay and working conditions.Thousands of staff walked out across England and Wales as Steve Barclay urged the public to “exercise their common in terms of what activities they do” to relieve pressure on the system.Strike action went ahead after after talks failed to address the issue of pay, which the health secretary has said he will not move on.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
The Independent

Ambulance strike – live: Pregnant women advised against home births on walkout day

Pregnant women are being advised against home births as thousands of ambulance staff in England and Wales take part in planned strike action over pay and conditions.Expectant mothers are being told there is “no guarantee” an ambulance or parademic will come to their home during strikes, with action likely to cause a risk to patient safety.Health secretary Steve Barclay has accused trade unions of making a “conscious decision” to “inflict harm” on patients, while union bosses say it’s “entirely likely” strikes could continue in the new year as the NHS “crumbles” under the government.“We are taking strike action because...
The Independent

Population growth slowing in all four UK nations, figures suggest

Population growth slowed in all four UK nations in the decade to 2021, new figures suggest.Wales is estimated to have seen the lowest growth at just 1.4%, down sharply from 5.3% in the previous decade, while Scotland’s population grew by 3.4%, down from 4.7%.England saw the highest level of growth, with its population increasing by 6.5%, though this was down from 7.4% over the previous 10 years.Northern Ireland also saw slower growth of 3.4%, down from 4.7%.Overall, the UK population is estimated to have grown by 5.9% in the decade to June 2021, up 3.7 million to a total of...
The Independent

Ambulance strikes: What level of service is available in your area today?

NHS ambulance staff belonging to three unions are walking out in England and Wales on Wednesday as part of a long-running dispute over pay and working conditions.The strike by around 25,000 members of the GMB, Unite and Unison unions is the latest blow to Britain’s stricken health service after members of the Royal College of Nursing took part in industrial action on 15 and 20 December, joining rail workers, postmen and women, London bus drivers, Border Force agents, baggage handlers, teachers and driving examiners in demonstrating for better wages this month at a time when the UK remains mired...
The Independent

Paramedics: Strikes are last resort as no-one is taking us seriously

Paramedics on the picket line have told how lengthy ambulance waits are getting “worse by the day” and they insisted strikes are a last resort as “no-one is taking us seriously”.Wednesday’s walkout saw ambulance workers and paramedics take industrial action over pay and conditions, in the first such move in a generation.One ambulance worker described as “excruciating” the pressure faced by trusts – most of which in England have declared critical incidents this week, meaning they are facing such disruption that the environment might not be considered safe and patients might come to harm.Many of the critical incidents were declared...
The Independent

Woman, 93, left ‘screaming in pain’ waiting 25 hours for ambulance before strike action

A 93-year-old woman was left “screaming in pain” on the floor of her care home for 25 hours while waiting for an ambulance to arrive, her family says. Elizabeth Davies fractured her hip after suffering a fall in her care home in northwest Wales at the weekend. Images show the elderly woman lying on a wooden floor with a cushion and a blanket while waiting for an ambulance to arrive. Her family claimed this took more than a day. “It was very upsetting to have to see her lying on the floor screaming in pain for over 24 hours,”...
The Independent

Meta faces record-breaking fine after being accused of breaking EU rules

The European Union has accused Meta of breaking antitrust rules relating to its online classified ad business.The Facebook owner faces a fine of up to 10 per cent of its annual global revenue if found guilty, which would be an $11.8 billion fine if applied to the firm’s latest financial results.The EU’s executive commission said it “takes issue” with the tech company tying its online classified ad business, Facebook Marketplace, to Facebook.That means Facebook users automatically have access to Marketplace “whether they want it or not”, the European Commission said.The commission, the 27-nation bloc’s top competition enforcer, said Meta also...
The Independent

11 victims of Shoreham Airshow crash were unlawfully killed, inquest rules

The 11 men who died when a plane crashed at the Shoreham Airshow were unlawfully killed, a coroner has ruled.A Hawker Hunter aircraft crashed on to the A27 during an aerial display at the event in West Sussex on August 22 2015.The conclusion was reached on Tuesday afternoon, more than seven years after the incident, which injured 13 other people including the pilot, Andrew Hill.Delivering her narrative verdict to a packed courtroom in County Hall North in Horsham, West Sussex Senior Coroner Penelope Schofield said: “Eleven innocent lives were cruelly lost on August 22 2015. Lives that were cut way...
The Independent

The Independent

986K+
Followers
317K+
Post
502M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy