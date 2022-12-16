Read full article on original website
Related
wogx.com
Celebrity chef Guy Fieri visits Central Florida, donates 10 pizzas to police department
OCALA, Fla. - It appears that TV chef and restaurateur Guy Fieri made a visit to Central Florida over the weekend to visit a couple of restaurants – and even donated some pizzas to a local police department. The Ocala Police Department said Fieri – who hosts "Diners, Drive-Ins...
wogx.com
Mom attacked, robbed after pulling over along I-4 with children, sheriff says
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Law enforcement officers in Osceola and Orange counties are trying to find the person they said attacked and robbed a mother along Interstate 4 while she was with her young children. "She stopped at the I-4 interchange somewhere to change one of the baby's diapers. And then...
wogx.com
Florida wildlife officials investigating claims man beat shark with hammer
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Content warning: The video above may be disturbing to some readers and watchers. Viewer discretion is advised. A man is accused of dragging around what on video appears to be a lifeless shark on a Florida beach. Witnesses said the man was seen bludgeoning the shark in the head with a hammer.
wogx.com
'I'm very sorry': Man accused of driving into Orlando bar out of jail
A Florida man accused of driving under the influence and crashing into a bar in Orlando told reporters he was sorry, moments after he bonded out of jail. "I can't apologize adequately to the people at the bar...I'm very sorry," said Jackson Click. Officials said four people were hurt.
wogx.com
2 bodies found inside Orlando home during welfare check, police say
Orlando police officers were called to a home on Floral Dr. early Tuesday evening. Investigators said two people were found dead inside the residence in Orlando's Colonialtown North neighborhood, just about a block west of N. Bumby Ave.
wogx.com
FOX 35 Holiday Salute: Master Sgt. Mark Hathaway
FOX 35 Orlando is recognizing some of our military members during the holidays. Congratulations to U.S. Air Force Master Sergeant Mark Hathaway, who was nominated by his wife.
wogx.com
Orlando warehouse fire: Fireworks should not have been stored in facility where deadly fire erupted
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - FOX 35 News has confirmed that a tenant specializing in pyrotechnics was not permitted to store fireworks at an Orange County warehouse that caught fire, killing four people and hurting another badly. Magic in the Sky has its business name written on the door. Yet Orange...
wogx.com
Falling iguanas likely in Florida this cold Christmas weekend
LAKE MARY, Fla. - You have probably heard of falling iguanas in Florida, and this weekend there is a chance to see them because of an Arctic cold front likely to bring the coldest air of the season so far. Iguanas are cold-blooded, so they slow down or become immobile...
wogx.com
Video shows suspected burglars crash SUV into Orlando GameStop, police say
Security cameras captured the moment suspects crashed an SUV into a GameStop store in Orlando, according to police. The Orlando Police Department said the masked burglars stole multiple Xbox consoles and gaming accessories and caused $60,000 in damages. So far, no arrests have been made. (Video is courtesy of the Orlando Police Department.)
wogx.com
Potential 'bomb cyclone' threatens holiday travel plans in and out of Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - A dangerous blizzard moving across the U.S. could become a "bomb cyclone" with damaging winds that is also spreading toward the East Coast and creating a travel nightmare for millions ahead of the Christmas holiday weekend. The winter storm is expected to spawn a widespread flash freeze...
wogx.com
Driver accused of DUI after crashing truck into Orlando's Hideaway Bar, injuring 4: affidavit
ORLANDO, Fla. - The driver accused of crashing a truck into the popular, Hideaway Bar in Orlando Sunday evening is in police custody. Jackson Click, 45, was arrested by the Orlando Police Department on a charge of DUI with serious bodily injury, according to court records. Officers responded to the...
wogx.com
Florida sets stage for more medical marijuana licenses
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - State health regulators on Monday set in motion a process to issue up to 22 more medical-marijuana licenses, in a highly anticipated move that could double the size of Florida’s medical-cannabis industry. The state Department of Health also published an emergency rule that would make it...
wogx.com
Freezing cold 'feels like' temperatures in the teens for parts of Central Florida on Christmas Eve
ORLANDO, Fla. - Today's high: 69 degrees. Rain: Morning rain ends-trends much drier for the remainder of the day. No main weather concerns today. The moderate rip current risk continues today all along our entire east coast. Surf is around 2-3' in NE swell.Temperatures beach side reach the upper 60s North of the Cape, lower 70s to the South with water temps near 68.
wogx.com
SunRail train delayed due to police assistance between Lake Mary, Sanford stations
A SunRail train collided with a vehicle in Lake Mary, Florida on Monday. Trains were delayed for several hours while the Florida Highway Patrol investigated the crash.
wogx.com
Freezing temperatures could give Florida the coldest Christmas in more than 30 years
ORLANDO, Fla. - Tonight's Low: 59 degrees | Tomorrow's High: 71 degrees | Rain: Likely tonight with drier weather tomorrow. Main weather concerns: Expect some wet roadways tonight, with most rain arriving after 4 p.m. Rain could be heavy at times as a low-pressure area crosses the state. We cannot rule out some isolated thunderstorms. Freezing temperatures are expected for the holiday weekend.
wogx.com
Weather Forecast: Dec. 20, 2022
Orlando and Central Florida will see passing showers throughout the evening hours. There will be some clearing late Wednesday morning. Lows will drop into the 50s.
wogx.com
Vaccine rates for Florida students are lowest in 10+ years, report says
A new state report shows student vaccination rates are the lowest they've been in more than 10 years. It means viruses many believe are gone, are in danger of making a comeback.
wogx.com
US Space Force, youngest military branch, turns 3: Exclusive behind-the-scenes look
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - The youngest branch of the military, the U.S. Space Force, turns three-years-old on Tuesday. While the smallest in terms of service members, their mission continues to grow on Florida's Space Coast. Once known as the New Frontier, it is now part of our daily lives. From...
wogx.com
Passengers frustrated over long lines, missed flight at Orlando airport
Some passengers at Orlando International Airport (MCO) traveling ahead of the holidays were met with long lines and missed flights on Monday, days ahead of Christmas Eve and Christmas Day travel. More than 2 million people are expected to travel through OIA for the holidays.
wogx.com
What is a bomb cyclone? Here's a simple explanation
ORLANDO, Fla. - As a major winter storm moves across the U.S. leading up to Christmas, you may have heard meteorologists mention the term "bomb cyclone" that could potentially cause major impacts on millions of holiday travelers this weekend. So what is a bomb cyclone? FOX 35 Storm Team Chief...
Comments / 0