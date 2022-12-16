ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake County, FL

Falling iguanas likely in Florida this cold Christmas weekend

LAKE MARY, Fla. - You have probably heard of falling iguanas in Florida, and this weekend there is a chance to see them because of an Arctic cold front likely to bring the coldest air of the season so far. Iguanas are cold-blooded, so they slow down or become immobile...
FLORIDA STATE
Video shows suspected burglars crash SUV into Orlando GameStop, police say

Security cameras captured the moment suspects crashed an SUV into a GameStop store in Orlando, according to police. The Orlando Police Department said the masked burglars stole multiple Xbox consoles and gaming accessories and caused $60,000 in damages. So far, no arrests have been made. (Video is courtesy of the Orlando Police Department.)
ORLANDO, FL
Florida sets stage for more medical marijuana licenses

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - State health regulators on Monday set in motion a process to issue up to 22 more medical-marijuana licenses, in a highly anticipated move that could double the size of Florida’s medical-cannabis industry. The state Department of Health also published an emergency rule that would make it...
FLORIDA STATE
Freezing cold 'feels like' temperatures in the teens for parts of Central Florida on Christmas Eve

ORLANDO, Fla. - Today's high: 69 degrees. Rain: Morning rain ends-trends much drier for the remainder of the day. No main weather concerns today. The moderate rip current risk continues today all along our entire east coast. Surf is around 2-3' in NE swell.Temperatures beach side reach the upper 60s North of the Cape, lower 70s to the South with water temps near 68.
Freezing temperatures could give Florida the coldest Christmas in more than 30 years

ORLANDO, Fla. - Tonight's Low: 59 degrees | Tomorrow's High: 71 degrees | Rain: Likely tonight with drier weather tomorrow. Main weather concerns: Expect some wet roadways tonight, with most rain arriving after 4 p.m. Rain could be heavy at times as a low-pressure area crosses the state. We cannot rule out some isolated thunderstorms. Freezing temperatures are expected for the holiday weekend.
FLORIDA STATE
Weather Forecast: Dec. 20, 2022

Orlando and Central Florida will see passing showers throughout the evening hours. There will be some clearing late Wednesday morning. Lows will drop into the 50s.
ORLANDO, FL
What is a bomb cyclone? Here's a simple explanation

ORLANDO, Fla. - As a major winter storm moves across the U.S. leading up to Christmas, you may have heard meteorologists mention the term "bomb cyclone" that could potentially cause major impacts on millions of holiday travelers this weekend. So what is a bomb cyclone? FOX 35 Storm Team Chief...
FLORIDA STATE

