WESH
Fugitive wanted for manslaughter in Puerto Rico arrested in Kissimmee
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez says he and the governor of Puerto Rico have signed an agreement on a fugitive extradition program that returns criminals to their hometowns to be held accountable for their crimes. “We follow up on any leads they give us and...
Convicted killer already serving life sentenced for 1991 Daytona Beach cold-case murder
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A Florida man already serving life in prison for a 2007 Brevard County murder has now been sentenced for the murder of a Daytona Beach woman who disappeared in 1991. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. 53-year-old Michael Shane Townson withdrew his previous...
2 found dead inside Orlando home
ORLANDO, Fla. — Two people were found dead inside a home in Orlando Tuesday afternoon, police said. Officers responded just after 5:20 p.m. to a home on Floral Drive to a wellbeing check when they found the two people dead inside, police said. The investigation is ongoing and no...
click orlando
Man in standoff with Osceola SWAT team on his birthday wanted to ‘get high first,’ records show
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A wanted Intercession City man was arrested earlier this month after he barricaded himself inside a home because he wanted to get high on his birthday, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office. On Dec. 10 at around 4:41 p.m., deputies responded to a...
WESH
Suspect arrested in Orange County double shooting
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A suspect has been arrested in connection toa double shooting in Orange County where one woman died. Surveillance video shows the man investigators believe is responsible for the deadly shooting near the Florida Mall last month. Thirty-eight-year-old Jonathan Self was arrested and booked into the...
WESH
Previously convicted murderer sentenced for stabbing person in New Smyrna Beach Walmart
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — A Volusia County man, previously convicted of murder but paroled, has been sentenced to just short of five years in prison forstabbing someone at a New Smyrna Beach Walmart after a dispute in the parking lot. A jury previously found 67-year-old Michael Brown guilty...
fox35orlando.com
2 bodies found inside Orlando home, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando police officers were called to a home on Floral Dr. early Tuesday evening. Investigators said two people were found dead inside the residence in Orlando's Colonialtown North neighborhood, just about a block west of N. Bumby Ave. Homicide detectives were still at the home just before...
WESH
Woman shot dead inside Altamonte Springs apartment
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — A woman was shot and killed Tuesday morning in Altamonte Springs. According to police, officers were called to Ballard Street around 4:30 a.m. Despite life-saving measures, 35-year-old Brandi Jiles died from her injuries after being transported to the hospital. Detectives do not believe there is...
wogx.com
Video shows suspected burglars crash SUV into Orlando GameStop, police say
Security cameras captured the moment suspects crashed an SUV into a GameStop store in Orlando, according to police. The Orlando Police Department said the masked burglars stole multiple Xbox consoles and gaming accessories and caused $60,000 in damages. So far, no arrests have been made. (Video is courtesy of the Orlando Police Department.)
Police: Woman, 23, fatally shot by ex-boyfriend in Melbourne
MELBOURNE, Fla. — Melbourne police said a 23-year-old woman was shot and killed by her ex-boyfriend on Tuesday morning. Officers were called to the area of University Boulevard and Colbert Circle in Melbourne just after 8 a.m. for a reported shooting. First responders said they provided life-saving efforts to...
osceolasheriff.org
Sheriff Marcos Lopez and OCSO Update on Human Remains Investigation
Osceola County, FL – — On Wednesday, December 14, 2022, deputies from the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office responded to 4261 Pleasant Hill Rd in Kissimmee to investigate human remains found in the area. Clothes were found on the remains, including men’s underwear, leading investigators to suspect the remains are likely of an adult male. Other personal items were found with the remains that appeared to match items belonging to a missing person previously reported to law enforcement from another county. The Sheriff’s Office has contacted the missing person’s family with this information, but a positive identification from the Medical Examiner’s Office has not yet been confirmed.
fox35orlando.com
Mom attacked, robbed after pulling over along I-4 with children, sheriff says
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Law enforcement officers in Osceola and Orange counties are trying to find the person they said attacked and robbed a mother along Interstate 4 while she was with her young children. "She stopped at the I-4 interchange somewhere to change one of the baby's diapers. And then...
fox35orlando.com
Mother of man shot, killed puts up billboards in Orlando in effort to find his killer
ORLANDO, Fla. - Three billboards seeking answers about a homicide that happened three years ago have been put up along an Orlando road in hopes that someone will come forward with information that could help solve the case. On Aug. 23, 2019, Kezome Chambers, 29, was found shot inside his...
WESH
Death row inmate to get DNA tests in 1975 Central Florida killings
A local man on death row for more than four decades is claiming a victory Monday night in his fight for freedom. A judge has given the green light to new DNA testing in the decades-old case. The hearing lasted less than an hour. But it was the culmination of...
Teen stabbed, beat mother with frying pan because she was ‘on his case’ about cleaning his room
New details have emerged after a 17-year-old boy was accused of brutally attacking his mother last month.
‘Their hands are tied’: 2 resign from committee to investigate Apopka firefighter’s on-duty death
APOPKA, Fla. — Two people have resigned from the safety committee meant to investigate the death of Apopka firefighter Austin Duran. At least one of those committee members says the pushback they received on their investigation gave him no choice but to step down. A trailer filled with sand...
wogx.com
Orlando warehouse fire: Fireworks should not have been stored in facility where deadly fire erupted
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - FOX 35 News has confirmed that a tenant specializing in pyrotechnics was not permitted to store fireworks at an Orange County warehouse that caught fire, killing four people and hurting another badly. Magic in the Sky has its business name written on the door. Yet Orange...
newsdaytonabeach.com
VSO Deputy Suspended After Off-Duty DUI Arrest
Volusia Sheriff's Office deputy Julia Curtin was arrested off-duty on Saturday on DUI charges in Seminole County. Curtin was reportedly driving erratically, leading to her being pulled over by a Florida Highway Patrol Trooper. The incident took place on I-4 near SR-46. The VSO released their own statement on the...
WESH
Melbourne police arrest ex-boyfriend accused of shooting, killing 23-year-old woman
MELBOURNE, Fla. — Melbourne police have identified both the 23-year-old woman killed and the suspect, her ex-boyfriend, in a deadly shooting Tuesday morning. The victim, Sha’dayla Johnson, was found shot several times after police were called in just before 8 a.m. to a house on Colbert Circle. Fire...
wogx.com
Driver accused of DUI after crashing truck into Orlando's Hideaway Bar, injuring 4: affidavit
ORLANDO, Fla. - The driver accused of crashing a truck into the popular, Hideaway Bar in Orlando Sunday evening is in police custody. Jackson Click, 45, was arrested by the Orlando Police Department on a charge of DUI with serious bodily injury, according to court records. Officers responded to the...
