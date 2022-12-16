Florian Bernhardt is working on a study of the access which Muslims have to palliative care. Palliative medicine has been establishing itself in Germany for some years now, and today caring for terminally ill people at the end of their lives is no longer conceivable without it. In such situations, it ensures that control of symptoms and, in consequence, the quality of life are both improved. One problem, however, is that individual groups of patients such as immigrants are underrepresented in the field of palliative care. Florian Bernhardt, a doctoral candidate of medicine, and Prof. Philipp Lenz, the medical director of the Central Institute of Palliative Medicine at Münster University Hospital, carried out over 30 interviews with Muslims in order to hear their opinions, concerns and expectations on the subject. Bernhardt’s study, funded by the Schober Foundation, bears the rather complicated title of -Access to Palliative Care for Muslim Immigrants and their Direct Dependents in Germany - Possibilities, Barriers, Reservations (-ZuPaMEN- for short).

7 HOURS AGO