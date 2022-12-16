Read full article on original website
Biology medicine and health: a review of our top stories
2022 was another bumper year for news from the Faculty of Biology, Medicine and health. Here are some of our highlights:. January we showed how early data for multivariant COVID-19 vaccine booster shows promise. The first results of an early trial of a multivariant COVID-19 vaccine booster, launched in Manchester in September 2021, showed it is driving a comprehensive immune response.
MedUni Vienna researchers honoured by Vienna Medical Association
The Vienna Medical Association awarded MedUni Vienna researchers for outstanding research work. Gregor Dovjak from the University Clinic Department of Radiology and Nuclear Medicine was awarded this year’s Theodor Billroth Prize by the Vienna Medical Association. Matthias Luft from the University Clinic Department of Plastic, Reconstructive and Aesthetic Surgery and Lisa Wadiura from the University Clinic Department of Neurosurgery followed in the places of honour. First place in the Erste Bank der Österreichischen Sparkassen AG Research Promotion Prize went to Nina Buchtele from the University Clinic Department of Internal Medicine I, followed by Martina Hermann from the University Clinic Department of Anaesthesia, General Intensive Care Medicine and Pain Therapy and Angelika Starzer from the University Clinic Department of Internal Medicine I. The Erste Bank 2022 Research Promotion Prize seal of approval also went to a MedUni Vienna researcher, Johannes Müller from the University Clinic Department of Anaesthesia, General Intensive Care Medicine and Pain Therapy.
First-line defences against COVID-19 are short-lived and may explain reinfection
A new study finds that antibodies produced in the nose decline 9 months after infection, while those found in the blood last at least a year. A new study finds that antibodies produced in the nose decline nine months after COVID-19 infection, while antibodies found in the blood last at least a year.
University partners with leading online coding boot camp provider
Stock-photo-young-african-developer-sitting-in-armchair-by-desk-and-typing-while-looking-at-coded-data-on-2086490128.jpg. HyperionDev, one of the largest global providers of online coding boot camps, is now working with three major education bodies in England: The University of Manchester, The Department for Education (DfE) and University of Nottingham Online in a bid to bridge the widening tech skills employment gap in England.
New programme announced to help eradicate Sheep Scab from the iconic national Welsh flock
A new programme developed by the farming industry, in partnership with the Royal Veterinary College (RVC) and Coleg Sir gar, and funded by the Welsh Government Rural Investment Schemes, will help eradicate Sheep Scab in farms across the country. Planning to launch in Spring 2023, the All-Wales Sheep Scab Eradication Programme will be a critical step towards reducing the prevalence of the disease seen in Welsh flocks.
Scientists turn to astrophysics to measure body clock in hospital patients
An interdisciplinary team led by University of Manchester scientists has adapted a technique originally developed to analyse data from stars to devise a way of accurately measuring the human body clock in hospital patients. The development of the method called ClinCirc could one day help doctors to target patients at...
Stranded dolphins’ brains show common signs of Alzheimer’s disease
- The brains of three different species of stranded dolphins show classic markers of human Alzheimer’s disease, according to the most extensive study into dementia in odontocetes (toothed whales). The new pan-Scotland research, a collaboration between the University of Glasgow, the Universities of St Andrews and Edinburgh and the...
Tackling high-risk leukemia
The innovative "ExTrAct AML" project, funded by the Austrian Science Fund FWF, goes beyond established frontiers to investigate acute myeloid leukemia (AML) in children and adolescents. Individual patient profiles should provide early information on the causes of disease progression or treatment resistance - and how to take countermeasures in time. In contrast to previous approaches, these profiles not only include comprehensive (epi)genetic signatures of the leukemia cells, but also their dysfunctional signaling pathways and sensitivity to more than 100 drugs - determined by a new and particularly precise method, that examines the effect of the drugs on cancer cells (pharmacoscopy). The highly endowed FWF grant goes to St. Anna Children’s Cancer Research Institute (St. Anna CCRI) and its project partner, the CeMM Research Center for Molecular Medicine of the Austrian Academy of Sciences.
SAS and the University of Glasgow enter into a new strategic partnership
- The Scottish Ambulance Service (SAS) and the University of Glasgow have entered into a new strategic partnership that will see the two prominent organisations collaborate in order to address key healthcare challenges. Focused on improving the health and wellbeing of the population of Glasgow, Scotland and beyond, as well...
Researchers identify ’born to be bad’ colorectal cancer tumours
An international research team has identified ’born to be bad’ colorectal tumours in people with early stage cancer, which could help medical experts pinpoint and better treat aggressive tumours. The team from Monash University , CRUK Beatson Institute in Glasgow and Queens University in Belfast found a feature...
Paying farmers to create woodland and wetland is the most cost-effective way to hit UK environment targets
Study of farmer preferences shows that turning whole areas of farmland into habitats comes with half the price tag of integrating nature into productive farmland, if biodiversity and carbon targets are to be met. Semi-natural habitats deliver far more biodiversity and climate mitigation per unit area. Incentivising farmers to restore...
Antimalarial Drug Proves Ineffective at Saving Children’s Lives
Rectal artesunate, a promising antimalarial drug, has no beneficial effect on the survival of young children with severe malaria when used as an emergency treatment in resource-constrained settings. These are the results of a large-scale study conducted by the Swiss Tropical and Public Health Institute and local partners in three African countries.
Green social prescribing: time in nature can increase wellbeing
Nature is a powerful tool that can be harnessed by social prescribers to improve people’s health and wellbeing, according to a series of new evidence reviews led by a UCL researcher. Researchers worked with the National Academy for Social Prescribing (NASP) to prepare four Evidence Information Notes, commissioned by...
Cardiff Medicentre celebrates 30 years
A biotech and medtech innovation hub in the Welsh capital has reached a milestone third decade of helping to grow some of the UK’s most exciting businesses. Founded in 1992, Cardiff Medicentre was the first business incubator of its kind in the UK. A joint venture between Cardiff University...
The 2022 Review of the Year
As we round the corner in to the home stretch of the year this retrospective look at the previous 12 months shows just a glimpse of some of the amazing work which goes on throughout the University. In a year where we’ve returned to working in person with our colleagues, students and the wider community there has also been significant global challenges faced by everyone. At The University of Manchester we have a lot of good things to celebrate too and so here is The Review of Year 2022.
All a question of trust: Florian Bernhardt is working on a study of the access which Muslims have to palliative care
Florian Bernhardt is working on a study of the access which Muslims have to palliative care. Palliative medicine has been establishing itself in Germany for some years now, and today caring for terminally ill people at the end of their lives is no longer conceivable without it. In such situations, it ensures that control of symptoms and, in consequence, the quality of life are both improved. One problem, however, is that individual groups of patients such as immigrants are underrepresented in the field of palliative care. Florian Bernhardt, a doctoral candidate of medicine, and Prof. Philipp Lenz, the medical director of the Central Institute of Palliative Medicine at Münster University Hospital, carried out over 30 interviews with Muslims in order to hear their opinions, concerns and expectations on the subject. Bernhardt’s study, funded by the Schober Foundation, bears the rather complicated title of -Access to Palliative Care for Muslim Immigrants and their Direct Dependents in Germany - Possibilities, Barriers, Reservations (-ZuPaMEN- for short).
New approach in the battle against malaria
New research by a team of UT researchers could provide a promising approach in the battle against malaria. In the research published in the scientific journal ACS Infectious Diseases , the researchers combat the malaria parasite in mosquitoes in a specific phase of their life. "It’s a unique approach: previous research focused predominantly on treatment in humans."
Brittle concrete walls: researchers find the cause
After extensive analyses, researchers found the cause of the concrete scandal in County Donegal, Ireland, where structural damage has been causing red faces and protests for years: Concrete walls of thousands of houses are riddled with cracks, necessitating expensive repairs or even demolition. For the longest time, an excessively high mica content in the concrete was thought to be the reason. Thanks to the Empa investigation, serious structural damage can be avoided in the future, as the real culprit - the mineral pyrrhotite - has now been identified.
