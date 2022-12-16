HBO’s ‘His Dark Materials’ comes closer to the end with the conclusion of its sixth episode where Lyra and Will take an important step in their journey. With only two more episodes left in the story, the show uses its every moment to infuse gravity in its every character. This perfectly sets the stage for the ending which will leave most of the characters, if not all, tattered. For now, however, war knocks at the door of Lord Asriel, who has been waiting impatiently to get started on it. Here’s what the ending means for him, Lyra, and every other person in their world and beyond. SPOILERS AHEAD.

1 DAY AGO