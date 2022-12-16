Read full article on original website
His Dark Materials Episode 5 and 6 Recap and Ending, Explained
HBO’s ‘His Dark Materials’ comes closer to the end with the conclusion of its sixth episode where Lyra and Will take an important step in their journey. With only two more episodes left in the story, the show uses its every moment to infuse gravity in its every character. This perfectly sets the stage for the ending which will leave most of the characters, if not all, tattered. For now, however, war knocks at the door of Lord Asriel, who has been waiting impatiently to get started on it. Here’s what the ending means for him, Lyra, and every other person in their world and beyond. SPOILERS AHEAD.
Welcome to Chippendales Episode 6 Recap and Ending, Explained
Hulu’s ‘Welcome to Chippendales’ escalates the situation for Steve Banerjee in its sixth episode. The Chippendales creator and owner finds himself in one challenging situation after another as his bad decisions keep coming back to haunt him. The episode also highlights Steve’s inability to trust or include or collaborate with others when making new decisions and this is what paves the path for his eventual downfall. On one hand, it shows us how glorious it could have been for him if only he’d done it right. On the other hand, it explains just why Steve met with such a stupendous downfall. Here’s what the ending of this episode means for him. SPOILERS AHEAD.
Shinobi no Ittoki Season 1 Finale Recap and Ending, Explained
In ‘Shinobi no Ittoki’ episode 12 titled ‘Ittoki the ninja,’ the titular protagonist heads to the Koga chief’s headquarters along with Kousetsu and Tokisada. When they later fight the Asuras, Kirei and Ryouko join the trio. Ittoki eventually confronts Kidou Minobe hoping to find some semblance of humanity in him so that he can forgive him for his mother’s murder. Unfortunately, Minobe is inflexible and cruel despite all his efforts, and when Ittoki tries to walk away with Kousetsu, he picks up his weapon again in a last-ditch effort to kill the acting Iga chief. Here’s everything you need to know about the ending of ‘Shinobi no Ittoki’ episode 12. SPOILERS AHEAD!
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Episode 11 Recap and Ending, Explained
In the eleventh episode of ‘Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War’ or ‘Bleach: Sennen Kessen-hen’ titled ‘Everything But the Rain,’ after Nimaiya sends Ichigo to the human world, he informs Renji that his friend still needs to find where his soul is. Ichigo later meets Isshin Kurosaki who tells him about his first meeting with Masaki about two decades ago. In the present time, Jugram Haschwalth meets Uryu Ishida. Here’s everything you need to know about the ending of ‘Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War’ episode 11. SPOILERS AHEAD!
Shinobi no Ittoki Season 2: What to Expect?
Produced by DMM Pictures, ‘Shinobi no Ittoki’ is an original action show that is animated by Troyca. The anime follows Ittoki Sakuraba, an innocent teenager who is completely clueless that he is actually the 19th heir of the Iga, a noble clan of ninjas. After keeping his true identity a secret for years, the titular protagonist is eventually told the truth about his origins when the rival clan, the Koga tries to assassinate him to take revenge for the death of their chief. In order to eventually become the Iga chief and become a true leader of his people, Ittoki must join the Kokuten Ninja Academy to hone his skills.
Steve Banerjee and Nick De Noia’s Napkin Deal, Explained
Hulu’s ‘Welcome to Chippendales’ tells the story of Steve Banerjee, whose quest to become a successful businessman leads him to a life of crime and bloodshed. At first, Steve displays an acute understanding of turning a small idea into a huge deal. However, as things take off, he becomes more and more reckless about his decisions and ends up doing the things that undo all his hard work over the years. In the sixth episode, we find him signing a deal with Nick De Noia which leaves Steve feeling cheated. What was that deal, and what role did the term “in perpetuity” play in the events that followed? Let’s find out.
