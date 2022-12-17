ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News 12

Wind and rain to recede for the weekend

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43YLVi_0jkhZy9600

WHAT'S NEW: Conditions will improve overnight into Saturday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n8glx_0jkhZy9600

WHAT'S NEXT: A mix of sun and clouds with seasonable temps come our way as we enjoy a nice five day dry stretch. Thursday and Friday could see another coastal storm come our way.

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Addison Green says the wind and rain will recede for the weekend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YIEFX_0jkhZy9600

FORECAST:

OVERNIGHT : A few isolated showers are possible before midnight. Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy with windy conditions slowly backing down. Avg. Low: 30. Lows: mid 30s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06rq3W_0jkhZy9600

SUNDAY: Hanukkah Begins At Sunset (4:26 PM) – Mostly sunny, dry and breezy at times. Highs: upper 30s to 40. Lows: upper 20s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with a breeze at times. Highs: upper 30s to low 40s. Lows: mid to upper 20s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, dry and cold. Highs: upper 30s to low 40s. Lows: mid 20s.

WEDNESDAY: First Day of Winter (Winter begins at 4:47 PM) – A mix of sun & clouds. Highs: upper 30s to low 40s. Lows: mid to upper 20s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of a wintry mix. Highs: upper 30s to low 40s. Lows: upper 20s.

FRIDAY: Weather To Watch – Rain to snow showers and gusty winds potentially from a coastal storm. Highs: mid 30s. Lows: low 20s.

NEXT WEEKEND: Christmas Eve & Christmas Day – Partly cloudy & breezy (at times), cold & dry winds. Highs: upper 20s to low 30s. Lows: upper 10s to low 20s.

MONDAY: Kwanzaa Begins – Mostly sunny and cold. Highs: mid 30s. Lows: upper 20s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49KaPu_0jkhZy9600

Comments / 0

Related
News 12

News 12

127K+
Followers
43K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy