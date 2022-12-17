Wind and rain to recede for the weekend

WHAT'S NEW: Conditions will improve overnight into Saturday.

WHAT'S NEXT: A mix of sun and clouds with seasonable temps come our way as we enjoy a nice five day dry stretch. Thursday and Friday could see another coastal storm come our way.

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Addison Green says the wind and rain will recede for the weekend.

FORECAST:

OVERNIGHT : A few isolated showers are possible before midnight. Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy with windy conditions slowly backing down. Avg. Low: 30. Lows: mid 30s.

SUNDAY: Hanukkah Begins At Sunset (4:26 PM) – Mostly sunny, dry and breezy at times. Highs: upper 30s to 40. Lows: upper 20s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with a breeze at times. Highs: upper 30s to low 40s. Lows: mid to upper 20s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, dry and cold. Highs: upper 30s to low 40s. Lows: mid 20s.

WEDNESDAY: First Day of Winter (Winter begins at 4:47 PM) – A mix of sun & clouds. Highs: upper 30s to low 40s. Lows: mid to upper 20s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of a wintry mix. Highs: upper 30s to low 40s. Lows: upper 20s.

FRIDAY: Weather To Watch – Rain to snow showers and gusty winds potentially from a coastal storm. Highs: mid 30s. Lows: low 20s.

NEXT WEEKEND: Christmas Eve & Christmas Day – Partly cloudy & breezy (at times), cold & dry winds. Highs: upper 20s to low 30s. Lows: upper 10s to low 20s.

MONDAY: Kwanzaa Begins – Mostly sunny and cold. Highs: mid 30s. Lows: upper 20s.