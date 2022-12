The Jets jump in 2022 was recognized on Wednesday by the selections to the Pro Bowl. The Jets had four players selected as AFC representatives for the new Pro Bowl games – rookie cornerback Sauce Gardner, defensive tackle Quinnen Williams, linebacker C.J. Mosley and special teams ace Justin Hardee. It was the most players the Jets had selected to the Pro Bowl since 2008 when they also had four picked as starters. The Jets did not have any Pro Bowlers in each of the last two seasons – years when they went a combined 6-27. The Jets are making a playoff push...

