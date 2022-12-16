As the cryptocurrency market matures, investors are becoming more discerning about which projects they want to put their money into. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is a project that is quickly gaining favor in phase 3 of its public presale. Binance (BNB) and VeChain (VET) are two other projects that are seeing their popularity hold, however investors are now flocking to Orbeon Protocol (ORBN).

