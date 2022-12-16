Encore Musicals to present 'Sanders Family Christmas'

The late actor revealed in June that he was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer
Legendary actress and choreographer Debbie Allen is still in shock about the “painful” loss of Irene Cara. On Nov. 26, the 63-year-old actress and singer passed away in her Florida home. “I’ve known her since she was 12 in New York,” Allen said. “She played Carnegie Hall when...
Quentin Oliver Lee, best known for his performance in Heather Christian's acclaimed, award-winning Off-Broadway production of Oratorio for Living Things earlier this year, passed away yesterday after a battle with stage 4 colon cancer. He was 34. "Quentin passed in the wee hours of the morning," Lee's wife Angie wrote on Instagram. "It was the most beautiful moment of my life. I saw his last breaths, held his hand tight, and felt his heartbeat slowly drift away. He had a smile on his face and was surrounded by those he loves. It was peaceful and perfect." She shared photos of them with their daughter Samantha and described him as an "incredible man, husband, father, son, brother, friend, singer, actor, and disciple of Christ with great faith in his Father in Heaven." During her tribute to her late husband, she expressed gratitude for how he contributed to the lives of many "people and communities."
The Rankin/Bass Animated Entertainment classic, "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer," remains a holiday favorite for critics, according to Rotten Tomatoes, and also for a whole new generation of fans today. Burl Ives' narration, as Sam the Snowman, certainly lent the 1964's cartoon production some much-needed gravitas, but it was the stop-motion puppet animation that stole the show and helped make it the longest-running Christmas special in TV history. And the men behind the magic of those unforgettable puppets were Tadahito Mochinaga and Ichiro Komuro.
It may be easy to take for granted that Audra McDonald, with six Tony Awards to her name, is capable of performances that creep delicately into your psyche and rattle around there as if clearing bats from its darkest recesses. A meticulous cartographer of the heart and mind, she charts human interiors that feel previously unknown, or, in the case of “Ohio State Murders,” which opened on Broadway Thursday night, unimaginable before she brings them to life.
That makes a kindred and celestial pairing of her and the playwright Adrienne Kennedy, debuting on Broadway at the age of 91 in the...
Theatergoers attending the opening night of the Broadway musical A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical at the Broadhurst Theatre on Dec. 4 got a big surprise when Neil Diamond took the mic to perform his 1969 hit “Sweet Caroline.”. Prior to his performance, Diamond walked the red carpet...
