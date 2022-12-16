Encore Musicals to present 'Sanders Family Christmas'

Encore Musicals will bring bluegrass and family into one with its presentation of “Sanders Family Christmas” at 7 p.m. Dec. 16-17 and 2 p.m. Dec. 18 at Third Baptist Church, 527 Allen St.

The show, which is a sequel to the off-Broadway musical “Smoke on the Mountain” written by Connie Ray and conceived by Alan Bailey, will continue to explore the history of the Sanders family legacy.