Major retail chain closing another store in Pennsylvania next monthKristen WaltersHarrisburg, PA
Cookies, Yes Please: Popular Crumbl Opens in York, PA This WeekMelissa FrostYork, PA
Rapidly-expanding food chain opening another Pennsylvania location this weekKristen WaltersYork, PA
Grocery Outlet set to open another new discount grocery store in Pennsylvania this monthKristen WaltersMechanicsburg, PA
Longstanding Goodwill Thrift Store Permanently Closing After 40 YearsJoel EisenbergNewport, PA
PA reports 13.5K COVID cases as number of counties at high community level falls to 1
The CDC reports the number of Pennsylvania counties at a high COVID-19 community level has fallen from six to one. Here’s what to know about new cases and testing kits.
erienewsnow.com
Congenital Syphilis Cases Hit 32-Year High in PA
HARRISBURG, Pa. (ErieNewsNow) - Cases of congenital syphilis are on the rise, reaching a 32-year high in Pennsylvania. Today, health officials discussed the spike and the importance of screening for syphilis. Congenital syphilis occurs when a pregnant person with syphilis passes the infection to a baby during pregnancy. It can...
Pennsylvania receiving $98 million to improve healthcare staffing, technology, infrastructure
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Acting Secretary of Health and Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson announced Tuesday that Pennsylvania will receive $98 million in federal funding to enhance public health infrastructure. The grant will aid efforts to improve staffing, health planning and equity and data modernization. “This funding will enable the...
ems1.com
LODD: Pa. chief dies after medical call
DOVER, Pa. — Chief Troy M. Dettinger, 55, died of an apparent heart attack on Nov. 30, hours after responding to an EMS call at a residence. The Union Fire and Hose Company #1 chief went home after the call, according to the U.S. Fire Administration. Police officers performed...
Missing Woman Getting Catheter IV Treatment Found Safe Pennsylvania State Police Say
UPDATE:"Aten has been located and is safe!," Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers stated in an updated release. No further details were provided. ORIGINAL:A 33-year-old woman has gone missing from her mom's York County home shortly after leaving the hospital, according to a release by the Pennsylvania …
abc27.com
Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf announces $5.5M in workforce development grants
(WHTM) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf has announced $5.5 million in grants to help Pennsylvania’s workforce development. Industry Partnership (IPs) support businesses partnering to build a stronger, more competitive job market through training, networking, recruitment, and collaboration within targeted industries. The grant program is administered through the Department...
pahomepage.com
Pennsylvania Dept. of Health stresses testing to prevent babies from being born with Syphilis
Pennsylvania Dept. of Health stresses testing to prevent babies from being born with Syphilis. Pennsylvania Dept. of Health stresses testing to …. Pennsylvania Dept. of Health stresses testing to prevent babies from being born with Syphilis. Meals distributed in the holiday spirit of giving. Meals distributed in the holiday spirit...
abc27.com
Gov. Wolf announces $8 million for dozens of projects around Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf recently announced $8 million in grant funding for 51 projects across 30 counties in Pennsylvania on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. The $8 million in funding is being provided through the Keystone Communities Program (KCP), which according to the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED), is a program designed to create partnerships between the public and private sectors in order to jointly support local initiatives, such as growth and stability. This can include funding for planning activities, facade grant programs, accessible housing programs, and development grants.
‘Honor people that are ignored, looked down upon, and treated poorly:’ Nonprofits remember and combat homelessness in York County
YORK, Pa. — The Homeless Remembrance Blanket Project started in Washington, D.C., as an effort to bring awareness to the growing homeless population. A number of organizations, including Valley Youth House and York County Coalition, are now bringing the project to York County due to the rise in homelessness and the dropping temperatures.
lebtown.com
County contracts with Georgia firm for maintenance services at county prison
Citing an emergency situation at the county prison, Lebanon County Commissioners approved by a 2-1 vote Thursday a contract with a Georgia firm to provide maintenance services at the facility. The inability to fill two maintenance position vacancies – including a supervisory position – at the county prison since August...
Dauphin County drive-thru donation event continues to make a difference for local families
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A holiday event in Harrisburg is marking 14 years of giving back to the Dauphin County community. The annual drive-thru donation parade at the Pennsylvania State Farm Show Complex is continuing to benefit underprivileged local families each year. Hundreds of families, including more than 1,500 children...
abc27.com
Pennsylvania State Police seize $50,000 worth of drugs in Berks County
MUHLENBERG TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police in Berks County have arrested a man after $50,000 worth of drugs were seized. State Police say on November 30 Troopers contacted Darryl Metz Jr. regarding an ongoing investigation into the sale of illegal drugs. State Police say searches of Metz’s...
Washington Examiner
Wolf administration implores Pennsylvanians to have anti-overdose drug on hand
Https://cms.brid.tv/videos/index/?partner_id=19383. (The Center Square) – As Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf counts his last days in office, his administration continues to encourage the public and public workers to access an anti-overdose drug to save a life. In Hershey this week, the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs and the Department...
York County receives $4 million in public safety grants
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — State Representative Carol Hill-Evans, D-York, announced today that the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency awarded York County $4 million in grants designated to improve public safety. The money will support causes such as investigating gun violence, mentoring women offenders before they reenter society and...
erienewsnow.com
Pennsylvania's New High School Graduation Requirements to Effect Class of 2023
Pennsylvania students will have to complete new graduation requirements in order to receive their high school diploma. Act 158 was signed into law by Governor Tom Wolf in 2018, but was delayed due to the pandemic. Act 158 provides alternatives to Pennsylvania's statewide requirement of passing three end of course...
WGAL
Pennsylvania's gas tax expected to increase in 2023
Pennsylvania's gas tax is among the highest in the nation, and PennDOT says it's going up again in 2023. PennDOT said there is a trigger in a 2013 state law that is prompting the boost of a few cents. Ismael Djariri, of Mechanicsburg, said his gas money doesn't stretch like...
Questions remain about money in Pennsylvania legislative accounts
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Just before relinquishing the Speaker’s gavel, Rep. Bryan Cutler (R-Lancaster) moved tens of millions of dollars out of the Legislative Data Processing Center. Millions of more dollars were also moved out of the Speaker’s account. More than $52 million ended up in the Republican Leadership Account, which Cutler now controls. “We […]
What Josh Shapiro’s transition team says about how he’ll govern, and why some picks are raising eyebrows
HARRISBURG — The transition team helping Pa. Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro prepare for office is wide-ranging and, in some cases, controversial, offering a glimpse into the way he hopes to govern the commonwealth and court members of the GOP in the legislature. The team of nearly 300 people includes lobbyists,...
orangeandbluepress.com
$2,000 Stimulus Checks Are Out For Pennsylvania Residents
Tom Wolf had two terms and eight years including COVID shutdowns, election security questions, and a budget surplus has finally come to the end with his term as Pennsylvania’s Governor. $2,000 Stimulus Checks For Pennsylvania Resident. In the mids of the COVID-19 pandemic, Pennsylvania residents are hoping for the...
Things to remember ahead of tax season for gig workers
HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — From rideshare drivers to dog walkers, gig workers are everywhere these days.One study from a few years ago found that they earn more in Pennsylvania than anywhere else in America. So, what is the situation now? "I would just say it's someone who capitalizes on opportunities," Uber driver Kyra Faust said.Faust has a business degree and used to have a 9-to-5 job, but not anymore. "When I actually went on maternity leave with my son nine years ago, I tried baking and I said, 'Hey, this is for me."Faust is one of many Pennsylvanians who were earning more...
Comments / 0