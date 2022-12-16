The Detroit Red Wings receive Danny O’Regan from Anaheim, and the Florida Panthers receive Givani Smith from Detroit. Del Zotto played 23 games for the Charlotte Checkers in the American Hockey League this season, scoring two goals and 10 points. Center O’Regan played 27 games for the San Diego Gulls this season, putting up three goals and 18 points. The youngest member of the trade, the 24-year-old Smith, is also the only one to have played NHL games this season. He played two games for the Detroit Red Wings, scoring zero points.

ANAHEIM, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO