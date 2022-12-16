LANSING, Ill. (December 16, 2022) – In 2014, Cody Ziemkowski was in an accident while riding his bicycle. Initially, doctors thought he had a concussion but it was actually much more serious. He had a fractured skull, brain bleed, multiple fractures in his face, and other issues, leading to brain surgery. Cody was in the hospital at Children’s Hope in Oak Lawn for several weeks recovering. He had to receive therapy to learn how to walk again, eat, and perform other basic tasks.

