Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Unbelievable Murders & Disappearances in the Chicago Lawn Neighborhood: The Victims All Knew Each OtherThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedChicago, IL
Chicago Welcomes 26 Migrants Days Before Christmas and Needs Your HelpTom HandyChicago, IL
Bloom Township High School Holds Thirteen Year Graduation CeremonySouth Suburban NewsChicago Heights, IL
Collin Powell Middle School Girls Are State ChampsSouth Suburban NewsMatteson, IL
Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields May Never Do This AgainOnlyHomersChicago, IL
Related
thelansingjournal.com
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy leading into anticipated winter storm
LANSING, Ill. (December 20, 2022) – Lansing residents will have all of Wednesday to prepare for the Winter Storm Watch issued for Thursday. Wednesday’s temps will be in the 20s most of the day, reaching 32 by mid afternoon, and then dipping below the freezing mark again after sunset. Those lower temps prepare the way for the snowfall predicted in the early morning hours of Thursday, though forecasts are being updated as the storm approaches.
thelansingjournal.com
Monday: Clouds return
LANSING, Ill. (December 18, 2022) – The sun might peak through during the morning hours of Monday, but clouds will dominate most of the day. Lansing’s temp will start at 12 degrees around 5 a.m., reaching 29 degrees by 2 p.m. Current conditions, the four-hour forecast, and the...
thelansingjournal.com
Local Flavor Award presented to GiGi Willikers
LANSING, Ill. (December 19, 2022) – GiGi Willikers owner Gia Davis brought new flavor options to Lansing in September of 2022, offering traditional hoagies and wings, but also some creative, lower-carb versions of those favorites. The eatery earned a Local Flavor Award from The Lansing Journal for its Bawk Bawk Bowl:
thelansingjournal.com
Helmets for Cody donates over $40,000 worth of toys to local hospitalized kids
LANSING, Ill. (December 16, 2022) – In 2014, Cody Ziemkowski was in an accident while riding his bicycle. Initially, doctors thought he had a concussion but it was actually much more serious. He had a fractured skull, brain bleed, multiple fractures in his face, and other issues, leading to brain surgery. Cody was in the hospital at Children’s Hope in Oak Lawn for several weeks recovering. He had to receive therapy to learn how to walk again, eat, and perform other basic tasks.
thelansingjournal.com
Local Voices: Clean out your medicine cabinets before holiday guests arrive
While the holiday season can be a wonderful time of year to reconnect with loved ones, sometimes family and friends could be struggling with issues like substance use disorder — without anyone even knowing it. To make sure that your holiday season is a safe and happy one we recommend cleaning out medicine cabinets before big get-togethers.
thelansingjournal.com
LPD’s Travelle Smith earns award for saving life of non-responsive infant
LANSING, Ill. (December 19, 2022) – As John and Chiller Bailey were babysitting their 11-month-old grandson King on November 11, he started choking and became unresponsive. John quickly called 911 while Chiller tried to revive her grandson. “I was panicking and crying,” she said, “I tried to do CPR...
thelansingjournal.com
Marian Catholic students deliver Christmas to 32 local families
Information provided by Marian Catholic High School. CHICAGO HEIGHTS, Ill. (December 18, 2022) – Santa’s workshop was in full swing at Marian Catholic High School on Tuesday, December 13 as the entire student body and many staff members organized and delivered thousands of Christmas gifts, food items, toiletries, and household goods to south suburban Chicago families in need. Through its annual Christmas Drive, now in its 64th year and led by the Student Council Executive Board, Marian Catholic partnered with Respond Now in Chicago Heights to adopt and deliver Christmas to 32 families and more than 60 children.
thelansingjournal.com
Annual Knights of Columbus Christmas show features Johnny Cash tribute
LANSING, Ill. (December 20, 2022) – The banquet hall at the Knights of Columbus in Lansing was alive with music on Saturday night for the its seventh annual Christmas show. Each December since 2015, the public has been invited to the dinner and show event that has had an array of tribute artists performing hits of some of the most legendary performers in the rock and roll and country genres — with one cancellation in 2020 due to COVID.
thelansingjournal.com
Approving upcoming tax levy, ‘option’ regarding former bank at 172nd & Torrence, – Village Board agendas 12/20/22
LANSING, Ill. (December 18, 2022) – The December 20 Lansing Village Board meetings begin at 7 p.m. with the regular board meeting, which is directly followed by the Committee of the Whole meeting. Village Board meeting agenda (7 p.m.) Many of the items brought before the Village Board at...
thelansingjournal.com
Sunnybrook School District 171 Board Agenda 12/19/22
LANSING, Ill. (December 18, 2022) – The December 19 meeting of the District 171 School Board begins at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will occur at Heritage Middle School, 19266 Burnham Avenue in Lansing. Agenda – 6:30 p.m. Call to Order. Pledge of Allegiance. Mission. The mission of Sunnybrook...
thelansingjournal.com
Obituary: Cailey Ryann DeJong
Cailey Ryann DeJong, age 27, of Lansing, IL was delivered from her earthly suffering and went home to her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, December 14, 2022. Beloved daughter of Homer and Evelyn (nee Regnerus) DeJong. Cherished sister of Courtney (Ryan) Bylsma, Tyler (Jennifer) DeJong, Case (Emily) DeJong, and Douglas DeJong. Loving aunt of Jase, Kaiya, Jude, Caiden, Maddox, Liam, Blake, and Frank. Dear niece and cousin of many. Cailey was loved by many and will be missed.
thelansingjournal.com
Tax abatement, Property Tax Relief Grant – D158 Board Agenda 12/21/22
LANSING, Ill. (December 20, 2022) – The December 21 meeting of the District 158 School Board begins at 7 p.m. The meeting will occur at the Administration Center, 18300 Greenbay Avenue in Lansing. The meeting may also be watched virtually. The most recent link provided is https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82661668466. Agenda. OPENING...
Comments / 0