Authority Brands, Columbia, Maryland, has announced the purchase of The Junkluggers of Seymour, Connecticut. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The Junkluggers is an eco-friendly junk removal franchise focused on customer service and bettering the environment in communities around the country. Founded and CEO by Josh Cohen in 2004, The Junkluggers’ mission is to disrupt the junk removal industry by instituting sustainable practices to divert waste from landfills through recycling, donations to charities and innovative concepts like Remix Market, a secondhand marketplace. The Junkluggers has franchise owners operating across 350 territories with over 90 locations spread across the United States.

SEYMOUR, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO