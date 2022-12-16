Read full article on original website
wastetodaymagazine.com
Ensign Equipment expands assembly plant
Ensign Equipment Inc., a Holland, Michigan-based material handling equipment and integrated systems supplier for handling dry bulk solids, has completed a 10,000-square-foot expansion of its assembly plant in Holland. The manufacturer started the project in 2021. However, due to several supply chain disruptions, it could not be completed until mid-2022....
Waga sets up landfill gas system in France
Meylan, France-based Waga Energy says it has worked with French waste and recycling services provider Suez to commission a new renewable natural gas (RNG) production unit at the Madaillan landfill in Milhac-d’Auberoche, in southwestern France. Waga says it is the fifth RNG production unit to be commissioned jointly by...
DTG enters electronics recycling with acquisition of 1 Green Planet
Bothwell, Washington-based DTG Recycle has announced the acquisition of substantially all assets of 1 Green Planet, Renton, Washington. 1 Green Planet provides its customers with electronics management services, including information technology asset disposition, certified electronics recycling and secure data and product destruction. This acquisition by DTG Recycle builds on its...
ZenRobotics unit deployed at UK MRF
The Finland-based ZenRobotics business unit of United States-based Terex Corp. says one of its sorting robots is being deployed on a trial basis at a materials recovery facility (MRF) in the United Kingdom. The MRF is operated by waste and recycling firm Grundon. The ZenRobotics Fast Picker robot has been...
Geocycle acquires CM Rubber Technologies
Geocycle LLC, wholly owned subsidiary of Chicago-based Holcim (US) Inc., has acquired CM Rubber Technologies, Coleman, Michigan. According to Geocycle, CM Rubber Technologies is the largest tire recycler in northern Michigan. CM Rubber Technologies has 21 acres of land, industrial buildings, processing equipment, mobile equipment and a fleet of trucks and trailers at its site in Coleman. The company employs 13 people who will transition to work for Geocycle.
Manitou Group acquires battery maker
The Ancenis, France-based Manitou Group, which makes material handlers and aerial work platforms, says it has acquired an 82 percent stake in easyLi, a France-based designer and producer of lithium-ion batteries. “This strategic transaction gives the group specific skills in the context of its energy transition,” states Manitou. In North...
Fulcrum BioEnergy successfully produces low-carbon fuel from landfill waste
Fulcrum BioEnergy Inc., a waste-to-energy company based in Pleasanton, California, says it has successfully produced a low-carbon synthetic crude oil using landfill waste as a feedstock at its Sierra BioFuels plant in Nevada. "This accomplishment is a watershed moment for Fulcrum and opens the door for our plans to transform...
Authority Brands acquires The Junkluggers
Authority Brands, Columbia, Maryland, has announced the purchase of The Junkluggers of Seymour, Connecticut. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The Junkluggers is an eco-friendly junk removal franchise focused on customer service and bettering the environment in communities around the country. Founded and CEO by Josh Cohen in 2004, The Junkluggers’ mission is to disrupt the junk removal industry by instituting sustainable practices to divert waste from landfills through recycling, donations to charities and innovative concepts like Remix Market, a secondhand marketplace. The Junkluggers has franchise owners operating across 350 territories with over 90 locations spread across the United States.
