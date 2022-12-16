Read full article on original website
Gonzaga Bulletin
No. 11 Zags take down Montana, claim historic home win streak
The No. 11 Gonzaga Bulldogs beat the Montana Grizzlies 85-75 at home Tuesday night. The win gives the Zag’s a 72-game home win streak, breaking a tie with Arizona for the longest streak since the tournament expanded to 64 teams in 1985. It is the longest since Lamar won 80 straight from 1978-84.
Gonzaga Bulletin
Gonzaga rises one spot to No. 22 in AP Top 25 poll
The Gonzaga University women’s basketball rose to No. 22 in the AP Top 25 poll released Monday morning. The Zags (10-2, 1-0) defeated their only opponent of the week in the Brigham Young University Cougars (4-7, 0-1) 67-58 for its first West Coast Conference (WCC) victory of the season.
Gonzaga Bulletin
Gonzaga moves up four spots to No. 11 in AP Top 25 poll
The Gonzaga men’s basketball team moved up four spots to No. 11 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll released Monday. The Zags improved their national ranking for the third consecutive week after defeating Northern Illinois (3-8) last Monday and then-No. 4 Alabama (9-2) on Saturday. Forward Drew...
