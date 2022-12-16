The No. 11 Gonzaga Bulldogs beat the Montana Grizzlies 85-75 at home Tuesday night. The win gives the Zag’s a 72-game home win streak, breaking a tie with Arizona for the longest streak since the tournament expanded to 64 teams in 1985. It is the longest since Lamar won 80 straight from 1978-84.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 11 HOURS AGO