Henrico News Minute – Dec. 16, 2022

A shake-up in the Fourth Congressional District race; Henrico School Board members meet with the county’s legislative delegation; the Henrico Education Foundation plans a fundraising gala; three showings of “The Nutcracker” this weekend in Henrico; apply to join our Citizen Advisory Board or Ambassadors program.

