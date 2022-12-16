Read full article on original website
'History might repeat itself': Chinese ambassador warns Australia to be wary of Japan
China's ambassador to Australia says Canberra should be wary of its relationship with Japan, reminding them that Japanese troops attacked Australia during World War II and could do the same again.
War game suggests Chinese invasion of Taiwan would fail at a huge cost to US, Chinese and Taiwanese militaries
A Chinese invasion of Taiwan in 2026 would result in thousands of casualties among Chinese, United States, Taiwanese and Japanese forces, and it would be unlikely to result in a victory for Beijing, according to a prominent independent Washington think tank, which conducted war game simulations of a possible conflict that is preoccupying military and political leaders in Asia and Washington.
Satellite images capture crowding at China's crematoriums and funeral homes as Covid surge continues
Satellite images taken over a number of Chinese cities have captured crowding at crematoriums and funeral homes, as the country continues its battle with an unprecedented wave of Covid-19 infections following its dismantling of severe pandemic restrictions.
The US government is still trying to find ways to regulate Big Tech. He has some ideas
After years of hearings, reports and stalled proposals, Congress ended 2022 without taking major steps to regulate Big Tech. But a few blocks away in Washington, Jonathan Kanter is just getting warmed up.
Apple's first US labor union reaches new milestone for tech industry
Workers at Apple's first unionized retail store began collectively bargaining with management on Wednesday, in a milestone moment not only for the iPhone company but for all of Big Tech.
Best video editing apps in 2023, tested by our editors
Before you share that video you took of your friends, family or pet, spruce it up using a mobile video editing app. We tested 5 video editing apps and found the best one to help you transform videos right on your smartphone.
3D printing for beginners: A how-to guide
So, you got a 3D printer for the holidays, and you’re excited to dive in. Chances are, you’re not sure where to begin. What can you print? What’s fun? What’s useful?
Global experts worry simultaneous crises could become the new norm
Business executives, politicians and academics are bracing for a gloomy world battered by intersecting crises, as rising volatility and depleted resilience boost the odds of painful simultaneous shocks.
How this airport was transformed into a spaceport
Virgin Orbit undertook its first satellite launch out of the US this week from Cornwall Spaceport in the UK. But this is no hi-tech new-build -- it's a tiny rural airport, called Cornwall Newquay Airport. Here's how they transformed it into something worthy of the space race.
