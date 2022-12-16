ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
E. Michigan beats San Jose St. in Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Eastern Michigan quarterback Taylor Powell got emotional after winning the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl MVP honors and leading the Eagles to a 41-27 victory over San Jose State on Tuesday. “I’m just really thankful for the opportunity here,” said Powell, who threw for 298 yards...
