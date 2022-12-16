Rodney and Erika McLeod of Change Our Future give back with their annual ‘12 Days of Christmas’ campaign

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Philadelphia version of the Christmas Miracle, this one started on the Benjamin Franklin Bridge. One South Jersey family has a lot to celebrate this holiday season, thanks to the kindness of one very special stranger.The family's last name is Stahl, but we're not related."We've literally done it hundreds of times in the last 35 years," Ed Stahl said.Ed and Shelly Stahl love walking across the Ben Franklin Bridge, but on Nov.13, Ed fell to the ground in full cardiac arrest."I remember at one point after we had passed the top of the bridge getting a little bit...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO