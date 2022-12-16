Rodney and Erika McLeod of Change Our Future give back with their annual ‘12 Days of Christmas’ campaign

Read full article on original website
NFL MVP Frontrunner Suffers Major InjuryOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
BurgerFi Enters South Jersey Burger Scene in Cherry HillMarilyn JohnsonCherry Hill, NJ
Joe and Jill Biden held a private memorial service for Biden's first wife and baby 50 years after their deathsMargaret MinnicksGreenville, DE
Eagles could spoil Christmas for the Cowboys, clinch No.1 seed with a road win in DallasJalyn SmootPhiladelphia, PA
Jalen Hurts becomes the first quarterback in NFL history to score double-digit rushing touchdowns in consecutive seasonsJalyn SmootPhiladelphia, PA
Free Days At The Philadelphia Museum of Art
I was looking into visiting the Philadelphia Museum of Art and saw that they have special offers on admission that can’t be beaten. Did you know that you can see some beautiful art pieces for an insanely cheap price?. Under the Admission tab on their website, there’s an option...
PhillyBite
Where are The Best Cheesesteaks in Philly?
Is a must-try! So, We've rounded up a few of our favorite locations, including Angelo's Pizzeria, Dalessandro's Steaks and Hoagies, Max's Cheesesteaks, Ishkabibble's Eatery and don't forget Pat's and Geno's.\. Who Has The Best Cheesesteaks in Philadelphia?. You can even order vegan cheesesteaks if you prefer plant-based proteins. But if...
‘An unjust system’: Philly advocates hold 24-hour bailout ahead of the holidays
A group that advocates for the end of cash bail in Philadelphia is helping people get out of detention over the holidays. The Philadelphia Bail Fund seeks to bail out a dozen people in a 24-hour period that began at 8 a.m. Tuesday. The goal is to prevent them from having to spend the holidays in detention.
South Jersey family thankful of kindness, Christmas miracle on Ben Franklin Bridge
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Philadelphia version of the Christmas Miracle, this one started on the Benjamin Franklin Bridge. One South Jersey family has a lot to celebrate this holiday season, thanks to the kindness of one very special stranger.The family's last name is Stahl, but we're not related."We've literally done it hundreds of times in the last 35 years," Ed Stahl said.Ed and Shelly Stahl love walking across the Ben Franklin Bridge, but on Nov.13, Ed fell to the ground in full cardiac arrest."I remember at one point after we had passed the top of the bridge getting a little bit...
billypenn.com
Where to get free COVID tests; Mummers Parade switches channels; How to shop your values | Morning roundup
💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. Where to find COVID tests in Philly ahead of holiday gatherings. The 2022 winter holiday season is well underway, and quite unfortunately, COVID has...
phl17.com
2nd Annual ‘Shop with a Cop’ returns to South Philly
The Philadelphia Police Department held it’s 2nd annual “Shop with a Cop” program this past Friday, December 16th. The program aims to promote positive relationships between children and members of the Philadelphia Police Department. Members of the PPD patrol district spent the day shopping with groups of...
Philly Legends: Lady B & DJ Touchtone Rocks The City With Holiday Party!
After a two-year hiatus, Lady B’s basement party was back and in full effect at Rivers Casino! Hundreds of listeners crowded the lobby hours before the event started! The people showed up and showed out for a packed house event! Music and dance moves was all Lady B’s basement party was about, along with our […]
phlcouncil.com
STATEMENT FROM COUNCILMEMBER JAMIE GAUTHIER REGARDING PHILADELPHIA REACHING THE GRIM MILESTONE OF 500 HOMICIDES
PHILADELPHIA — Councilmember Jamie Gauthier (3rd District) today issued the following statement on Philadelphia reaching 500 homicides in 2022:. Today, the City of Philadelphia marks a tragic record– it is the second year in a row that our city has witnessed 500 homicides. That means there were three violent deaths every two days in 2022. Each of the 500 individuals lost this year is much more than a statistic—they are a family member, a friend, a neighbor, and their loss reverberates through entire communities.
Phillymag.com
What’s Open on Christmas Day in Philly?
Whether you need something to do after the presents are opened or you don’t celebrate Christmas, it’s hard to find something to do on December 25th. Movies and Chinese food will always be there for you (never a bad option, especially with the Foobooz Chinatown guide), but if you want a change of pace this year, we’ve got you covered. So clean up that wrapping paper some other time: Here’s what’s open on Christmas in Philly.
fox29.com
'I'm really happy': Philadelphia girl's dream obstacle course is now a reality thanks to Make-A-Wish
PHILADELPHIA - There’s a very strong young girl in Philadelphia who is now one step closer to realizing her dream of being a ninja. Her name is Catcher, and she didn’t want a trip to Disney or to meet a celebrity from the Make-A-Wish Foundation. From her hospital...
2022 Parade of Lights illuminates Center City
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The 2022 Parade of Lights illuminated Center City as the Jewish community gets ready to celebrate Hanukkah. Families across the Delaware Valley joined in.A line of cars lit up the night and paraded down the Parkway.The 2022 Parade of Lights kicked off Saturday and has become a tradition for many families."We came upon it five years ago and it was just a really fun event, so we thought why not … it's time to come down again," Diane Sharp said.A line of cars outfitted with giant lighted menorahs moved down the Ben Franklin Parkway. It was a...
"Scourge of violence" leads to increase of Philadelphia PD patrols
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Police Department said Tuesday it is going to send extra officers into some of the areas hit hardest by gun violence."It's unconscionable that so many lives are lost to the scourge of violence," Mayor Jim Kenney said.As the city of Philadelphia marks the grim milestone of 500 homicides this year, Kenney is addressing the efforts to address the gun violence, announcing a re-deployment of officers as 2022 is quickly coming to a close."Together these measures will boost police presence and target high-risk offenders and potential victims in the four police districts that cumulatively account for...
Eater
Where to Eat, Drink, and Snack in Northeast Philly: A Local’s Guide
Northeast Philly makes up a huge swath of the city: Between 300,000 and 400,000 people live in that pocket, an area that runs from just north of Kensington to the bottom border of Bensalem. But because of its distance from Center City, Northeast is often overlooked, even though it’s home to some of the city’s most delicious and interesting dining options. Georgian restaurants, Korean spots, regional Vietnamese restaurants serving delicious soups and stews — they’re all here. To get a head start on dining, you’ll need a little expert advice, so we tapped three Philadelphians with deep knowledge of the area.
Philadelphia transit workers endorse Democrat Jeff Brown for mayor
(The Center Square) – Philadelphia's transit union has pledged support for Democrat Jeff Brown in the 2023 mayoral race. The Transport Workers Union Local 234 represents 5,300 workers in the city’s SEPTA transit system. Brown, an entrepreneur owning a number of grocery stores in the city, already has TV commercials ahead of the May 16 primary.
The Infuriating New Policy At a Philadelphia Target Store Caught Me By Surprise
A new procedure at a popular Target in South Philly caught me by surprise this past week, and I am. Not. A. Fan. My tale of woe took place at the Target store located at the corner of Washington and Broad in South Philly on Thursday when I went to buy body wash and other hygiene products (as I often do at that Target store).
gotodestinations.com
The BEST Breakfast Spots in Philadelphia – (With Photos)
Breakfast has always been the most important meal of the day. But it is also no secret that some breakfast places are better than others. If you are looking for the best of the best in Philadelphia, look no further! In this blog post, you will explore some of the best breakfast places in Philadelphia.
Plane heading to Philadelphia makes emergency landing in Miami
MIAMI (CBS) -- A plane from Key West set to land in Philadelphia had to make an emergency landing in Miami due to a fuel leak on Sunday, CBS3's Joe Holden has learned. The plane is American flight 1154. A Delco Police official on the flight told Eyewitness News the pilot announced there was a fuel leak. Everybody on the plane is safe.
A powerful storm is headed to Philly area for Christmas weekend. Here's what to expect
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A large and powerful winter storm will impact much of the nation into the Christmas holiday weekend, and the Philadelphia area is no exception.While this at one point looked like it might hold the promise of a White Christmas, those hopes have largely been dashed in favor of a warmer system bringing heavy rain and strong winds ahead of a brutal arctic blast.So while it likely won't be white for Christmas, it will certainly feel like winter, with high temperatures Saturday and Sunday only in the 20s.The last time Christmas Day was in the 20s was in...
Customers Don’t Mind Waiting in Long Lines for Desserts of Elkins Park’s Cheesecake Lady
Customers in Elkins Park do not mind waiting in long lines on weekend mornings to get a taste of The Cheesecake Lady’s decadent desserts. Image via The Philadelphia Inquirer. Customers in Elkins Park – and beyond – do not mind waiting in long lines on weekend mornings to get...
Couple Runs a Successful Farm—In An Upper Darby Cemetery
Upper Darby’s not the first place you’d think of for farming. Sean and Stacey McNicholl decided to give it a try, though, leasing a greenhouse at Arlington Cemetery to create their cemetery farm, writes Katie Park for The Philadelphia Inquirer. The couple saw an opportunity to create an...
