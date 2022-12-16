LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Several Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews responded to a fire at Komi Auto near 22nd and Y Streets Sunday night. Firefighters were called to the business just after 10:30 p.m. on reports of moderate smoke coming from the structure. Fire Chief Dave Engler said crews arrived and began trying to access the structure while also putting out the flames with water. Engler says due to some difficulty in accessing the inside of the business, the fire was able to spread more, making it a challenge to put out.

