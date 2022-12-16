ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, NE

Lincoln and Lancaster County officials highlight preparations for potential blizzard

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Lincoln and Lancaster County transportation and public safety officials highlighted preparations Wednesday to keep residents safe during potential blizzard conditions forecast for Wednesday, December 21 through Friday, December 23. The National Weather Service has issued the following:. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect from...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
North Lincoln fire causes $225,000 in damage

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Several Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews responded to a fire at Komi Auto near 22nd and Y Streets Sunday night. Firefighters were called to the business just after 10:30 p.m. on reports of moderate smoke coming from the structure. Fire Chief Dave Engler said crews arrived and began trying to access the structure while also putting out the flames with water. Engler says due to some difficulty in accessing the inside of the business, the fire was able to spread more, making it a challenge to put out.
LINCOLN, NE
Person hospitalized after crash north of Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Emergency crews responded to a crash involving a car and a semi truck north of Lincoln Monday afternoon. The crash was reported at 3:50 p.m. near 70th Street and Waverly Road. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said a vehicle traveling northbound on 70th Street failed to...
LINCOLN, NE
Trucker faces felony charges after chase across Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - A North Dakota man faces felony charges after a pursuit crossing six counties in Nebraska last week. Lancaster County prosecutors charged Kasey Martinson, 56, of Sanborn, North Dakota, with Assault on an Officer using a Motor Vehicle, Leaving the Scene of an Injury Accident and Operating a Motor Vehicle to Avoid Arrest. He’s scheduled in court Tuesday morning for a bond review hearing and then again on Jan. 17, 2023, for another hearing.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
McCool Junction High School student dies in crash with semi

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - McCool Junction High School reported the death of a student on Sunday. According to a Facebook post by the school, 16-year-old Jordan Tol, a junior at McCool Junction, was killed Sunday morning in a vehicle accident. The Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a...
MCCOOL JUNCTION, NE
Nebraska State Patrol urges caution while driving this holiday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Millions of people are traveling to celebrate the holidays with their friends and families. At least, they want to and hope the weather doesn’t get in the way. In Lincoln alone, a storm is brewing that could disrupt those plans, or make travel dangerous. According to...
NEBRASKA STATE
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Lincoln Police investigate car theft

University of Nebraska–Lincoln Chancellor Ronnie Green has announcement his plan to retire as chancellor in 2023.
LINCOLN, NE
Two people hospitalized after dog bite

Meet Taylor Swift! She will be available when the Pieloch Pet Adoption Center opens at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.
LINCOLN, NE
Celebrating the holidays at the Lincoln Children's Museum

University of Nebraska–Lincoln Chancellor Ronnie Green has announcement his plan to retire as chancellor in 2023.
LINCOLN, NE
Zoo Lights continues through December 30

Meet Taylor Swift! She will be available when the Pieloch Pet Adoption Center opens at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.
LINCOLN, NE
Traffic deaths up in Nebraska in November

University of Nebraska–Lincoln Chancellor Ronnie Green has announcement his plan to retire as chancellor in 2023.
LINCOLN, NE
Winter weather to impact holiday travel

Food distributions on pace with height of pandemic, Food Bank of Lincoln preparing for busy holiday season. In November, the Food Bank of Lincoln served nearly 44,000 households. During the same time period in 2021, only 30,000.
LINCOLN, NE
Stolen truck used in violent robbery recovered

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police said a stolen truck used in a violent robbery has been recovered. Police found the red 2020 Dodge Ram abandoned near 29th and E Streets Monday. The truck was stolen from someone’s driveway near Capitol Beach earlier in the day. Officers spotted it,...
LINCOLN, NE
Utility companies urging energy conservation ahead of winter weather

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - With dangerous cold expected later this week, utility companies want you to be prepared. Almost two years ago, thousands of Nebraskans woke up without power due to extreme cold because some of those companies had to run rolling outages. Power companies said they aren’t anticipating another round of rolling blackouts, but said it’s important to conserve energy amid freezing temperatures.
LINCOLN, NE
Grocery stores see surge of shoppers

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - With a storm brewing and the holidays just days away, shoppers are hitting the aisles before the weather keeps them home. Grocery stores big and small are gearing up for a surge of shoppers. One shopper who stopped by Leon’s Gourmet Grocer on Tuesday said she...
LINCOLN, NE
Popular Christmas toys for 2022

Food distributions on pace with height of pandemic, Food Bank of Lincoln preparing for busy holiday season. In November, the Food Bank of Lincoln served nearly 44,000 households. During the same time period in 2021, only 30,000.
LINCOLN, NE
Malachi Coleman signs with Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Malachi Coleman is heading to Nebraska, after all. The Lincoln East standout committed to the Huskers in October, but re-opened his recruitment six weeks later. On Wednesday, the first day of the early signing period, Coleman signed with the hometown Huskers. He had recently visited Colorado.
LINCOLN, NE

