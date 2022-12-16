Read full article on original website
mybighornbasin.com
Cody’s Costs Revealed – How Much Are Your Bills?
Costs add up, and a recent analysis of household expenses reveals the affordability of Cody and ten other Wyoming cities compared to the rest of the United States – and each other. On Tuesday, Dec. 20, the bill consolidation website doxo released its U.S. Utilities Market Size and Household...
cowboystatedaily.com
A Fixture For Nearly 40 Years, Deputy Secretary Of State Karen Wheeler Marks Final Days
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. With Wyoming Deputy Secretary of State Karen Wheeler stepping down in less than two weeks, her office will lose 37 years of experience. Wheeler has served under seven secretary of state administrations during her time with the state, likely the most...
cowboystatedaily.com
Rocky Mountain Propane Assoc. Says “Corporate Greed” Behind High Prices & Delivery Problems
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Some propane distributors are having to drive longer distances to get supplies because of a decision by a Wyoming company to stop pulling propane from its natural gas stream. Tom Clark, executive director of the Rocky Mountain Propane Association, said Williams...
cowboystatedaily.com
“We’re Number One!” — Study Ranks Wyoming No. 1 In Energy Inefficiency
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming state policies show the least commitment to saving energy and reducing greenhouse gas emissions, according to the American Council for an Energy-Efficiency Economy. The council’s annual ACEEE scorecard ranks Wyoming first in energy inefficiency. Five Categories. The scorecard is...
cowboystatedaily.com
Propane Shortages Threaten As Wyoming Drivers Look Farther For Fuel
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Propane shortages in Wyoming are causing distributors to have to drive much farther to get propane supplies, which threatens residents with possible shortages of the heating fuel — as well as higher heating costs. With an Arctic blast rolling in...
county17.com
Company with Wyoming projects wins $17.85 million award to supply uranium to national stockpile
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Uranium Energy Corp, which has an in-situ recovery mining uranium platform in Wyoming, announced today it’s been selected as a domestic producer for the U.S. Department of Energy’s National Nuclear Security Administration. The National Nuclear Security Administration requested proposals to establish its strategic uranium...
capcity.news
Cheyenne-based contractors awarded money from state transportation commission
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Transportation Commission awarded $41.2 million in contracts for nine Wyoming Department of Transportation construction projects during its Dec. 15 regular business meeting. The commission conditionally awarded a nearly $17.96 million bid to Casper-based Oftedal Construction, Inc. for a project involving grading, traffic control, drainage,...
cowboystatedaily.com
Gordon Proposes $32 Million For Housing, Nutrition, Mental Health, Family Resources
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Within Gov. Mark Gordon’s supplemental budget proposal is $31.8 million for new state programs to address needs like housing, nutrition, mental health and family resource centers across the state. Gordon suggests using federal COVID-19 dollars to pay for these programs.
county17.com
BLM seeks comment on 95K acres considered for upcoming oil and gas lease sale
GILLETTE, Wyo. – Public input is being sought regarding 95,000 acres of land that could be included in an upcoming oil and gas lease sale, according to the U.S. Bureau of Land Management. The agency has opened a 30-day scoping period, during which members of the public may submit...
cowboystatedaily.com
Settlement: Wyoming’s Largest Homeless Shelter Can Refuse To Hire Non-Christians
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming’s largest homeless shelter has won the right to hire only Christians. Casper-based Wyoming Rescue Mission in September sued the state’s Department of Workforce Services director, Robin Sessions Cooley, in her official capacity. The department had launched a 16-month...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming, Other Colorado River States Scrambling To Avoid Lake Powell Turning Into “Dead Pool”
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The vested parties along the Colorado River drainage, including Wyoming, are starting to grasp just how dire the water shortage is, an expert in the legal compact governing the river’s management said. However, any major policy changes are probably still...
svinews.com
Wyoming makes plans for leftover ARPA funds
CHEYENNE — Close to $100 million in leftover American Rescue Plan Act money will be spent next year in a variety of ways, if the Wyoming Legislature follows Gov. Mark Gordon’s recommendations. Gordon proposed that a significant portion of the funding go toward projects previously approved in the...
Wyoming Office of Tourism Announces a Newly Appointed Board Member
The Wyoming Office of Tourism announces Charisse Meadows Haws as a new Wyoming Tourism Board member. Governor Mark Gordon recently appointed Meadows Haws to represent District 6. Meadows Haws is the co-president of four hotel properties in Jackson (49er Inn & Suites, Antler Inn, Cowboy Village Resort and Elk Country...
EDITORIAL: Polis, legislature shut off the gas
It’s not just the fog that comes in on little cat feet. It’s also something far more ominous — the extreme-green agenda — and it’ll wreak a lot more havoc. As reported last week in The Gazette, obscure new state rules complicate and potentially confound the installation of new natural gas supply lines and the extension of existing ones. The rules likely will limit expanded use of gas by raising the cost of installing gas lines in new construction, as state officials more or less admit. The idea is to price natural gas out of use.
cowboystatedaily.com
Gordon Tells Biden To End The COVID Emergency, “It’s Time We Move On”
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon and 24 other Republican governors on Monday wrote to President Joe Biden demanding the end of the COVID-19 national emergency that began in March 2020. “While the virus will be with us for some time, the emergency...
US 191/189 Hoback Canyon closure canceled
The Wyoming Department of Transportation has scheduled a closure of US 191/189 for Wednesday Dec. 21, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. for avalanche mitigation. The post US 191/189 Hoback Canyon closure canceled appeared first on Local News 8.
hubcityradio.com
Senator Tobin react to Governor Noem’s proposal to review sale of farmland to foreign interests
WINNER, S.D.(WNAX)- South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem will ask legislators to set up a panel that would review sales of farmland to foreign interests. The Governor is concerned about the national security implications of selling ag land, especially to Chinese investors. Senator Erin Tobin of Winner will be a prime...
cowboystatedaily.com
Radio Still Not Dead In Wyoming; New License Petitioned For In Park County
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. There’s a new player on the radio scene in Wyoming, seeking to place an FM station in none other than Ralston, a small community that lies between Cody and Powell. Skye Media has filed a petition with the Audio Division...
cowboystatedaily.com
New Privately-Run Tourism Program Aims to Ensure Wyoming Wildlife Here Forever
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming is where the deer and the antelope play, as well as moose, elk and many other wild creatures. That untamed wildness draws upwards of $500 million in tourism dollars to the Cowboy State every year. That heft has inspired a...
KELOLAND TV
SD man convicted in large Wyoming poaching bust
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Authorities in Wyoming announced convictions of three men, including one man from South Dakota, involved in a large poaching case. Last week, officials with the Wyoming Game and Fish Department announced David Underwood, of Edgemont, SD, Robert Underwood, of Oklahoma, and Russel Vick, of Alabama, will pay $171,230 in fines and $131,550 in restitution for convictions in crimes committed more than a decade ago.
