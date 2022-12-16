Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former Pam Hupp investigator charged with stalking corruption investigator
An exclusive FOX 2 report on a twist in the Pam Hupp investigation that no one saw coming.
muddyrivernews.com
Trial for Quincy teen charged in death of grandfather set for March
QUINCY — Negotiations with the state’s attorney’s office continue, but a trial for a Quincy teen being tried as an adult and accused of murdering his grandfather has been placed on the March docket. Hayden Schmidt, 16, appeared Tuesday morning in Adams County Circuit Court with his...
muddyrivernews.com
Rockport man in Pike County Jail facing several drug-related charges
ROCKPORT, Ill. — The Pike County Sheriff’s Department executed a court-authorized search warrant at 5:21 p.m. Dec. 14 at a residence located on Kaiser Creek Road in Rockport. After an investigation, Leslie R. Anderson, 33, of Rockport was arrested on the following charges:. Unlawful delivery of methamphetamine,. Unlawful...
KMZU
Queen City man found guilty of child molestation
ADAIR COUNTY, Mo - An Adair County jury hands down a guilty verdict Friday against a Queen City man accused of child molestation. According to online court information, the case against 61-year-old Stephen R. Starbuck was moved to Adair County on a change of venue from Schuyler County in 2018. The incident involving a minor under the age of 14 is alleged to have occurred in March 2017.
muddyrivernews.com
QPD Blotter for Dec. 19, 2022
Donald Mayes,57, Quincy, for Vandalism at 513 Hampshire on 12/19/22. NTA 162. Kaylene Brunenn,30, Quincy, for Speeding at 3rd Elm on 12/19/22. PTC 122. Garrett Voss,21, Mendon, for Speeding at 3rd Elm on 12/19/22. PTC 122. Sonya Krause, 54, Quincy, for Speeding at 3rd Elm on 12/19/22. PTC 122. Erica...
muddyrivernews.com
Gholston trial removed from January docket as he hires private counsel from St. Louis
QUINCY — A Quincy man facing three counts of first-degree murder has new counsel, and his January trial has been delayed. Devere Gholston, 27, appeared in Adams County Circuit Court on Monday morning before Judge Debra Wellborn. Gholston had been represented by public defenders Babette Brennan and John Citro, but St. Louis area attorney Matthew Radefeld entered his appearance for Gholston on Monday.
muddyrivernews.com
Pittsfield woman wanted on warrant for escape arrested at Eighth and Jefferson in Quincy
QUINCY — The Pike County Sheriff’s Department, with assistance from the Quincy Police Department, arrested Rashelle L. Pruett, 30, of Pittsfield near Eighth and Jefferson in Quincy at 6:36 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9. Pruett was arrested and transported to the Pike County Sheriff’s Department on a Pike County...
kchi.com
Troopers Arrest Two In Area Counties
Two arrests are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for the area counties on Friday and early Saturday morning. Friday at about 10:45 pm in Daviess County, 35-year-old Kurtis A Edmond of Columbia Heights, MN was arrested for alleged speeding and DWI with drugs – with a person under the age of 17 in the vehicle. He was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail.
muddyrivernews.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop B announces promotion, transfer
MACON, Mo. — Capt. Erik A. Gottman, commanding officer of Troop B, Macon, recently announced Cpl. John R. Henry is being promoted to the rank of sergeant effective Jan. 1. He will be designated zone commander of Zone 9, Marion and Ralls counties. Gottman also announced the transfer of Trooper Caleb L. Hirner from Troop B, Zone 3, to Zone 8.
939theeagle.com
Columbia man arrested after electrocution death in Boone County
More details come out after a Hallsville man died by electrocution after crashing a car in southern Boone County. Sheriff’s deputies say they arrested Justin Trader, 29, on Monday. He’s now charged with second degree murder and other felonies after the incident that killed Andrew Moss, 22, in September.
ktvo.com
2 drivers flown to hospital following Macon County crash
EXCELLO, Mo. — Two northeast Missouri drivers were flown to the hospital following a Wednesday afternoon crash in Macon County. It happened just before 3:30 p.m. on Highway 63 at the Excello junction. State troopers said a car driven by Excello resident Roger Palmgren, who is in his 80s,...
Residents Of This Missouri City Have The Worst Commute In The State
According to a recent study.
kwos.com
UPDATE: Two closed hospitals in mid-Missouri being sold
A published report says the hospitals in mid-Missouri’s Mexico and Fulton have been sold by Platinum Health. The “Mexico Ledger” reports while there are few details about the sale, Platinum says they intend to submit the ownership change to state health officials and for both hospitals to re-open.
muddyrivernews.com
O’Donnell Funeral Home, O’Donnell Cookson Life Celebration Home to match donations on Dec. 20
QUINCY — The James O’Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal and the O’Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home of Quincy will match every $20 bill donated to The Salvation Army’s kettles in Hannibal (up to $1,000) and Quincy (up to $1,500) on Tuesday, Dec. 20. In a press release,...
muddyrivernews.com
UScellular delivers $5,000 donation to KidzPacks to make sure students are fed during winter break
QUINCY — UScellular provided KidzPacks with a $5,000 monetary donation on Thursday, Dec. 15 so it can buy enough non-perishables to provide 1,040 students in pre-K through 5th grade enrolled in the free lunch program through Quincy Public Schools with breakfast, lunch and snacks each day over winter break.
muddyrivernews.com
Adams County Suicide Prevention Coalition receives $20,000 donation from golf tournament
QUINCY — Representatives from the Max Wombles Memorial Golf Tournament, family members and friends recently presented a check in the amount of $20,314.08 to the Adams County Suicide Prevention Coalition. This donation is the largest the coalition has received in its history. The presentation took place at Transitions of...
muddyrivernews.com
BOOK NOOK with Ron Kinscherf for Dec. 21
Ron Kinscherf talks about his “Papa Tell Me a Book” children’s series. Quincy Public Library sponsors Book Nook.
muddyrivernews.com
Hannibal Concert Association recipient of grant from the Riedel Foundation
HANNIBAL, Mo. — The Riedel Foundation has announced a $5,000 grant award to the Hannibal Concert Association. The money will help the HCA in the 2022-23 season to cover performance fees and establish master classes with local youth for string and jazz programs. The Concert Association is building up...
muddyrivernews.com
UScellular names Smashey sales manager for Hannibal location
HANNIBAL, Mo. — UScellular recently named Taylor Smashey sales manager of the Hannibal store at 3650 Stardust. Smashey is responsible for leading her team of wireless technology experts to help customers select the devices, plans and consumer electronics to best meet their needs. Smashey brings four years of retail and wireless experience to her new role, most recently holding the position of retail wireless consultant with UScellular.
