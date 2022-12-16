Read full article on original website
Aspen Times
Aarons: Preferred Alternative will make it worse
To all voters — especially any who have viewed the city’s presentation about the proposed Preferred Alternative: be aware it is highly inaccurate. For example, the city’s rendering conveniently airbrushes adjacent neighborhoods out of the picture, eliminating over 40 residences, as well as a substantial number of parking spaces. This is not educational. It’s propaganda.
Gillen: Lot of talk about APCHA
Matthew Gillen, executive director of the Aspen/Pitkin County Housing Authority. Everyone in Aspen loves talking about ACPHA! But what are they talking about?. For 40 years, APCHA has provided affordable rental and ownership housing to workers (and some retired workers) in Aspen and Pitkin County. Funded by the City of Aspen and Pitkin County, APCHA gives people from all walks of life an opportunity to live, work and contribute to the Aspen community, and drive our year-round economy. There are over 1,600 privately owned homes under the APCHA umbrella and over 1,300 rental units.
Voss: How we get surveys right
In early 2022, ACRA launched the Aspen Destination Management Plan (ADMP) for the Aspen community. The result synthesizes the challenges Aspen is facing and provides mindful strategies through the lens of our three established pillars of address visitor pressure, enhance the Aspen experience, and preserve small-town character. An integral part...
Miller: Well, I’m not buying it
It’s deeply ironic that Larry McGuire of MML Hospitality is quoted as saying, “There needs to be affordable places for people to eat in this valley. .. but (Louis Swiss Bakery) will still be affordable and accessible to everyone,” even as he continues to buy up historic properties in Aspen and Austin for his empire and offer food and drink that’s only accessible to those with a surplus of disposable income.
Veazy III: Parsing enterprise
Maurice Emmer’s letter, “Business as usual” (Aspen Daily News, Dec. 17) with his dusty, tattered sage insight of “Time again for a few indistinguishable enemies of free enterprise to step up and run for City Council again” is a supposedly philosopher’s stone for his “golden snipes or golden visionary from on high.” Does anyone recall how many times Maurice Emmer, Esq., ran for a seat on the Aspen City Council?
Paley: Recaptured soul in Aspen
Friday’s opening of PARC Aspen was filled with emotion and reflective moments. It began with days of anxiety on what it would be like to return to a space that has captured unforgettable memories. Our bar table was a small group with decades of local history in this incredible...
Rogers: Magic in following my own advice
I showed up just in time for the end of the holiday get-together, bearing my gently-read gift in a brown paper bag the kind lady at Explore Booksellers gave me after I (over) explained: I’m going to this Aspen Words thing in Carbondale and they’re doing a kind of white elephant thing and I’m supposed to wrap … blah, blah ….
