khqa.com
2 Quincy men arrested for felony retail theft
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — Two Quincy men were arrested shortly after noon on Tuesday after police said they were stealing from a shoe store at the Quincy Town Center. Police were dispatched around 12:08 p.m. to Famous Footwear, located at 3323 Broadway, for a report of a retail theft in progress.
muddyrivernews.com
School board filings close in Quincy, Adams County
Filings for School Boards in Illinois closed Monday evening. Listed below are the people running for those seats in the school district in Quincy and in Adams County. Click the Purchase Story button below to order a print of this story. We will print it for you on matte photo paper to keep forever.
muddyrivernews.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop B announces promotion, transfer
MACON, Mo. — Capt. Erik A. Gottman, commanding officer of Troop B, Macon, recently announced Cpl. John R. Henry is being promoted to the rank of sergeant effective Jan. 1. He will be designated zone commander of Zone 9, Marion and Ralls counties. Gottman also announced the transfer of Trooper Caleb L. Hirner from Troop B, Zone 3, to Zone 8.
muddyrivernews.com
Trial for Quincy teen charged in death of grandfather set for March
QUINCY — Negotiations with the state’s attorney’s office continue, but a trial for a Quincy teen being tried as an adult and accused of murdering his grandfather has been placed on the March docket. Hayden Schmidt, 16, appeared Tuesday morning in Adams County Circuit Court with his...
muddyrivernews.com
Rockport man in Pike County Jail facing several drug-related charges
ROCKPORT, Ill. — The Pike County Sheriff’s Department executed a court-authorized search warrant at 5:21 p.m. Dec. 14 at a residence located on Kaiser Creek Road in Rockport. After an investigation, Leslie R. Anderson, 33, of Rockport was arrested on the following charges:. Unlawful delivery of methamphetamine,. Unlawful...
muddyrivernews.com
Pittsfield woman wanted on warrant for escape arrested at Eighth and Jefferson in Quincy
QUINCY — The Pike County Sheriff’s Department, with assistance from the Quincy Police Department, arrested Rashelle L. Pruett, 30, of Pittsfield near Eighth and Jefferson in Quincy at 6:36 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9. Pruett was arrested and transported to the Pike County Sheriff’s Department on a Pike County...
muddyrivernews.com
Plainville man arrested Saturday morning after allegedly fleeing crash scene Friday night
PAYSON, Ill. — A Plainville man was arrested early Saturday morning and is in the Adams County Jail after allegedly fleeing a crash scene on foot Friday night. Deputies from the Adams County Sheriff’s Department were sent to a single vehicle rollover crash with injuries shortly after 8 p.m. Friday. Upon arrival, the deputies was learned a 2001 Honda Accord was westbound on North 550th just east of Highway 57 when it travelled off the road and overturned.
muddyrivernews.com
UScellular names Smashey sales manager for Hannibal location
HANNIBAL, Mo. — UScellular recently named Taylor Smashey sales manager of the Hannibal store at 3650 Stardust. Smashey is responsible for leading her team of wireless technology experts to help customers select the devices, plans and consumer electronics to best meet their needs. Smashey brings four years of retail and wireless experience to her new role, most recently holding the position of retail wireless consultant with UScellular.
muddyrivernews.com
O’Donnell Funeral Home, O’Donnell Cookson Life Celebration Home to match donations on Dec. 20
QUINCY — The James O’Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal and the O’Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home of Quincy will match every $20 bill donated to The Salvation Army’s kettles in Hannibal (up to $1,000) and Quincy (up to $1,500) on Tuesday, Dec. 20. In a press release,...
khqa.com
2 Quincy minors accused of having 'ghost guns' as part of shots fired incidents arrested
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — Two Quincy teenagers were arrested on Wednesday stemming from an investigation that started earlier in the month involving a shooting in which a vehicle was hit and damaged on the Northeast side of Quincy. During a follow up investigation on December 14, information gathered by...
khqa.com
Former Quincy used car dealership's name used in scam
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — A former Quincy used car dealership's name and likeness is now being used to scam consumers. Don O'Brien of the Better Business Bureau said they received a call about Bob Oberling's used car dealership Wednesday. A Louisiana man had seen a 1977 restored Ford Bronco...
muddyrivernews.com
Gholston trial removed from January docket as he hires private counsel from St. Louis
QUINCY — A Quincy man facing three counts of first-degree murder has new counsel, and his January trial has been delayed. Devere Gholston, 27, appeared in Adams County Circuit Court on Monday morning before Judge Debra Wellborn. Gholston had been represented by public defenders Babette Brennan and John Citro, but St. Louis area attorney Matthew Radefeld entered his appearance for Gholston on Monday.
muddyrivernews.com
Company specializing in air quality issues to investigate mold concerns in Adams County Courthouse during January visit
QUINCY — Adams County Sheriff Tony Grootens says a Chicago-area company will conduct tests at the Adams County Courthouse next month to investigate complaints of mold throughout the building. Grootens, whose first day on the job was Dec. 1, said he didn’t learn of mold concerns in the 77,000-square-foot...
KMZU
Three injured in Marion County accident
MARION COUNTY, Mo – Three Wayland residents are injured in a Wednesday morning accident in Marion County. According to a report by Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred at 9:00 a.m. on Highway 36, west of Route DD. Letha M. Soper, 59, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by 28-year-old Christopher Taylor, of Palmyra. Soper’s vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway and overturned.
kwos.com
UPDATE: Two closed hospitals in mid-Missouri being sold
A published report says the hospitals in mid-Missouri’s Mexico and Fulton have been sold by Platinum Health. The “Mexico Ledger” reports while there are few details about the sale, Platinum says they intend to submit the ownership change to state health officials and for both hospitals to re-open.
muddyrivernews.com
Hannibal Concert Association recipient of grant from the Riedel Foundation
HANNIBAL, Mo. — The Riedel Foundation has announced a $5,000 grant award to the Hannibal Concert Association. The money will help the HCA in the 2022-23 season to cover performance fees and establish master classes with local youth for string and jazz programs. The Concert Association is building up...
muddyrivernews.com
Quincy Art Center reimagines K-3rd grade art program, expands it to rural areas
QUINCY — Illinois does not require schools to provide visual art education for students in kindergarten through third grade. Children in these grades don’t always get to experience the power of art in their classrooms. “Starting early with art is so important,” Rachel Roundtree, director of education at...
muddyrivernews.com
UScellular delivers $5,000 donation to KidzPacks to make sure students are fed during winter break
QUINCY — UScellular provided KidzPacks with a $5,000 monetary donation on Thursday, Dec. 15 so it can buy enough non-perishables to provide 1,040 students in pre-K through 5th grade enrolled in the free lunch program through Quincy Public Schools with breakfast, lunch and snacks each day over winter break.
muddyrivernews.com
Hannibal man facing second-degree assault charge after wounding 60-year-old man with handgun
HANNIBAL, Mo. — A Hannibal man is in the Marion County Jail after he was arrested for using a handgun to shoot at and wound a 60-year-old man. The 10th Judicial District Court of Marion County issued a warrant Wednesday for Brendon J. Garrelts, 23, charging him with second-degree assault and armed criminal action.
tspr.org
Local nursing homes fined $25K for resident care violations
The Illinois Department of Public Health has fined two local nursing homes for violations related to residents falling and being injured. IDPH investigators visited the Monmouth Nursing Home, 117 S. I St., in May. They ruled that staff members failed to assess a resident’s fall risk. That resulted in...
