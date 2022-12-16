Chris Evert and Martina Navratilova fire back at American scientist following sexist remarks - "Women push their bodies just as hard as men"

Women may push their bodies as hard, but the results aren't the same. The male body has a biological leg-up and will come out on top if pushed to the same degree. That's science. I don't care if you don't like it, it just IS.
Keep fighting the good fight ladies. You know more than most on this subject. As a former good athlete in high school, college and beyond, yes I could beat some boys at running and other sports, but most of these boys were not good athletes to begin with! I got no pleasure beating them as I did by competing with a female athlete who I respected and knew what she had to endure to get into athletics! These were the 60’s - 80’s! I also coached several female sports. I hope I developed some of them into strong, hardworking, competitive and humble women! We will miss out on this opportunity if we allow all this transgender nonsense. Start a league of your own.
Chris and Martina don’t take crap from anybody. They are both examples of positive role models for athletes at all levels, unlike BJK.
Comments / 110