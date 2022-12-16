Chris Evert and Martina Navratilova fire back at American scientist following sexist remarks - "Women push their bodies just as hard as men"

Serena Williams did not do much on the court but she did plenty off the court with her efforts getting her named among the 25 most influential women in 2022. Williams said a few months ago that she's evolving which was her way of announcing her retirement. She's teased a comeback a couple of times with many that know her saying that it's quite possible. In the meantime, she's kept herself quite busy with off-the-court stuff such as business and other ventures.

2 DAYS AGO