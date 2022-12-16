ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Twitter suspends journalists who have been covering Elon Musk and the company

By Jason Abbruzzese, Kevin Collier, Phil Helsel, Bianca Britton
AOL Corp
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

Elon Musk poll shows 57.5% want him to step down as Twitter chief

(Reuters) - A poll by Elon Musk on whether he should quit as Twitter CEO showed the majority of users of the social media platform who took part voted in favor of the move, after the poll ended on Monday. About 57.5% votes were for "Yes", while 42.5% were against...
AOL Corp

White House unable to describe what Kamala Harris is doing on immigration

The White House said Monday that it was unable to describe what Vice President Kamala Harris is doing to address the "root cause" of mass migration to the southern border, one of the major issues in her portfolio. "I don’t have anything to lay out specifically on what that work...
AOL Corp

Jeremy Clarkson column about Meghan sparks tide of criticism

LONDON (AP) — British television presenter Jeremy Clarkson said Monday he is “horrified to have caused so much hurt” with a scathing column about Prince Harry's wife, Meghan, that attracted a flood of complaints. Clarkson, who hosts motoring show “The Grand Tour” on Amazon, wrote in tabloid...
CALIFORNIA STATE
AOL Corp

Disney will start process to spin-off ESPN, ABC in 2023: Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo is predicting big things for Disney's (DIS) sports network ESPN in 2023. In a new note published on Tuesday, Wells Fargo analyst Steve Cahall outlined the firm's top predictions for the media business in 2023, and made a big call about the future of ESPN under Bob Iger's leadership at Disney.
AOL Corp

Buccal fat removal surgery videos have gone viral on TikTok but with pushback

For the past two weeks, many “For You” pages on TikTok have been inundated with images of celebrities with hollowed cheeks, sky-high cheekbones and snatched jawlines. The videos have all suggested the same thing: Those in the photos have had buccal fat removal, a type of cosmetic procedure that removes the fat padding in the midsection of a person’s face. The videos also often imply that getting the surgery has made the people look better because removing buccal fat (pronounced “buckle”) can give a person’s face a more defined and chiseled appearance.

Comments / 0

Community Policy