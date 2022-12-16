Read full article on original website
WWE RAW Spoilers for Tonight’s Matches and Segments
The following matches and segments have been revealed for tonight’s WWE RAW, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can click here for our live RAW results and Viewing Party. This line-up is not 100% complete, is could be out of order, and was the plan as of around 7pm ET:
NJPW Planning Surprises For Wrestle Kingdom 17
NJPW will hold its Wrestle Kingdom 17 event on January 4. Rocky Romero has promised that there will be surprises at the show. As previously reported, Mercedes Varnado, better known to WWE fans as Sasha Banks, will make an appearance during Wrestle Kingdom 17. This is something that he talked...
Former WWE Star Recalls Being High During Match Against The Rock and Steve Austin
Speaking on his Oh You Didn’t Know podcast, Road Dogg discussed being high during a match that also featured wrestling icons The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin. It happened on an October 1999 episode of WWE Raw in a tag team match. “Truth be told, I wrongly considered...
Big Title Matches Set for the First WWE RAW of 2023
Two big matches have been revealed for the first WWE RAW of 2023. WWE has announced that RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair will defend her title against Alexa Bliss on the January 2 RAW from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. Bliss claimed she didn’t know what happened last...
Spoiler on When a Former WWE Star Will Debut on Impact Wrestling
Anthony Greene (fka August Grey in WWE) is set to make his Impact Wrestling debut in January. A new report from PWInsider confirms that Greene worked matches at the recent Impact TV tapings in Pembroke Pines, Florida. His debut for the company is scheduled to air on AXS in January.
Jim Ross Names Former WWE Star He Thought Was Underrated
Jim Ross recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Grilling JR podcast. During it, discussed Ken Shamrock’s run with the WWE during the Attitude Era:. “I always thought of Kenny as a top guy. He was hard to manage a little bit, but in the beginning, he wasn’t used to being on the road that much. So he was a great character to build. I have a lot of respect for Kenny, and tough guys – we know, God almighty – he had no problem navigating the locker room cause nobody gave him any s***.”
WWE NXT Preview for Tonight: The New Day’s First Title Defense, Women’s Tag Team Titles on the Line, More
Tonight’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network was taped last Wednesday from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida due to the Christmas Week holiday. You can click here for full spoilers to air tonight. Be sure to join us for live coverage of the taped NXT broadcast at 8pm ET. Below is the non-spoiler match listing for tonight’s show:
Former Referee Thinks WWE Needs To Hit A Home Run With SmackDown Storyline
During his latest Reffin’ Rant video, former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas gave his latest take, which was about the storyline involving Bray Wyatt and LA Knight. Last week on SmackDown, Knight attacked Wyatt, only for Uncle Howdy to walk out and laugh at him. Korderas thinks WWE needs to hit a home run with this feud.
MLW Featherweight Title Match Added To Blood & Thunder Event
Major League Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that Taya Valkyrie will be defending the Featherweight championship against Zoey Skye at the promotion’s January 7th Blood & Thunder event from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Full details, including an updated look at the show card, can be found below.
WWE Main Event Spoilers for 12/22/2022 (WWE NXT Superstars In Action)
The following WWE Main Event spoilers were taped tonight in Des Moines, IA to air on Thursday’s episode:. WWE Main Event airs every Thursday on Hulu, and then on a two-week delay via Peacock and the WWE Network. Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com.
AEW Dark Results 12/20/22
Commentary Team: (Excalibur & TAZ) First Match: (56-18-1) Kenny Omega w/Michael Nakazawa vs. (1-3) Hagane Shinno. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Omega with a waist lock go-behind. Wrist Lock Exchange. Omega slaps around Shinno. Shino grabs a side wrist lock. Omega transitions into a side headlock. Shinno whips Omega across the ring. Omega drops Shinno with a shoulder tackle. Omega walks over Shinno’s back. Omega is playing mind games with Shinno. Omega slams Shinno’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Omega with a straight right hand. Omega is choking Shinno with his boot. Omega sends Shinno to the corner. Shinno side steps Omega into the turnbuckles. Shinno ducks a clothesline from Omega. Shinno repeatedly kicks the right shoulder of Omega. Omega kicks Shinno in the gut. Omega with a knife edge chop. Shinno slides under Omega’s legs. Shinno dropkicks Omega to the floor. Omega puts Shinno on his shoulders. Omega goes for The One Winged Angel, but Shinno lands back on his feet. Shinno kicks Omega in the back. Omega catches Shinno in mid-air.
AEW Road To Dynamite Released (Video)
AEW presents another loaded card for this week’s Dynamite. The Road To preview is now online, which hypes some top matches on the card. AEW Women’s Champion Jamie Hayter defends against Hikaru Shida. FTR vs. Gunn Club. Death Triangle vs. The Elite in a no DQ match (match...
Booker T Praises MJF’s Ability To Generate Buzz With Recent UFC Appearance
Speaking on a recent episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T shared his thoughts on AEW’s MJF and his ability to market himself by using social media and attending front row at a recent UFC event. Here are the highlights:. MJF creating conversations via a recent visit...
Spoilers: WWE NXT Tapings to Air Tonight 12/20/2022
Tonight’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network was taped last Wednesday from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. Below are full spoilers from the tapings:. * Carmelo Hayes defeated Axiom due to interference by Trick Williams. Axiom hit Trick with the Asahi Moonsault after the match. * Zoey...
Title Match, Seminar, Battle for The Bar and More Set for Next Week’s WWE NXT
A training seminar hosted by Drew Gulak and more have been announced for next Tuesday’s WWE NXT episode, which is the final show of 2022. Tonight’s NXT show saw Gulak invite Hank Walker to the seminar, just to observe and not participate. Walker made it clear that he is ready to listen and learn from Gulak.
Alex Riley Plans To Get ‘Back Out There Again’ After In-Ring Return
Up until December 8th, 2022, Kevin Kiley Jr. a.k.a. Alex Riley hadn’t wrestled since 2016, but that changed at the recent Create A Pro’s ‘Holiday Toy Drive’ event in Lynbrook, New York. He teamed with NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Tyrus to defeat Jack Tomlinson and Dante...
WWE NXT Segment Inspired By Infamous WCW Angle, Grayson Waller on “NXT Flops” Who Kiss Up to Shawn Michaels
The feud between Grayson Waller and WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker is heating up as they prepare to do battle for the title at NXT New Year’s Evil. Tonight’s taped NXT featured a storyline where Waller spent the two hours looking for Breakker backstage, despite being informed that Breakker was in North Carolina on a media tour to promote NXT Vengeance. Waller hit the ring for the show-closing segment, and announced that he was no longer waiting for his title shot, he wanted it now. The camera cut to the parking lot to show Breakker speeding up in his car, honking the horn.
Mike Bennett: “AEW’s Commitment To Wrestlers and Their Families Is Second To None”
AEW star Mike Bennett from The Kingdom recently took to Twitter to shout out his current employer, where the former ROH and IMPACT tag champion praised AEW for putting the wrestlers and their families over anything else. His tweet reads, “AEW’s commitment to Wrestlers and their families is second to none. Very much appreciated.”
Rocky Romero on “Stressful Situation” with The Good Brothers and WWE – NJPW, AJ Styles Possibly Working Wrestle Kingdom 17
NJPW’s Rocky Romero recently appeared on The Sessions with Renee Paquette and discussed the “stressful situation” surrounding The Good Brothers and their WWE returns while still working with NJPW. Luke Gallows and NJPW’s NEVER Openweight Champion Karl Anderson returned to WWE back in October, making their first...
Watch This Week’s Episode Of AEW Dark: Elevation
You can check out this week’s edition of AEW Dark: Elevation below. As a reminder, here’s the card:. Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta vs. The WorkHorsemen (Anthony Henry & JD Drake) Emi Sakura & The Bunny vs. Lady Bird Monroe & Gigi Rey. Eddie Kingston & Ortiz vs....
