Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlingheadlines.com
NJPW Planning Surprises For Wrestle Kingdom 17
NJPW will hold its Wrestle Kingdom 17 event on January 4. Rocky Romero has promised that there will be surprises at the show. As previously reported, Mercedes Varnado, better known to WWE fans as Sasha Banks, will make an appearance during Wrestle Kingdom 17. This is something that he talked...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Arn Anderson Planning To Retire When His AEW Contract Expires
On the latest “ARN” podcast, Arn Anderson talked about his future with AEW and his son, Brock. Here are the highlights:. “I’m hanging on to the idea that Brock (Anderson) just hasn’t had his second chance yet because of the rotation,” Anderson said. “I’m sure it’s nothing that he’s done negatively. With AEW, I’m still under contract for about a year and a half, Brock about six months. We just don’t have enough segments of television to get everybody on there every week. I’m sure Tony struggles with it trying to get everybody on there and get everybody rotated, but we’re just hanging on. We don’t want to do anything else. He’s still going to the gym a couple days a week where he was trained, Lodi’s gym, here in Charlotte. We’re still getting in the ring a couple days. We just haven’t been on TV. We’ve been gone, I don’t know if you all noticed, for the entire summer. We haven’t been on TV probably since May. I know it seems long for us. I don’t know if it seems long for anybody else, but we’ve been doing some independent stuff, a few independent bookings here.”
wrestlingheadlines.com
MLW Featherweight Title Match Added To Blood & Thunder Event
Major League Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that Taya Valkyrie will be defending the Featherweight championship against Zoey Skye at the promotion’s January 7th Blood & Thunder event from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Full details, including an updated look at the show card, can be found below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE NXT Segment Inspired By Infamous WCW Angle, Grayson Waller on “NXT Flops” Who Kiss Up to Shawn Michaels
The feud between Grayson Waller and WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker is heating up as they prepare to do battle for the title at NXT New Year’s Evil. Tonight’s taped NXT featured a storyline where Waller spent the two hours looking for Breakker backstage, despite being informed that Breakker was in North Carolina on a media tour to promote NXT Vengeance. Waller hit the ring for the show-closing segment, and announced that he was no longer waiting for his title shot, he wanted it now. The camera cut to the parking lot to show Breakker speeding up in his car, honking the horn.
wrestlingheadlines.com
NWA Announces Lineup For Tonight’s Episode Of Power
The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the matches for tonight’s episode of their Power series.. NWA Power will air at 6pm ET on FITE TV. Here are the matches:. Champions Series Semifinal Match: Trevor Murdoch (Team Tyrus) vs. Jax Dane (Team Rebelión) Champions Series Semifinal Tag Match: Dak...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Jim Ross Names Former WWE Star He Thought Was Underrated
Jim Ross recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Grilling JR podcast. During it, discussed Ken Shamrock’s run with the WWE during the Attitude Era:. “I always thought of Kenny as a top guy. He was hard to manage a little bit, but in the beginning, he wasn’t used to being on the road that much. So he was a great character to build. I have a lot of respect for Kenny, and tough guys – we know, God almighty – he had no problem navigating the locker room cause nobody gave him any s***.”
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE RAW Spoilers for Tonight’s Matches and Segments
The following matches and segments have been revealed for tonight’s WWE RAW, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can click here for our live RAW results and Viewing Party. This line-up is not 100% complete, is could be out of order, and was the plan as of around 7pm ET:
wrestlingheadlines.com
Big Title Matches Set for the First WWE RAW of 2023
Two big matches have been revealed for the first WWE RAW of 2023. WWE has announced that RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair will defend her title against Alexa Bliss on the January 2 RAW from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. Bliss claimed she didn’t know what happened last...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Spoiler on When a Former WWE Star Will Debut on Impact Wrestling
Anthony Greene (fka August Grey in WWE) is set to make his Impact Wrestling debut in January. A new report from PWInsider confirms that Greene worked matches at the recent Impact TV tapings in Pembroke Pines, Florida. His debut for the company is scheduled to air on AXS in January.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Former WWE Star Recalls Being High During Match Against The Rock and Steve Austin
Speaking on his Oh You Didn’t Know podcast, Road Dogg discussed being high during a match that also featured wrestling icons The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin. It happened on an October 1999 episode of WWE Raw in a tag team match. “Truth be told, I wrongly considered...
wrestlingheadlines.com
New Match Added To GCW Til’ Infinity
GCW has announced that Tony Deppen will face off against Leon Slater as part of their GCW Til’ Infinity event. The show takes place on December 31st at The Showboat in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Previously announced for the event:. — Los Macizos vs. Masha Slamovich & AKIRA. —...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Jim Ross Names Top WWE Star Who Had “Great Influence” Over Goldberg
On his Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross discussed the top WWE star who had a “great influence” on Goldberg’s decision to join WWE for his initial run in the company in 2003, and that was The Rock, who was Goldberg’s first opponent in WWE at Backlash.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Former WWE Star Discusses Steve Austin Refusing To Work With Him
When Marc Mero initially joined WWE in 1996, the company also re-signed Sable, Mero’s wife at the time. On WWE television, Sable bodyslammed Marc Mero during their feud, seemingly ending his career. In an exclusive for WrestlingNews.co, the former WWE/WCW star spoke with Steve Fall’s Ten Count about how...
wrestlingheadlines.com
AEW Road To Dynamite Released (Video)
AEW presents another loaded card for this week’s Dynamite. The Road To preview is now online, which hypes some top matches on the card. AEW Women’s Champion Jamie Hayter defends against Hikaru Shida. FTR vs. Gunn Club. Death Triangle vs. The Elite in a no DQ match (match...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Jeff Jarrett Recalls His First Impression Of Samoa Joe
Jeff Jarrett gave his thoughts on various topics on his latest My World with Jeff Jarrett. During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer recalled his first impression of Samoa Joe In Zero-1 in 2002. Joe later went to ROH where he found success before joining Jarrett’s TNA Wrestling. “He’s...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Former Referee Thinks WWE Needs To Hit A Home Run With SmackDown Storyline
During his latest Reffin’ Rant video, former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas gave his latest take, which was about the storyline involving Bray Wyatt and LA Knight. Last week on SmackDown, Knight attacked Wyatt, only for Uncle Howdy to walk out and laugh at him. Korderas thinks WWE needs to hit a home run with this feud.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Paul London Looks Back On His Run With Lucha Underground: “That’s My Fondest Time In Wrestling”
Paul London speaks very highly of his time in Lucha Underground. The former WWE star and longtime industry veteran spoke about that run during a virtual signing with Captain’s Corner, which also saw London discuss his decision to sign with WWE back in 2003. Check out his full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Bronson Reed Warns the WWE Roster, Receives His Pay from The Miz, More from Monday’s RAW Return
Monday’s WWE RAW saw Bronson Reed (aka Jonah) return to the company to help The Miz defeat Dexter Lumis in the Winner Takes All Ladder Match with two bags of money hanging high above the ring. As seen in the video below, Byron Saxton caught up with Miz and...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Jake Roberts Has High Praise For AEW Star: “He Is Underrated By All”
Jake Roberts recently talked about a wide range of topics on his DDP Snake Pit podcast. During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer gave high praise to Dax Harwood for his performance against Bryan Danielson on the November 30th, 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite. “I think for him and Danielson...
wrestlingheadlines.com
AEW Dark Results 12/20/22
Commentary Team: (Excalibur & TAZ) First Match: (56-18-1) Kenny Omega w/Michael Nakazawa vs. (1-3) Hagane Shinno. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Omega with a waist lock go-behind. Wrist Lock Exchange. Omega slaps around Shinno. Shino grabs a side wrist lock. Omega transitions into a side headlock. Shinno whips Omega across the ring. Omega drops Shinno with a shoulder tackle. Omega walks over Shinno’s back. Omega is playing mind games with Shinno. Omega slams Shinno’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Omega with a straight right hand. Omega is choking Shinno with his boot. Omega sends Shinno to the corner. Shinno side steps Omega into the turnbuckles. Shinno ducks a clothesline from Omega. Shinno repeatedly kicks the right shoulder of Omega. Omega kicks Shinno in the gut. Omega with a knife edge chop. Shinno slides under Omega’s legs. Shinno dropkicks Omega to the floor. Omega puts Shinno on his shoulders. Omega goes for The One Winged Angel, but Shinno lands back on his feet. Shinno kicks Omega in the back. Omega catches Shinno in mid-air.
Comments / 0