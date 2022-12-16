Bringing Classical Music to Life: VSA Announces Orchestra Guest Conductor for February “Young Composers: Be Inspired!” Concerts

Read full article on original website
Nevaeh Marie Susan Peterson
Daughter, was born on December 7, 2022 to Kayla Key and Daniel Peterson of Delta. She weighed 8 lbs., 13.4 oz and was 19.25" long.
Delta High School's Students of the Month
Pictured back row left to right: Sunshine Wills, Easton Baier, Joseph Black, Jose Olivas, Wyatt Haskin & Madalyn Haskins. Front row left to right: Kayla Mock, Kyle Kincaide, Xavier Martinez, Aubrey Fraser, Paige Kehmeier & Chloe Sharpe. If your organization has a Public Service Announcement that you would like us...
Delta Chamber News!
Shop Local, Win Prizes! — Play Hometown Shopopoly. The High Country Shopper has long been an advocate of the shop local movement which is paramount to the support of our local economy. This holiday shopping season, we have once again partnered with the Delta Area Chamber of Commerce to present Hometown Shopopoly. Play Shopopoly while shopping at participating area businesses and receive stamps for your game board, which is located on the centerfold of the B section of this year’s Holiday Handbook that arrived in Delta County mail boxes Wednesday, November 23. Support local businesses and win prizes while holiday shopping!
Forest Service, BLM to Host Public Meeting on Proposed Thompson Divide Withdrawal in Garfield, Gunnison and Pitkin Counties
The USDA Forest Service and the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) are hosting an informational public meeting Dec. 14 in Carbondale regarding the proposal to withdraw approximately 224,704 acres of National Forest System and Bureau of Land Management lands in Garfield, Gunnison and Pitkin counties from disposition under the public land laws and mineral and geothermal leasing laws.
