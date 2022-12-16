Read full article on original website
NHL
Lindholm helps Flames defeat Sharks, end 5-game skid
Scores twice 19 seconds apart in 3rd; Karlsson gets 700th NHL point. The Flames scored 3 goals in the 3rd, including 2 from Elias Lindholm in 19 seconds to beat the Sharks 5-2 and break their 5-game losing streak. 04:57 •. Elias Lindholm had two goals and an assist, and...
NHL
RELEASE: Blackhawks Announce Roster Moves
Chicago activated Alex Stalock (concussion) off injured reserve and placed defenseman Jarred Tinordi (facial fracture) on IR. The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that they have activated goaltender Alex Stalock (concussion) off injured reserve and assigned goaltender Arvid Soderblom to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League. In addition, the Blackhawks have placed defenseman Jarred Tinordi (facial fracture) on injured reserve and recalled defenseman Isaak Phillips from Rockford.
NHL
MASSIVE MILESTONE
Brett Sutter will skate in his 1,000th AHL tilt tonight. It's been a remarkable journey, and another impressive notch in the Sutter-family belt. To be sure, Wranglers captain Brett Sutter has played a significant amount of hockey in the last 16-plus seasons. When he suits up for career game No. 1,000 in the American Hockey League tonight at the Scotiabank Saddledome (click for tickets), the Viking, Alta., native will have achieved something that only eight players have achieved … ever.
NHL
Final Buzzer: Holiday Cheers
Kraken notch goals from five different goal scorers to outskate St. Louis. Three-goal second period and bevy of Martin Jones timely saves gift-wrap satisfying win for fans. The Kraken took a commanding four-goal lead into the third period here Tuesday and could have made it 5-0 with a Brandon Tanev penalty shot. Instead, the St. Louis Blues, playing their second game in back-to-back nights, put a scare in the full-house holiday crowd with two goals in the first 11 minutes of the final period.
NHL
SAY WHAT - 'A GAME ABOUT MOMENTUM'
What was said after the 7-3 win over the Sharks in San Jose. "Difficult to win back-to-back games in one building especially in your division. So I give our team full marks." "Marky was awesome. I talk about tie game in the third there, Marky made some ten-bellers for sure."
NHL
Connor has 2 goals, assist in Jets win against Senators
WINNIPEG -- Kyle Connor and Josh Morrissey each extended his point streak to 10 games, and the Winnipeg Jets defeated the Ottawa Senators 5-1 at Canada Life Centre on Tuesday. Connor, who had two goals and an assist, has 17 points (seven goals, 10 assists) during his point streak. Morrissey, who had a goal and an assist, has 13 points (one goal, 12 assists) during his point streak and extended his assist streak to 10 games.
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Blue Jackets
In their final home game of the 2022 calendar year, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (10-15-7) will host Brad Larsen's Columbus Blue Jackets (10-18-2) on Tuesday evening. Game time at the Wells Fargo Center is 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on 97.5...
NHL
Flames score twice in opening 30 seconds, rally in 3rd to defeat Sharks
SAN JOSE -- The Calgary Flames scored two goals in the first 30 seconds of the first period, then rallied with four goals in the third period to defeat the San Jose Sharks 7-3 at SAP Center on Tuesday. Tyler Toffoli had two goals and an assist, Nazem Kadri scored...
NHL
Ethan Edwards Bringing Whatever Michigan Needs | PROSPECT WATCH
Edwards is one of three Devils picks on the Michigan blueline, paired with fellow Devils prospect Seamus Casey. There's nothing like artic air to welcome you home for the holidays. "I'm good…but it's really cold," was Ethan Edwards' response across the phone line after arriving home near Edmonton for the...
NHL
SAY WHAT: 'MORE OF THAT TONIGHT'
What was said this morning ahead of tilt with Sharks. "Obviously we just played each other and and it's fresh in our minds still. You have time to go through their lineup and their players and that kind of stuff, and they probably do the same with us. But as I said, just clean a little bit up and start the game we finished."
NHL
NHL Morning Skate for December 21
* The Flames scored a season-high seven goals, including two in the opening 30 seconds. Only four teams in NHL history have scored two faster goals to begin a game than Calgary did Wednesday. * Streaking players continued their strings of success as Pyotr Kochetkov, Kyle Connor and Josh Morrissey...
NHL
How to watch Stars vs. Oilers: Live stream, game time, TV channel
Find out when and how to catch Dallas' game against Edmonton on TV, radio and streaming online. What you need to know about Wednesday's game between the Dallas Stars and the Edmonton Oilers at American Airlines Center. Game 34: Dallas Stars (19-8-6, 44 points) vs. Edmonton Oilers (17-14-2, 36 points)
NHL
MTL@ARI: Game recap
TEMPE - The Canadiens snapped a three-game losing streak with a 3-2 overtime win against the Coyotes on Monday. It was Montreal's first-ever visit to the Coyotes' new home at Mullett Arena on the campus of Arizona State University. There was no lack of Habs fans in attendance despite being...
NHL
3 Takeaways: Sorokin Shutout Gets Isles a Point in 1-0 Shootout Loss
Ilya Sorokin made 46 saves as Islanders pick up point in shootout loss to Colorado. Ilya Sorokin stopped all 46 shots he saw on Monday night, backstopping the New York Islanders to a 1-0 shootout loss to the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena. Evan Rodrigues scored the lone goal of...
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES @ SHARKS
FLAMES (14-12-6) vs. SHARKS (10-17-6) 8:30 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (28) Goals - Lindholm, Tyler Toffoli, Nazem Kadri (11) Sharks:. Points - Erik Karlsson (41) Goals...
NHL
Zub signs 4-year, $18.4 million contract with Senators
Defenseman could have become unrestricted free agent after season. Artem Zub signed a four-year, $18.4 million contract with the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday. It has an average annual value of $4.6 million. The 27-year-old defenseman could have become an unrestricted free agent after the season. Zub was signed by the...
NHL
Florida Panthers Acquire Forward Givani Smith from Detroit Red Wings
SUNRISE, Fla. - Florida Panthers General Manager Bill Zito announced today that the club has acquired forward Givani Smith from the Detroit Red Wings in exchange for defenseman Michael Del Zotto. Smith will report to Florida's American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Charlotte Checkers. Smith, 24, skated in two games...
NHL
How Pavelski has defied the odds and improved his level of play
The 38-year-old not only contributes points, but also brings leadership and wisdom to the Dallas Stars. Joe Pavelski offers the Stars an incredible number of points, leadership and competitive drive. But he also might be the team leader, from one perspective. Pavelski played in his 1,200th regular season game Saturday,...
NHL
Devils Hit the Road | NOTEBOOK
New Jersey practices Monday afternoon at the RWJ Barnabas Health Hockey House inside Prudential Center before flying to Raleigh, North Carolina. The team begins a quick two-game, back-to-back road swing to Carolina and Florida. Check below for the latest news, updates and snippets from the Devils' practice!. Blackwood's Back All...
NHL
Lines and defense pairings at morning skate - Dec. 19
TEMPE -- The Canadiens held a morning skate at Mullett Arena ahead of Monday's game in Arizona. Here are the lines and defense pairings featured by head coach Martin St- Louis:. Monday, December 19. Morning skate. LW C RW. 22 - Cole Caufield 14 - Nick Suzuki 17 - Josh...
