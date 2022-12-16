Read full article on original website
The Unbelievable Murders & Disappearances in the Chicago Lawn Neighborhood: The Victims All Knew Each OtherThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedChicago, IL
Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields May Never Do This AgainOnlyHomersChicago, IL
A new massive nature exhibit is coming to The Morton Arboretum in Lisle next springJennifer GeerLisle, IL
Chicago Welcomes 26 Migrants Days Before Christmas and Needs Your HelpTom HandyChicago, IL
Thinking of a Dry January? A new survey shows increased interest in "sober curious"Jennifer GeerNaperville, IL
NHL
Zub signs 4-year, $18.4 million contract with Senators
Defenseman could have become unrestricted free agent after season. Artem Zub signed a four-year, $18.4 million contract with the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday. It has an average annual value of $4.6 million. The 27-year-old defenseman could have become an unrestricted free agent after the season. Zub was signed by the...
NHL
Ethan Edwards Bringing Whatever Michigan Needs | PROSPECT WATCH
Edwards is one of three Devils picks on the Michigan blueline, paired with fellow Devils prospect Seamus Casey. There's nothing like artic air to welcome you home for the holidays. "I'm good…but it's really cold," was Ethan Edwards' response across the phone line after arriving home near Edmonton for the...
NHL
RELEASE: Blackhawks Announce Roster Moves
Chicago activated Alex Stalock (concussion) off injured reserve and placed defenseman Jarred Tinordi (facial fracture) on IR. The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that they have activated goaltender Alex Stalock (concussion) off injured reserve and assigned goaltender Arvid Soderblom to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League. In addition, the Blackhawks have placed defenseman Jarred Tinordi (facial fracture) on injured reserve and recalled defenseman Isaak Phillips from Rockford.
NHL
NHL On Tap: McDavid, Robertson face off in battle of top scorers
Panthers dealing with adversity; former Red Wings coach returns to Detroit with Lightning. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from seven games Wednesday. McDavid, Robertson square off. Two of the...
NHL
Connor has 2 goals, assist in Jets win against Senators
WINNIPEG -- Kyle Connor and Josh Morrissey each extended his point streak to 10 games, and the Winnipeg Jets defeated the Ottawa Senators 5-1 at Canada Life Centre on Tuesday. Connor, who had two goals and an assist, has 17 points (seven goals, 10 assists) during his point streak. Morrissey, who had a goal and an assist, has 13 points (one goal, 12 assists) during his point streak and extended his assist streak to 10 games.
NHL
MASSIVE MILESTONE
Brett Sutter will skate in his 1,000th AHL tilt tonight. It's been a remarkable journey, and another impressive notch in the Sutter-family belt. To be sure, Wranglers captain Brett Sutter has played a significant amount of hockey in the last 16-plus seasons. When he suits up for career game No. 1,000 in the American Hockey League tonight at the Scotiabank Saddledome (click for tickets), the Viking, Alta., native will have achieved something that only eight players have achieved … ever.
NHL
How Johnston is growing into an NHL athlete and a lineup regular
The 19-year-old has eight goals, five assists, and 56 shots on goal after 33 regular-season games. The Stars' decision to keep 19-year-old Wyatt Johnston was a little out of character for this organization, but the risk sure is paying off right now. Dallas GM Jim Nill has a history of...
NHL
Final Buzzer: Holiday Cheers
Kraken notch goals from five different goal scorers to outskate St. Louis. Three-goal second period and bevy of Martin Jones timely saves gift-wrap satisfying win for fans. The Kraken took a commanding four-goal lead into the third period here Tuesday and could have made it 5-0 with a Brandon Tanev penalty shot. Instead, the St. Louis Blues, playing their second game in back-to-back nights, put a scare in the full-house holiday crowd with two goals in the first 11 minutes of the final period.
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Blue Jackets
In their final home game of the 2022 calendar year, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (10-15-7) will host Brad Larsen's Columbus Blue Jackets (10-18-2) on Tuesday evening. Game time at the Wells Fargo Center is 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on 97.5...
NHL
NHL Morning Skate for December 21
* The Flames scored a season-high seven goals, including two in the opening 30 seconds. Only four teams in NHL history have scored two faster goals to begin a game than Calgary did Wednesday. * Streaking players continued their strings of success as Pyotr Kochetkov, Kyle Connor and Josh Morrissey...
NHL
NHL Network announces exclusive United States coverage at World Juniors
Panel also on site for Winter Classic in Boston on Jan. 2. NHL Network today announced it will serve as the exclusive U.S. TV home of the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship for the 15th consecutive year. Live game telecasts, plus comprehensive analysis, highlights, and interviews from Halifax and Moncton, NS, Canada will air throughout NHL Network's programming.
NHL
Game Day: Preds at Blackhawks Preview
Central Division Rivals Will Meet For First Time in 2022-23 Fresh off a 4-3 overtime defeat of the Edmonton Oilers on Monday, the Nashville Predators (13-13-4) will look to keep the momentum going as they face the Chicago Blackhawks Wednesday at United Center. The puck drops at 7:30 p.m. CT,...
NHL
Habs fans make quick work of RBC treasure hunt
MONTREAL - It's safe to say the Canadiens are treasured by the citizens living in the metropolis they all call home. So, earlier this month, with the Canadiens celebrating their 113th birthday and the holiday season on the horizon, the team and RBC decided to mark both occasions by holding a treasure hunt around the city, where five lucky fans would walk away with a brand-new Habs jersey.
NHL
Connor scores twice as Jets beat Senators
WINNIPEG - Josh Morrissey said it "wasn't a Picasso" but the 5-1 win over the Ottawa Senators was exactly what the Winnipeg Jets needed. The busy schedule, the injuries, and all the travel have certainly added up this month. At the same time, the Jets don't want to use it as an excuse.
NHL
Lindholm helps Flames defeat Sharks, end 5-game skid
Scores twice 19 seconds apart in 3rd; Karlsson gets 700th NHL point. The Flames scored 3 goals in the 3rd, including 2 from Elias Lindholm in 19 seconds to beat the Sharks 5-2 and break their 5-game losing streak. 04:57 •. Elias Lindholm had two goals and an assist, and...
NHL
Hertl to have hearing for actions in Sharks game
Forward facing discipline for high-sticking Flames center Lindholm. Tomas Hertl will have a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Monday. The San Jose Sharks forward is facing discipline for high-sticking Calgary Flames forward Elias Lindholm on Sunday. The incident occurred six seconds into in the third period...
NHL
PROJECTED LINEUP - FLAMES @ SHARKS
Calgary's projected lines, pairings and starting goalie in San Jose. The Flames start their four-game road trip in San Jose, taking on the Sharks at the SAP Center. As per the morning skate, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:. Lines. Dillon Dube - Elias Lindholm - Tyler Toffoli. Jonathan Huberdeau...
NHL
SAY WHAT - 'A GAME ABOUT MOMENTUM'
What was said after the 7-3 win over the Sharks in San Jose. "Difficult to win back-to-back games in one building especially in your division. So I give our team full marks." "Marky was awesome. I talk about tie game in the third there, Marky made some ten-bellers for sure."
NHL
PRACTICE NOTEBOOK - 19.12.22
SAN JOSE - The Flames hit the ice at the SAP Center on Monday, prepping for their upcoming match-up against the Sharks. Calgary is coming off of a 5-2 win in San Jose on Sunday night, with Elias Lindholm striking twice and Jacob Markstrom making 24 saves in the victory. Lindholm's pair of goals made history, coming 35 seconds apart - the fastest to open a period by one player in Flames history, and the eighth-fastest in NHL history.
NHL
Hoffman, Canadiens defeat Coyotes in OT to end 3-game skid
TEMPE, Ariz. -- Mike Hoffman scored 1:08 into overtime to give the Montreal Canadiens a 3-2 win against the Arizona Coyotes at Mullett Arena on Monday. Hoffman's wrist shot from the high slot eluded Karel Vejmelka to seal the victory. "We were trying to regroup in the neutral zone and...
