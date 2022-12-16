Read full article on original website
BBC
Killamarsh murders: Damien Bendall given whole-life order
A man who murdered his pregnant partner, her two children, and another child has been sentenced to a whole-life prison term. Damien Bendall killed his four victims with a claw hammer at a house in Derbyshire in 2021. He pleaded guilty to murdering Terri Harris, 35, her son John Bennett,...
BBC
Man accused of murdering pregnant girlfriend with scissors
A man has appeared at the Old Bailey accused of fatally attacking his pregnant girlfriend with a pair of scissors in east London. Ailish Walsh, 28, suffered more than 40 puncture wounds at her home in Hackney, allegedly at the hands of Liam Taylor, 37, who is charged with murder.
musictimes.com
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Suicide Note Found: Dancer Opened Up About This Before Death
Stephen "tWitch" Boss left a suicide note that reportedly detailed his past struggles. tWitch checked into the Oak Tree Inn - which is a few minutes away from his Los Angeles home - on Monday. The motel staff had to enter his room the next day after he failed to check out at 11 a.m.
iheart.com
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death
The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
BBC
Man guilty of murder and rape in oldest double jeopardy case
A man who brutally raped and murdered a teenager almost 50 years ago in the oldest double jeopardy case in England and Wales has been found guilty. Dennis McGrory was 28 when he sexually assaulted, stabbed and strangled 15-year-old Jacqui Montgomery in her home in Islington, north London, in 1975.
BBC
Fourteen arrests after dogs taken from breeding centre
Fourteen people have been arrested after a number of dogs were taken from a facility that breeds the animals for laboratory research. Cambridgeshire Police said officers were called to MBR Acres in Wyton just before 06:00 GMT to reports of a break-in and "a group of protesters at the front gates".
BBC
Man admits manslaughter after dragging victim under car
A motorist dragged a woman under his car for half a mile before leaving her body on the road side. Nawelle Ormerod was fatally injured in the Nuneaton incident, in what a prosecutor said was one of the worst hit and run cases they had come across. Pierce Whelan, 36,...
BBC
Gerard Hutch trial: Court declines to view Dowdall torture footage
An Irish court has declined a request to be shown mobile phone footage of a former Sinn Féin councillor torturing a victim by waterboarding him. Jonathan Dowdall served a sentence for kidnapping and threatening to kill a man during a row over a motorcycle. Dowdall is now being cross-examined...
BBC
Iran protests: Family finds signs of torture on man's exhumed body
The body of a young protester who died in custody in Iran showed shocking signs of torture after it was exhumed, his family says, in the first such case since the anti-government unrest began. Hamed Salahshoor, a 23-year-old taxi driver, was arrested near Izeh on 26 November, his cousins told...
BBC
Bristol: Abattoir workers jailed for 'savage' double murder
Two former abattoir workers who "savagely" murdered a colleague and his friend have been jailed. Ionut-Valentin Boboc, 22, and Jacob-Bebe Chers, 46, stabbed to death Denzil McKenzie, 56, and Fahad Hossain Pramanik, 27. Over a three-hour period, the killers mutilated the bodies of their victims at a house in Easton,...
BBC
Shoreham air crash victims unlawfully killed, coroner concludes
Eleven men who died when a jet crashed on a dual carriageway during an air show were unlawfully killed, a coroner has concluded. The men died when a Hawker Hunter plane crashed on the A27 in West Sussex as it carried out a stunt at the Shoreham Airshow on 22 August 2015.
BBC
Toronto: Eight teenage girls charged with deadly stabbing
Eight teenage girls have been charged with murder in the Saturday night stabbing of a 59-year-old man in downtown Toronto, authorities said. Police said the girls, aged between 13 and 16, seem to have met online before meeting in person on the night of the attack, possibly for the first time.
BBC
Newly qualified nurse 'scared for her future' in profession
A recently qualified nurse says she is unsure if she will continue in her job, just 18 months into her career. Bethany Tulloch, from Northumberland, is a Royal College of Nursing (RCN) member who feels "betrayed and let down" by the government. The 22-year-old, who is taking part in the...
BBC
'I go resign wen I see pesin wey dey foolish enough to take di job' - Elon Musk
Elon Musk say im go resign as Twitter chief executive officer wen e see pesin wey dey "foolish enough to take di job". Di billionaire bin earlier promised to abide by di result of one Twitter poll wey see 57.5% of users vote "yes" for am to quit di role.
BBC
Gateshead couple hit by Jamaica Tui flight cancellation
A couple who are due to get married in Jamaica have criticised Tui for cancelling their flight and cutting short their honeymoon by three days. Jarvis Henry and Megan Brown, from Gateshead, paid £5,400 to the firm for their flights and a 17-night stay at a five-star hotel. But...
BBC
Festive cruise cancelled with 1,400 on board at Tilbury
About 1,400 people have had a Christmas market cruise cancelled after they boarded when issues were found with the lifeboat station onboard. Guests were due to set sail on the ship Ambience on Sunday from Tilbury in Essex to Zeebrugge in Belgium. Ambassador Cruise Lines, which operates the vessel, said...
BBC
Islamic police raid 'gay wedding' in Nigeria's Kano city
The Islamic police force in northern Nigeria's main city has arrested 19 Muslims, accusing them of attending the wedding of a same-sex couple. The force raided the marriage ceremony in Kano after a tip-off, its spokesman Lawal Ibrahim Fagge said. The couple, who had not yet taken their vows, managed...
BBC
The two sides of Scotland's gender law debate
The diamond grass of Cathkin Park is glinting in the winter sun as Ellie Gomersall reflects on something intensely personal - her identity. It is a bitterly beautiful December day on the south side of Glasgow and Ms Gomersall, 23, is telling us about "coming out" as a woman. It...
BBC
Daresbury house fire: Family heartbroken over woman's death
The family of a woman killed in a house fire said their lives "have been torn apart" by her death. Rebecca Foster, 32, died the day after a fire at her home on Delph Lane in Daresbury, Cheshire on 12 December. Her fiancé Kieran Naylor, 33, remains in a critical condition.
BBC
South Shields US Civil War veteran's grave: Hunt on for owners
A descendant of a 19th Century US Civil War veteran is trying to find the owner of his grave - 3,400 miles (5,450km) away - so a headstone can be installed. Benton Harte Zerbe, who served in the 3rd New Jersey Cavalry, is buried in Westoe Cemetery in South Shields.
