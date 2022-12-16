Read full article on original website
Related
ewrestlingnews.com
MJF Threatens To Verbally Assassinate Radio Host, AEW Dynamite Meet & Greet, More
WFAN Sports Radio broadcaster Craig Carton wants to go head-to-head with AEW World Champion MJF, which resulted in the following reply from the Salt of the Earth:. “I’ll come on to assassinate this man verbally.”. All Elite Wrestling will be holding a meet and greet prior to tomorrow’s Holiday...
ewrestlingnews.com
Watch: ‘Blind’ Dominik Mysterio Struggles At WWE Live Event After Asuka’s Blue Mist
The Judgment Day’s Dominik Mysterio was struggling with the effects of Asuka’s blue mist at a recent WWE live event. On last week’s episode of RAW, Mysterio took the mist from the Japanese Superstar during the latter’s match with Rhea Ripley. At a WWE live event...
ewrestlingnews.com
Eric Bischoff Talks About WCW’s Power Plant & Recruitment Process
On a recent episode of his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff spoke about WCW’s Power Plant. Bischoff discussed how WCW recruited talent, its impact on developmental contracts, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. How WCW recruited talent: “Under my watch there was an...
ewrestlingnews.com
FTR Troll The Gunn Club, Tony Khan Hypes AEW Dynamite, Jade Cargill, More
FTR took to Twitter today to mess with The Gunn Club with a new AEW Christmas card. You can check out the card below:. AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill recently spoke with Kayla Grey on “The Shift” podcast. You can check out a video of her appearance on the podcast below:
ewrestlingnews.com
Tony Khan Thanks Fans For Big Ratings, Sammy Guevara Video, The Elite, MJF
AEW President Tony Khan took to Twitter on Monday to hype the viewership and ratings for last week’s AEW Rampage and the ‘Winter Is Coming’ themed episode of AEW Dynamite. He wrote,. “Thank you all who watched #AEWRampage, our best demo rating & most total viewers since...
Bustle
Larsa Pippen Is Reportedly Dating The Son Of A Legendary NBA Player
On The Real Housewives of Miami Season 5, Kim Kardashian’s former friend Larsa Pippen has a new house, a new attitude — and possibly, a new man. Peacock’s RHOM reboot, which brought the show back after an eight-year hiatus, saw the 48-year-old OG Housewife return to Miami for the first time since the series’ first season in the wake of her split from NBA player Scottie Pippen after 20 years of marriage. Now, fans are wondering who Larsa is dating, zoning in on one potential love interest.
Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Matching Outfits on Baby's First NFL Sunday: Photo
Brittany Mahomes and husband Patrick Mahomes welcomed their second child together — a baby boy named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III — last week Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III has his first NFL Sunday under his belt! The one-week-old son of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Current co-owner Brittany Mahomes, both 27, cheered his dad on from home with big sister Sterling Skye, 21 months, by his side. Brittany shared photos on her Instagram Story Sunday of her holding both of her kids, taken from behind where...
ewrestlingnews.com
Stephen A. Smith Discusses Potentially Appearing At WrestleMania, Wants To Be A Heel Manager
ESPN commentator Stephen A. Smith recently hosted two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair on his show, First Take, to discuss a variety of topics. During the interview, Flair suggested bringing Smith to WrestleMania later next year for a role on the show as a manager. Smith responded by saying...
ringsidenews.com
WWE Veteran Accuses John Laurinaitis Of Taking Advantage Of Girls In The Locker Room
John Laurinaitis was the Head of Talent Relations until he was released from his duties following Vince McMahon’s exit. Following his departure from the company, Jim Ross commented that Laurinaitis deserves to be out of a job for what he did to him. Dutch Mantell addressed Jim Ross’ comments...
ewrestlingnews.com
BCW’s Tim Embler Comments On D-Von Dudley Being Pulled From Show
This past weekend, Battleground Championship Wrestling held a show at the 2300 Arena. Billed as a “Tribute to the Extreme,” and taking place in the former ECW Arena, the event used quite a few former ECW wrestlers. Included in the list of talent was D-Von Dudley. D-Von was pulled from the show at the request of WWE.
ewrestlingnews.com
Former WWE Star Koko B. Ware Hospitalized
WWE Hall of Famer Koko B. Ware has been hospitalized, according to a tweet by The Wrestling Collection earlier today. It is currently unknown what Ware is being treated for. You can keep up with all your wrestling news right here on eWrestlingNews.com. Or, you can follow us over on our Twitter and Facebook pages.
ewrestlingnews.com
Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE RAW (12/19/22)
WWE invades the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, IA for tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW. Here is what’s on tap for tonight’s show:. – The fallout from last week’s show. – Bayley vs. Becky Lynch. – Dexter Lumis vs. The Miz in a winner-takes-all...
ewrestlingnews.com
December 26 Monday Night RAW Could Be ‘Best Of’ Episode
According to a report from Wrestling Observer Radio, the December 26 episode of Monday Night RAW could very well be a “best of” episode. However, that hasn’t been confirmed. As of this writing, no tapings are scheduled for December 26 as all shows on that day are live events.
ewrestlingnews.com
Jungle Boy Looks Back On Ladder Match Against The Young Bucks
Ahead of AEW Dynamite: Road Rager 2022, Lucha Express were riding high. Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus were the AEW Tag Team Champions heading in to the show. On that night’s show, they took on The Hardys and The Young Bucks in a triangle ladder match for the tag straps.
ewrestlingnews.com
Media Expert Predicts Which Company Will Buy WWE In The Near Future
The possibility of WWE being sold has been a widely-discussed topic in recent years. The Sports Business Journal’s John Ourand offered his educated prediction on what will happen with WWE in the near future, stating that he believes NBCUniversal will attempt to buy WWE outright after pushing to get the television rights to both RAW and SmackDown when negotiations for both shows begin in 2023.
ewrestlingnews.com
Chase Owens To Visit ‘Old Friends’ At Tonight’s AEW Dynamite TV Tapings?
With AEW Dynamite taking place in his hometown of San Antonio, Texas tonight, Chase Owens took to Twitter to tease that he may go meet up with some old friends. He wrote,. “AEW in my hometown of San Antonio tomorrow. Maybe I should go see a few old friends.”. You...
ewrestlingnews.com
Evil Uno Shares Details On AEW: Fight Forever
AEW wrestler and Dark Order founder Evil Uno recently sat down with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com. Uno shared an update on the AEW: Fight Forever video game, which will be available across multiple platforms in 2023. Highlights of his interview are below:. Evil Uno on what fans can expect...
ewrestlingnews.com
Chavo Guerrero Jr. Denies Appearing For Canadian Indie Promotion
A Canadian indie promotion, namely, Christian National Wrestling Exhibition Alliance teased Chavo Guerrero Jr. appearing at their shows, only for the WWE alumnus to debunk their claim. On Monday, Guerrero took to Twitter to clarify his stance. You can check out his tweet below:. Guerrero has been actively working in...
ewrestlingnews.com
Jeff Jarrett Reflects On Returning To Universal Studios In Orlando For AEW Dark Tapings
Jeff Jarrett was once a regular frequenter of Universal Studios in Orlando, FL. Back in the day, Jarrett used to routinely work in Orlando for TNA Impact, which was filmed at the Impact Zone in Universal Studios. On his My World podcast, Jarrett addressed his latest return to Universal Studios...
PWMania
Spoiler: Former WWE Star Set to Debut on Impact Wrestling in January
Anthony Greene (also known as August Grey in WWE) will make his Impact Wrestling debut in January. Greene worked matches at the recent Impact TV tapings in Pembroke Pines, Florida, according to a new report from PWInsider. His first appearance for the company is set to air on AXS in January.
Comments / 0