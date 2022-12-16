Read full article on original website
Shareholder Activists Push Big Oil on Scope 3 Cuts
Activist group Follow This and other ESG-focused investors are upping their demands of major oil and gas companies by calling for companies to set targets for absolute reductions in their Scope 3 emissions by 2030. The resolutions call on BP, Chevron, Exxon Mobil and Shell to align their existing 2030...
Americans could claim one-time payment from Wells Fargo $3.7billion pot settlement – see if you’re owed money
WELLS Fargo is facing the largest fine they've ever had to pay after 16million customers were affected by bad banking practices. The bank has been ordered to pay $3.7billion in fines and refunds to customers. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) ordered Wells Fargo to repay $2billion to consumers and...
Balance: Surplus Looms After November Balance, December Deficit
Oil consumption is outstripping supply by 1.1 million barrels per day in the fourth quarter, balances show. But attention is moving to 2023, which promises to be a year of two halves. The first half shows a big crude surplus and the second a sizable shortfall. As before, Russian supply policies, the Northern Hemisphere winter, Europe’s natural gas supply crisis and China’s Covid-19 policies are the major caveats to the forecast. Specifically, the Energy Intelligence outlook sees a 1 million b/d surplus in January-June and a 1.4 million b/d shortfall in July-December. Softness in the crude market seems to reflect ongoing solid supply of oil despite the start of the European Union ban on Russian crude imports.
EU Strikes Deal to Extend Emissions Trading
The European Parliament and EU member states have reached agreement on reforms of the bloc's Emissions Trading System (ETS) as part of the EU's previously adopted Fit-for-55 climate and clean energy policy package. Optimism around China relaxing its Covid-19 restrictions outweigh fears of a global recession that could curb energy...
LNG Market Indicators
Energy Intelligence takes a close look at the key details of the EU's "market correction mechanism" for natural gas prices. China has still shown no signs of a 2023 comeback into the spot LNG market. But Europe must prepare to compete for extra cargoes next year.
Sempra Granted OK to Export US Gas Via Mexican LNG Terminals
Sempra has received US government approval to ship domestic natural gas to two Pacific-facing Mexican LNG facilities for re-export to international markets. Equinor plans to convert Hammerfest LNG to electric drive and extend plateau output in a dual effort to extend its lifespan while meeting decarbonization demands.
DOE Clarifies EOR Pathway for Carbon Capture Funding
The Department of Energy (DOE) is clarifying a pathway for enhanced oil recovery (EOR) projects to take advantage of fresh funding for direct air capture (DAC) and other carbon capture technologies under legislation passed last year. The DOE last week made its official funding announcement, opening the door to project...
Germany's VNG AG Cautious About Unrealistic Green Gas Targets
Europe’s plans to rely on hydrogen need to be prudently managed as they come with the risks of creating new dependencies on imports. The Chief Representative and Head of Corporate Development at German natural gas company VNG’s utility arm, Oliver F. Hill, spoke to Energy Intelligence about the need to balance an energy transition strategy based on green gases, and avoiding chasing unrealistic targets concerning green hydrogen and biogas.
Brazil Awards Four Frontier Exploration Blocks
Brazil has awarded four of the 11 offshore exploration blocks offered in the country's latest permanent bid round, with several supermajors and national oil companies adding to their acreage positions. Major blizzard knocks out an estimated 300,000-400,000 b/d of production as upstream activity grinds to a halt and storage tanks...
Price Controls/Windfall Taxes Are Probably Necessary
The EU agreed this week to a cap on natural gas prices. Governments across the EU are enacting taxes on energy companies, much to the chagrin of the industry. The free pass oil and gas producers have enjoyed from government intervention on the economic front has expired, probably for good. The transformation will probably boost economic growth. Taxes will be imposed on imports of energy-intensive products from countries unwilling to suppress the use of fossil fuels. Companies and nations that are invested in the production of oil and gas — and profit from high prices — will see their sales volumes and incomes cut.
Silicon Valley biotech companies busted for fraud, prosecutors say
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Two Silicon Valley biotechnology companies and their co-founder will pay more than $10 million to the United States to resolve allegations of fraud, announced U.S. Attorney Stephanie Hinds. Dr. Paul Andrew Rhodes co-founded two technology companies, iSense and Specific Diagnostics. iSense designs and develops applications for colorimetric sensor arrays. Specific, headquartered […]
Suncor Hit with Charges Over 2019 Near-Miss
Prices were buoyed by a softer dollar and a US plan to restock petroleum reserves, but gains were capped by Covid-19 uncertainty in China. UK gas producer Serica Energy is acquiring smaller North Sea player Tailwind Energy in a deal that gives Swiss trader Mercuria a 25% stake in Serica.
Opec-Plus: Massive Production Cut Does Not Come to Fruition
Countries taking part in the Opec-plus production agreement lowered output by 320,000 barrels per day in November to 38.1 million b/d, a far cry from the 2 million b/d reduction announced in early October. Granted, only half of the targeted cut was expected to come from physical barrels, while the other half amounted to adjustments in targets for countries unable to meet their quotas. Still, the November decline was only one-third of the approximate 1 million b/d that many had anticipated would be removed from global markets.
Basrah Exports Fall, But Iraq Eyes Capacity Fix
Iraq’s oil production fell in November by more than 100,000 barrels per day to 4.37 million b/d. Russia supplanted Iraq as India’s top supplier in November as the EU ban pushes more Russian Urals to Asia. Shipments of Basrah and Kurdish crude both edged down for the month,...
Romgaz, Socar Sign Gas Supply Deal
Optimism around China relaxing its Covid-19 restrictions outweigh fears of a global recession that could curb energy demand. High LNG pricing is pushing China toward other sources of gas. FERC Chairman Richard Glick is departing the position at the end of the month, leaving open questions on natural gas and...
Oil Rises on Hopes for China's Economy
Oil prices rose on Monday, as optimism around China relaxing its Covid-19 restrictions outweighed fears of a global recession that would curb energy demand. EU energy ministers have finally agreed to cap wholesale gas prices after including numerous safeguards in the mechanism. The dithering between a lack of supply (higher...
The Death of Arms Control
The US and Russia have stopped all substantive cooperation in the field of arms control, in terms of both implementing existing treaties and negotiating future agreements. There is little likelihood that this cooperation will resume any time soon, leaving both nations locked in a potential nuclear arms race unconstrained by the limits of arms control treaties. The potential for nuclear conflict is greater, as a result, than at any time since the Cuban missile crisis of 1962.
