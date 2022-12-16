ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

MJF Threatens To Verbally Assassinate Radio Host, AEW Dynamite Meet & Greet, More

WFAN Sports Radio broadcaster Craig Carton wants to go head-to-head with AEW World Champion MJF, which resulted in the following reply from the Salt of the Earth:. “I’ll come on to assassinate this man verbally.”. All Elite Wrestling will be holding a meet and greet prior to tomorrow’s Holiday...
Dakota Kai Aims To Headline WrestleMania With Rhea Ripley, Wants Storyline With Shayna Baszler

Dakota Kai and IYO SKY defeated Asuka and Alexa Bliss to win the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships this past month at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. From her humble beginnings in NXT, Kai has come a long way in WWE as she continues to play a crucial role in the Damage CTRL faction alongside Bayley and SKY. The Kiwi Superstar may not have won a bunch of titles in her seven years with WWE, but she definitely has been featured in some memorable feuds with certain wrestlers in the women’s division.
Jungle Boy Looks Back On Ladder Match Against The Young Bucks

Ahead of AEW Dynamite: Road Rager 2022, Lucha Express were riding high. Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus were the AEW Tag Team Champions heading in to the show. On that night’s show, they took on The Hardys and The Young Bucks in a triangle ladder match for the tag straps.
Brian Myers On His Relationship With Matt Cardona, Talks Love Of Wrestling Toys

At WrestleMania 35, Brian Myers broke his record 269-match losing streak by teaming with Zack Ryder (Matt Cardona) and dethroning The Revival (FTR) to win the RAW Tag Team Championships. On The Sessions with Renee Young podcast, Brian Myers discussed several topics including his first meeting with his long-time tag...
Athena Shares Storyline Idea Where She Would Troll WWE Shows From Verified Burner Account

Athena sat down with Chris Jericho to record an episode of Talk Is Jericho where she looked back on her time in WWE. The current AEW star noted that an idea was pitched where she operated a verified burner account on social media and troll WWE’s weekly shows. This was around the time she was out with a torn Achilles. When she was good to return, it would be revealed that she was controlling the account.
NJPW Planning Surprises For Wrestle Kingdom 17 Next Month

NJPW will hold its Wrestle Kingdom 17 pay-per-view event on January 4. It is New Japan Pro Wrestling’s biggest event of the year. While appearing on The Sessions podcast, Rocky Romero promised that there would be surprises at the show. As previously reported, Mercedes Varnado, better known to WWE...
Chavo Guerrero Jr. Denies Appearing For Canadian Indie Promotion

A Canadian indie promotion, namely, Christian National Wrestling Exhibition Alliance teased Chavo Guerrero Jr. appearing at their shows, only for the WWE alumnus to debunk their claim. On Monday, Guerrero took to Twitter to clarify his stance. You can check out his tweet below:. Guerrero has been actively working in...
Maki Itoh Would Decline WWE Offer Out Of Loyalty To AEW

Maki Itoh isn’t interested in a run in WWE, believing it would be disloyal to her friends and allies in All Elite Wrestling. Itoh made an impression with fans when she competed in the AEW Women’s World Title Eliminator Tournament in 2021, and later competed at AEW Revolution that same year.
Eric Bischoff Talks About WCW’s Power Plant & Recruitment Process

On a recent episode of his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff spoke about WCW’s Power Plant. Bischoff discussed how WCW recruited talent, its impact on developmental contracts, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. How WCW recruited talent: “Under my watch there was an...
Eric Bischoff Claims Christian Cage Never Moved The Needle For TNA Wrestling

Christian Cage was with TNA/Impact Wrestling for years, but never ‘moved the needle’ according to Eric Bischoff. Just days after his WWE departure in 2005, Cage debuted for TNA Wrestling where he would become a multi-time World Champion. Cage returned to WWE in 2009 and would become World...
WWE Monday Night RAW Results For December 19, 2022

Welcome to EWrestlingNews’ WWE Monday Night RAW results for December 19, 2022!. Ford gets the rollup pin on Finn Balor for the victory thanks to an assist from Tozawa. After the match, Rhea Ripley gets in the face of Tozawa and lays him out with a right hand. She then challenges him to get in the ring and face her.
Backstage News From WWE RAW: Producers, NXT Talent, More

The producers for last night’s episode of Monday Night RAW have been revealed, courtesy of a new report from Fightful Select. We also have notes about how NXT talent were received on the show, as well as some interesting stats about Becky Lynch as a singles competitor. As for...
Matt Hardy On How ‘Broken’ Title Run Would’ve Looked Had He Stayed With Impact

Matt Hardy recently took to his podcast, “The Extreme Life Of Matt Hardy,” to discuss several professional wrestling topics. During the show, Hardy talked about having an expanded role with Impact Wrestling creatively had he stayed with the company, and how a World Title run would’ve looked with his “Broken” character.
Rapper Rick Ross To Appear On This Week’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite

Rick Ross will be making his return to All Elite Wrestling on this week’s episode of Dynamite. AEW President Tony Khan took to Twitter earlier this evening to announce that the rapper will be moderating a face-to-face meeting between Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland. Khan wrote,. “Tomorrow on @TBSNetwork,...
Sonjay Dutt On His Relationship With Tony Khan, His Expanded Role In AEW

AEW producer Sonjay Dutt was recently a guest on The Sessions with Renee Paquette podcast to discuss several professional wrestling topics. Dutt talked about the AEW production team, his experience as a producer and his expanded role with AEW, Tony Khan, and more. You can check out some highlights from...

