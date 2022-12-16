Read full article on original website
ewrestlingnews.com
Matt Riddle Cheating On Multiple Adult Film Stars?, One Indicates He’s In Rehab
It was reported last week here on eWn that Matt Riddle recently failed a second WWE Wellness Policy test, and he has now been forced to enter an in-patient drug treatment facility. At the time, there were some conflicting reports as to whether this was true or not as WWE...
ewrestlingnews.com
MJF Threatens To Verbally Assassinate Radio Host, AEW Dynamite Meet & Greet, More
WFAN Sports Radio broadcaster Craig Carton wants to go head-to-head with AEW World Champion MJF, which resulted in the following reply from the Salt of the Earth:. “I’ll come on to assassinate this man verbally.”. All Elite Wrestling will be holding a meet and greet prior to tomorrow’s Holiday...
ewrestlingnews.com
Stephen A. Smith Discusses Potentially Appearing At WrestleMania, Wants To Be A Heel Manager
ESPN commentator Stephen A. Smith recently hosted two-time WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair on his show, First Take, to discuss a variety of topics. During the interview, Flair suggested bringing Smith to WrestleMania later next year for a role on the show as a manager. Smith responded by saying...
ewrestlingnews.com
Dakota Kai Aims To Headline WrestleMania With Rhea Ripley, Wants Storyline With Shayna Baszler
Dakota Kai and IYO SKY defeated Asuka and Alexa Bliss to win the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships this past month at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. From her humble beginnings in NXT, Kai has come a long way in WWE as she continues to play a crucial role in the Damage CTRL faction alongside Bayley and SKY. The Kiwi Superstar may not have won a bunch of titles in her seven years with WWE, but she definitely has been featured in some memorable feuds with certain wrestlers in the women’s division.
ewrestlingnews.com
Jungle Boy Looks Back On Ladder Match Against The Young Bucks
Ahead of AEW Dynamite: Road Rager 2022, Lucha Express were riding high. Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus were the AEW Tag Team Champions heading in to the show. On that night’s show, they took on The Hardys and The Young Bucks in a triangle ladder match for the tag straps.
ewrestlingnews.com
Watch: ‘Blind’ Dominik Mysterio Struggles At WWE Live Event After Asuka’s Blue Mist
The Judgment Day’s Dominik Mysterio was struggling with the effects of Asuka’s blue mist at a recent WWE live event. On last week’s episode of RAW, Mysterio took the mist from the Japanese Superstar during the latter’s match with Rhea Ripley. At a WWE live event...
ewrestlingnews.com
Brian Myers On His Relationship With Matt Cardona, Talks Love Of Wrestling Toys
At WrestleMania 35, Brian Myers broke his record 269-match losing streak by teaming with Zack Ryder (Matt Cardona) and dethroning The Revival (FTR) to win the RAW Tag Team Championships. On The Sessions with Renee Young podcast, Brian Myers discussed several topics including his first meeting with his long-time tag...
ewrestlingnews.com
Athena Shares Storyline Idea Where She Would Troll WWE Shows From Verified Burner Account
Athena sat down with Chris Jericho to record an episode of Talk Is Jericho where she looked back on her time in WWE. The current AEW star noted that an idea was pitched where she operated a verified burner account on social media and troll WWE’s weekly shows. This was around the time she was out with a torn Achilles. When she was good to return, it would be revealed that she was controlling the account.
ewrestlingnews.com
NJPW Planning Surprises For Wrestle Kingdom 17 Next Month
NJPW will hold its Wrestle Kingdom 17 pay-per-view event on January 4. It is New Japan Pro Wrestling’s biggest event of the year. While appearing on The Sessions podcast, Rocky Romero promised that there would be surprises at the show. As previously reported, Mercedes Varnado, better known to WWE...
ewrestlingnews.com
The New Day Retain Against Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen, Grayson Waller Outsmarts Bron Breakker
On this week’s episode of WWE NXT, The New Day successfully defended the NXT Tag Team Championships against Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen, as Xavier Woods nailed Briggs with a flying elbow drop for the win. You can check out some highlights from the match below:. Also on this...
ewrestlingnews.com
Chavo Guerrero Jr. Denies Appearing For Canadian Indie Promotion
A Canadian indie promotion, namely, Christian National Wrestling Exhibition Alliance teased Chavo Guerrero Jr. appearing at their shows, only for the WWE alumnus to debunk their claim. On Monday, Guerrero took to Twitter to clarify his stance. You can check out his tweet below:. Guerrero has been actively working in...
ewrestlingnews.com
Arn Anderson Offers Thoughts On MJF Winning AEW World Title, What He Respects About William Regal
Arn Anderson recently took to his podcast, “ARN,” to offer his thoughts on several professional wrestling topics. Anderson discussed MJF winning the AEW World Title, and discussed what he respects about William Regal. Here’s what he had to say:. Referees making mistakes:. There really are no rules...
ewrestlingnews.com
Maki Itoh Would Decline WWE Offer Out Of Loyalty To AEW
Maki Itoh isn’t interested in a run in WWE, believing it would be disloyal to her friends and allies in All Elite Wrestling. Itoh made an impression with fans when she competed in the AEW Women’s World Title Eliminator Tournament in 2021, and later competed at AEW Revolution that same year.
ewrestlingnews.com
Eric Bischoff Talks About WCW’s Power Plant & Recruitment Process
On a recent episode of his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff spoke about WCW’s Power Plant. Bischoff discussed how WCW recruited talent, its impact on developmental contracts, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. How WCW recruited talent: “Under my watch there was an...
ewrestlingnews.com
Eric Bischoff Claims Christian Cage Never Moved The Needle For TNA Wrestling
Christian Cage was with TNA/Impact Wrestling for years, but never ‘moved the needle’ according to Eric Bischoff. Just days after his WWE departure in 2005, Cage debuted for TNA Wrestling where he would become a multi-time World Champion. Cage returned to WWE in 2009 and would become World...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Monday Night RAW Results For December 19, 2022
Welcome to EWrestlingNews’ WWE Monday Night RAW results for December 19, 2022!. Ford gets the rollup pin on Finn Balor for the victory thanks to an assist from Tozawa. After the match, Rhea Ripley gets in the face of Tozawa and lays him out with a right hand. She then challenges him to get in the ring and face her.
ewrestlingnews.com
Backstage News From WWE RAW: Producers, NXT Talent, More
The producers for last night’s episode of Monday Night RAW have been revealed, courtesy of a new report from Fightful Select. We also have notes about how NXT talent were received on the show, as well as some interesting stats about Becky Lynch as a singles competitor. As for...
ewrestlingnews.com
Matt Hardy On How ‘Broken’ Title Run Would’ve Looked Had He Stayed With Impact
Matt Hardy recently took to his podcast, “The Extreme Life Of Matt Hardy,” to discuss several professional wrestling topics. During the show, Hardy talked about having an expanded role with Impact Wrestling creatively had he stayed with the company, and how a World Title run would’ve looked with his “Broken” character.
ewrestlingnews.com
Rapper Rick Ross To Appear On This Week’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite
Rick Ross will be making his return to All Elite Wrestling on this week’s episode of Dynamite. AEW President Tony Khan took to Twitter earlier this evening to announce that the rapper will be moderating a face-to-face meeting between Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland. Khan wrote,. “Tomorrow on @TBSNetwork,...
ewrestlingnews.com
Sonjay Dutt On His Relationship With Tony Khan, His Expanded Role In AEW
AEW producer Sonjay Dutt was recently a guest on The Sessions with Renee Paquette podcast to discuss several professional wrestling topics. Dutt talked about the AEW production team, his experience as a producer and his expanded role with AEW, Tony Khan, and more. You can check out some highlights from...
