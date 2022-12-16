ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Local mechanic expects influx of customers for holidays

BUFFALO, N.y -- Winter weather and the upcoming holidays are a strong mix for a busy mechanic shop. If you’re looking to get your car up to date before the next wave of snow or you’re hitting the road for the holidays -- mechanics are advising drivers to act ahead.
Buffalo suing gun manufacturer allegedly tied to Tops shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. - - Seven months after the Tops shooting the City of Buffalo is taking aim at gun manufacturers, distributors, and sellers. Today Mayor Byron Brown announced the filing a lawsuit naming several manufacturers, distributors, and even one local gun store for what they say is conduct that contributes to the gun violence in the city.
Buffalo airport urges passengers to plan ahead for Friday snowstorm

CHEEKTOWAGA N.Y. — With less than a week until Christmas, AAA is estimating more than 100 million Americans will take to the roadways from Dec. 23-Jan. 2. More than 7 million are expected to fly, an increase of 14% compared to last year. As Buffalo Niagara International Airport prepares...
Man pleads guilty for Parma fatal crash

Rochester, N.Y. — A North Carolina man pleaded guilty Tuesday for his role in a crash that killed a Niagara County man in Parma earlier this year. Prosecutors said James Jacobs, 35, was driving drunk March 20 on West Ridge Road when his vehicle crossed into oncoming traffic, killing Stephen Kneeland, 52, of Lockport, in a head-on crash.
