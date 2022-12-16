ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Joe
5d ago

I have NO respect for her. She was elected by downstate. Most of NYers north east and west of Albany. They didn’t vote for her.

Doug Rivett
5d ago

majority of all politicians are for themselves & close supporting cronies, but this dem party in NY are brutal...we don't need a west coast Cali & an east coast Cali, lol

Fled California
5d ago

Kathy Hochul won office with 21% of the counties 13 out of 62. Most of the regional state did not want her but bastions of liberality like NYC, Albany, Rochester did. Maybe the rest of us, the unrepresented counties, need to start looking seriously at cessation of having a connection with these other counties.

