Read full article on original website
Related
NATO Could Take Out Russia in 3 Days: Congressman
Representative Adam Kinzinger's remarks come just weeks after a NATO official said there is "no doubt" the Ukraine war could escalate.
A Russian soldier reveals recent destruction of ammo- He says it's necessary to stop the Ukrainian Forces from taking it
According to a recording of a soldier from the Donetsk People's Republic, Russia has been intentionally blowing up and burning its ammunition supplies in Kherson. This destruction of munitions is said to precede what is described as a "seminal battle" for the Kherson region. [i]
US News and World Report
Zelenskiy Says Ukraine Preparing for All Defence Scenarios
(Reuters) - President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday that protecting Ukraine's borders was a "constant priority" and that his country was ready for all possible scenarios with Russia and its ally Belarus. "Protecting our border, both with Russia and Belarus - is our constant priority," Zelenskiy said in his nightly...
US News and World Report
Navalny Says Mercenary Boss Visited His Jail to Recruit for Ukraine Campaign
(Reuters) - Jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny said on Wednesday that Yevgeny Prigozhin, founder of the Wagner private military company that has taken a major part in the Ukraine war, had visited his prison to recruit convicts. Navalny, who is held at the maximum security IK-6 penal colony at...
US News and World Report
Zelenskiy Shows up Stuttering Russian Offensive by Visiting Frontline City
KYIV (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin acknowledged on Tuesday that conditions in Russian-held areas of Ukraine were "extremely difficult" and Ukraine's leader showed up Russia's faltering war by visiting a shattered frontline town that has long eluded capture by Moscow. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zekenskiy said he made the surprise trip...
US News and World Report
Putin and Lukashenko Dwell on Cooperation, Not Ukraine War, After Summit
(Reuters) -Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart extolled ever-closer ties on Monday as Putin visited Minsk for the first time since 2019, hardly mentioning the war raging in nearby Ukraine at a joint news conference. Russian forces used Belarus as a launch pad for their abortive attack on...
Donald Trump Demands Reinstatement, Suggests Overthrowing Government
One day after the January 6 committee referred him for criminal prosecution over the riots, Trump insists that Biden was elected by "cheating and fraud."
US News and World Report
Putin Says No Limit on Financial Support for Russia's Armed Forces
(Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin promised on Wednesday to give his armed forces anything they asked for to support the military campaign in Ukraine. In a speech to defence chiefs in Moscow, Putin said there were no financial limits on what the government would provide its military. He also...
US News and World Report
Russia's Medvedev Meets China's Xi in Beijing, Says Ukraine Conflict Discussed
(Reuters) - Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev has undertaken a surprise trip to Beijing and held talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping during which he said they discussed the Ukraine conflict. Medvedev, now deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, posted a video on his Telegram channel showing him meeting Xi,...
US News and World Report
Lula, Putin Talk on 'Strategic' Brazil-Russia Relations
SAO PAULO (Reuters) -Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Tuesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin had congratulated him on his recent election win and talked of stronger relations between the two countries. Putin said earlier this year he had "good relations" with both Lula and far-right incumbent...
US News and World Report
Belarus Restricts Access to Parts of Region Bordering Ukraine, Russia
(Reuters) - Belarus issued a ruling on Wednesday temporarily restricting access to parts of the southeastern Gomel region that borders Ukraine and Russia. The government said on its website it would "temporarily restrict entry, temporary stay and movement in the border zone within the Loevsky, Braginsky and Khoiniki districts of the Gomel region".
US News and World Report
Exclusive-Russian-Annexed Crimea Showers Syria With Wheat, Ukraine Cries Foul
LONDON/DUBAI/BEIRUT (Reuters) - Using a low-profile fleet of ships under U.S. sanctions, Syria has this year sharply increased wheat imports from the Black Sea peninsula of Crimea that Russia annexed from Ukraine, a sign of tightening economic ties between two allies shunned by the West. Wheat sent to Syria from...
US News and World Report
EU Tells Iran to Halt Repression, Support for Russia
DEAD SEA, Jordan (Reuters) - The EU foreign policy chief told Iran's foreign minister that Tehran should immediately halt military support for Russia and its repression of protesters at home, reflecting diplomatic tensions with efforts to revive a nuclear deal at a standstill. EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said...
US News and World Report
U.S. Accuses U.N. of Yielding to Russian Threats Over Iran Drone Inquiry
UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - The United States accused U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres of "apparently yielding to Russian threats" and not sending officials to Ukraine to inspect drones used by Russia that Washington and others say were supplied by Iran. Russia has denied its forces used Iranian drones in Ukraine and...
US News and World Report
Germany Pauses Purchases of Puma Tanks After Operational Problems
BERLIN (Reuters) -Germany will not purchase any more Puma infantry tanks until they have proven themselves to be reliable, Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht said on Monday after several of the vehicles were put out of service during a recent military drill. "The recent failures of the Puma infantry fighting vehicle...
US News and World Report
U.S. Feeling Impact of China COVID Changes, Can 'Power Through It' -Treasury's Adeyemo Says
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. economy is "already being impacted" by China's latest COVID developments and energy shortages in Europe, Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo said on Tuesday, but it is in better shape than in the past to withstand such pressures. Adeyemo, in a phone interview with Reuters, said...
US News and World Report
U.S. Adds Sanctions on Iran Over Violence Against Protesters
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States targeted Iran with a fresh round of sanctions on Wednesday, including against Tehran's prosecutor general, according to the U.S. Department of Treasury website. (Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Doina Chiacu)
US News and World Report
Kyiv Region Says Russian Drone Attack Caused 'Fairly Serious' Damage
KYIV (Reuters) - Russia's drone attack caused "fairly serious" damage in Kyiv region on Monday and three areas in the region have been left without power supply, Governor Oleksiy Kuleba said. Russia unleashed 35 "kamikaze" drones on Ukraine in the early hours of Monday as many people slept, hitting critical...
US News and World Report
U.S. Sees 'Conflicting' Views in Russia on Fresh Ukraine Offensive
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - There are conflicting views in Russia on whether or not to launch a renewed offensive in Ukraine, a senior U.S. State Department official said on Tuesday, reiterating that Washington would keep backing Kyiv regardless of which scenario plays out. The 10-month-old conflict prompted by Russia's invasion of...
US News and World Report
Remember Ukraine's Smileless Children This Christmas, Pope Says
VATICAN CITY (Reuters) - Pope Francis on Wednesday called on people to remember Ukrainian children suffering in the cold this Christmas. "Let us think of the many children in Ukraine who suffer, suffer so much, because of this war," he said in unprepared remarks at the end of his weekly general audience in the Vatican.
Comments / 0