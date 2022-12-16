Read full article on original website
Analysis-Investors Count on Bonds to Rescue Battered 60/40 Portfolio in 2023
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Proponents of the so-called 60-40 portfolio are betting the strategy may soften the blow of a possible U.S. recession next year, though its much-touted diversification properties offered investors little relief in 2022. A 60/40 portfolio, which typically allocates 60% of assets into stocks and 40% into...
China's COVID Surge Hits Beijing Trading Floors, Shanghai Finance Hub
SHANGHAI (Reuters) - COVID-19 is sweeping through trading floors in Beijing and spreading fast in the financial hub of Shanghai, with illness and absence thinning already light trade and forcing regulators to cancel a weekly meeting vetting public share sales. Many banks and asset managers have dusted off plans devised...
Swedish Think Tank NIER Predicts Economy Will Contract by 1.1% in 2023
STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Sweden's economy will likely contract next year as high inflation and rising interest rates weigh on households and businesses, the National Institute of Economic Research (NIER) forecast on Wednesday. The Swedish think tank now expects the Nordic country's economy to contract by 1.1% in 2023 against a...
U.S. Feeling Impact of China COVID Changes, Can 'Power Through It' -Treasury's Adeyemo Says
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. economy is "already being impacted" by China's latest COVID developments and energy shortages in Europe, Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo said on Tuesday, but it is in better shape than in the past to withstand such pressures. Adeyemo, in a phone interview with Reuters, said...
Poles Count the Cost of Christmas Carp as Prices Soar
WARSAW (Reuters) - For most Poles no Christmas would be complete without carp for dinner, but with prices rising, shoppers whose budgets are already stretched by surging inflation are having to fork out more for their favourite festive fish. Poles hold their main celebration on Christmas Eve, with carp the...
U.S. Poised to Become Net Exporter of Crude Oil in 2023
HOUSTON (Reuters) - The United States has become a global crude oil exporting power over the last few years, but exports have not exceeded its imports since World War II. That could change next year. Sales of U.S. crude to other nations are now a record 3.4 million barrels per...
Stock Market Trends for 2023
The S&P 500 is down 19.2% in 2022 through Dec. 16 and is on track for its worst calendar year performance since the global financial crisis in 2008. Unfortunately, the themes that dragged stock prices lower in 2022 aren't going away any time soon. Inflation has been the talk of...
U.S. Interior Secretary to Lead U.S. Delegation at Brazil Lula Inauguration - Source
(Reuters) - U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland will lead the U.S. delegation attending the Jan. 1 inauguration of Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, according to a source briefed on the matter. (Reporting by Nichola Groom; Writing by Richard Valdmanis; Editing by Mark Porter)
Special Report-Binance's Books Are a Black Box, Filings Show, as Crypto Giant Tries to Rally Confidence
LONDON (Reuters) - The world's biggest crypto exchange, Binance, is battling to shore up confidence after a surge in customer withdrawals and a steep drop in the value of its digital token. The exchange said it dealt with net outflows of around $6 billion over 72 hours last week "without...
More EVs May Qualify For Tax Credit in Early 2023
The Inflation Reduction Act brought with it an overhaul of the Federal Electric Car Tax Credit program. It also brought increased complexity to what was a straightforward program. That complexity may allow some vehicles to qualify for the credit in the first quarter of 2023 and not qualify for the incentive later in the year.
Germany Should Help China-EU Ties Develop 'Not Subject to Third Party' -Xi
BEIJING (Reuters) - China and Germany should work together to foster good relations between Beijing and the European Union without any interference by a third party, President Xi Jinping told Germany's president in a phone call on Tuesday, state media reported. Xi was also quoted by state broadcaster CCTV as...
Putin Says No Limit on Financial Support for Russia's Armed Forces
(Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin promised on Wednesday to give his armed forces anything they asked for to support the military campaign in Ukraine. In a speech to defence chiefs in Moscow, Putin said there were no financial limits on what the government would provide its military. He also...
Existing Homes Sales Dropped in November While Consumers’ Moods Improved in December
Sales of existing homes fell 7.7% in November, marking a string of 10 consecutive months of decline, the National Association of Realtors reported on Wednesday. Sales were at an annual pace of 4.09 million, below forecasts of 4.2 million and off 35.4% from a year ago. The median price, however, rose 3.5% to $370,700.
Germany Pauses Purchases of Puma Tanks After Operational Problems
BERLIN (Reuters) -Germany will not purchase any more Puma infantry tanks until they have proven themselves to be reliable, Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht said on Monday after several of the vehicles were put out of service during a recent military drill. "The recent failures of the Puma infantry fighting vehicle...
China Races to Bolster Health System as COVID Surge Sparks Global Concern
BEIJING/SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Cities across China scrambled to install hospital beds and build fever screening clinics on Tuesday as authorities reported five more deaths and international concern grew about Beijing's surprise decision to let the virus run free. China this month began dismantling its stringent "zero-COVID" regime of lockdowns and testing...
North Korea Slams Japan's New Security Strategy, Warns of Military Measures
SEOUL (Reuters) -North Korea on Tuesday denounced Japan's new security strategy as fundamentally changing the regional security environment and warned it will show how "wrong" and "dangerous" Japan's choice is with unspecified actions, official news agency KCNA reported. A North Korean foreign ministry spokesperson made the remarks in a statement...
Russia's Medvedev Meets China's Xi in Beijing, Says Ukraine Conflict Discussed
(Reuters) - Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev has undertaken a surprise trip to Beijing and held talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping during which he said they discussed the Ukraine conflict. Medvedev, now deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, posted a video on his Telegram channel showing him meeting Xi,...
FTX Founder Bankman-Fried Consents to Extradition
NASSAU (Reuters) -Sam Bankman-Fried has consented to be extradited to the United States where he faces fraud charges, according to an affidavit his lawyer read on Wednesday at a court hearing in The Bahamas. It paves the way for the founder of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange to be flown to...
The World Fears a New China COVID Wave, Ponders How to Help Xi
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Officials and global health experts outside China are anxiously watching a COVID-19 surge there, worried a nation of 1.4 billion people is inadequately vaccinated and may not have the healthcare tools to treat a wave of illness expected to kill more than one million people through 2023.
U.S. Accuses U.N. of Yielding to Russian Threats Over Iran Drone Inquiry
UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - The United States accused U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres of "apparently yielding to Russian threats" and not sending officials to Ukraine to inspect drones used by Russia that Washington and others say were supplied by Iran. Russia has denied its forces used Iranian drones in Ukraine and...
