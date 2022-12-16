Read full article on original website
A Russian soldier reveals recent destruction of ammo- He says it's necessary to stop the Ukrainian Forces from taking it
According to a recording of a soldier from the Donetsk People's Republic, Russia has been intentionally blowing up and burning its ammunition supplies in Kherson. This destruction of munitions is said to precede what is described as a "seminal battle" for the Kherson region. [i]
Navalny Says Mercenary Boss Visited His Jail to Recruit for Ukraine Campaign
(Reuters) - Jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny said on Wednesday that Yevgeny Prigozhin, founder of the Wagner private military company that has taken a major part in the Ukraine war, had visited his prison to recruit convicts. Navalny, who is held at the maximum security IK-6 penal colony at...
Zelenskiy Says Ukraine Preparing for All Defence Scenarios
(Reuters) - President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday that protecting Ukraine's borders was a "constant priority" and that his country was ready for all possible scenarios with Russia and its ally Belarus. "Protecting our border, both with Russia and Belarus - is our constant priority," Zelenskiy said in his nightly...
Swedish Think Tank NIER Predicts Economy Will Contract by 1.1% in 2023
STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Sweden's economy will likely contract next year as high inflation and rising interest rates weigh on households and businesses, the National Institute of Economic Research (NIER) forecast on Wednesday. The Swedish think tank now expects the Nordic country's economy to contract by 1.1% in 2023 against a...
U.S. Feeling Impact of China COVID Changes, Can 'Power Through It' -Treasury's Adeyemo Says
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. economy is "already being impacted" by China's latest COVID developments and energy shortages in Europe, Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo said on Tuesday, but it is in better shape than in the past to withstand such pressures. Adeyemo, in a phone interview with Reuters, said...
Zelenskiy Shows up Stuttering Russian Offensive by Visiting Frontline City
KYIV (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin acknowledged on Tuesday that conditions in Russian-held areas of Ukraine were "extremely difficult" and Ukraine's leader showed up Russia's faltering war by visiting a shattered frontline town that has long eluded capture by Moscow. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zekenskiy said he made the surprise trip...
Putin and Lukashenko Dwell on Cooperation, Not Ukraine War, After Summit
(Reuters) -Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart extolled ever-closer ties on Monday as Putin visited Minsk for the first time since 2019, hardly mentioning the war raging in nearby Ukraine at a joint news conference. Russian forces used Belarus as a launch pad for their abortive attack on...
U.S. Interior Secretary to Lead U.S. Delegation at Brazil Lula Inauguration - Source
(Reuters) - U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland will lead the U.S. delegation attending the Jan. 1 inauguration of Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, according to a source briefed on the matter. (Reporting by Nichola Groom; Writing by Richard Valdmanis; Editing by Mark Porter)
U.S. Poised to Become Net Exporter of Crude Oil in 2023
HOUSTON (Reuters) - The United States has become a global crude oil exporting power over the last few years, but exports have not exceeded its imports since World War II. That could change next year. Sales of U.S. crude to other nations are now a record 3.4 million barrels per...
Russia's Medvedev Meets China's Xi in Beijing, Says Ukraine Conflict Discussed
(Reuters) - Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev has undertaken a surprise trip to Beijing and held talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping during which he said they discussed the Ukraine conflict. Medvedev, now deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, posted a video on his Telegram channel showing him meeting Xi,...
Lula, Putin Talk on 'Strategic' Brazil-Russia Relations
SAO PAULO (Reuters) -Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Tuesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin had congratulated him on his recent election win and talked of stronger relations between the two countries. Putin said earlier this year he had "good relations" with both Lula and far-right incumbent...
Putin Says No Limit on Financial Support for Russia's Armed Forces
(Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin promised on Wednesday to give his armed forces anything they asked for to support the military campaign in Ukraine. In a speech to defence chiefs in Moscow, Putin said there were no financial limits on what the government would provide its military. He also...
Belarus Restricts Access to Parts of Region Bordering Ukraine, Russia
(Reuters) - Belarus issued a ruling on Wednesday temporarily restricting access to parts of the southeastern Gomel region that borders Ukraine and Russia. The government said on its website it would "temporarily restrict entry, temporary stay and movement in the border zone within the Loevsky, Braginsky and Khoiniki districts of the Gomel region".
Iranian Minister Says Spoke to Saudi Counterpart at Jordan Conference
DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran's foreign minister said on Wednesday he spoke with his Saudi counterpart on the sidelines of a conference in Jordan the previous day, the highest-level encounter reported between officials from the rival states since they cut ties in 2016. The Middle East's leading Shi'ite and Sunni Muslim...
Germany Pauses Purchases of Puma Tanks After Operational Problems
BERLIN (Reuters) -Germany will not purchase any more Puma infantry tanks until they have proven themselves to be reliable, Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht said on Monday after several of the vehicles were put out of service during a recent military drill. "The recent failures of the Puma infantry fighting vehicle...
Taliban Bar Women From University Education in Afghanistan
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghanistan's Taliban rulers on Tuesday banned female students from attending universities effective immediately in the latest edict cracking down on women's rights and freedoms. Despite initially promising a more moderate rule respecting rights for women's and minorities, the Taliban have widely implemented their strict interpretation...
U.S. Adds Sanctions on Iran Over Violence Against Protesters
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States targeted Iran with a fresh round of sanctions on Wednesday, including against Tehran's prosecutor general, according to the U.S. Department of Treasury website. (Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Doina Chiacu)
Analysis-Investors Count on Bonds to Rescue Battered 60/40 Portfolio in 2023
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Proponents of the so-called 60-40 portfolio are betting the strategy may soften the blow of a possible U.S. recession next year, though its much-touted diversification properties offered investors little relief in 2022. A 60/40 portfolio, which typically allocates 60% of assets into stocks and 40% into...
Germany Should Help China-EU Ties Develop 'Not Subject to Third Party' -Xi
BEIJING (Reuters) - China and Germany should work together to foster good relations between Beijing and the European Union without any interference by a third party, President Xi Jinping told Germany's president in a phone call on Tuesday, state media reported. Xi was also quoted by state broadcaster CCTV as...
